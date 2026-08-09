Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Racing Industry

Pressing the detonator without a clear plan - was this the Jockey Club chief's Donald Trump moment?

Pressing the detonator without a clear plan - was this the Jockey Club chief's Donald Trump moment?

icon
Lee Mottershead
padlock
'We've chosen this moment to tear ourselves apart' - racecourse boss hits out at Jockey Club
'We've chosen this moment to tear ourselves apart' - racecourse boss hits out at Jockey Club
icon
Racing Industry
Flutter Entertainment chief Peter Jackson to step down next month as gambling giant reveals replacement
Flutter Entertainment chief Peter Jackson to step down next month as gambling giant reveals replacement
icon
Betting Industry
A race against the moon - Ffos Las card to start two hours early due to solar eclipse concerns
A race against the moon - Ffos Las card to start two hours early due to solar eclipse concerns
icon
BHA
Bath fixture relocated to Lingfield's all-weather track after 'five weeks with no meaningful rain'
Bath fixture relocated to Lingfield's all-weather track after 'five weeks with no meaningful rain'
icon
Flat racing
Jonjo Sanderson rejects accusations the RCA stifled reform as racing digests Jockey Club decision to quit trade body
Jonjo Sanderson rejects accusations the RCA stifled reform as racing digests Jockey Club decision to quit trade body
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
How months of infighting spilled out into a racecourse civil war
How months of infighting spilled out into a racecourse civil war
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
Analysis: The Jockey Club is to leave the Racecourse Association - what happens next?
Analysis: The Jockey Club is to leave the Racecourse Association - what happens next?
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
Jockey Club to set up breakaway group as it quits Racecourse Association with demands for a greater say in British racing
Jockey Club to set up breakaway group as it quits Racecourse Association with demands for a greater say in British racing
icon
Racing Industry
'It goes a long way to meeting the required outcomes' - Newbury supports RCA review
'It goes a long way to meeting the required outcomes' - Newbury supports RCA review
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
Goodwood was great - but it's about to be followed by an unholy mess
Goodwood was great - but it's about to be followed by an unholy mess
icon
Lee Mottershead
padlock
Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed
Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed
icon
Big-race latest
Jockey Club brands timing of RCA's governance review 'tone deaf' amid speculation it will leave
Jockey Club brands timing of RCA's governance review 'tone deaf' amid speculation it will leave
icon
Racing Industry
'This is what we've been after' - RCA review quells Goodwood and York concerns
'This is what we've been after' - RCA review quells Goodwood and York concerns
icon
Racing Industry
Comment: change is coming and it will provide new BHA chair Simon Cox with one of his first major challenges
Comment: change is coming and it will provide new BHA chair Simon Cox with one of his first major challenges
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
Deadline for Racecourse Association's 12-week review passes with courses keeping cards close to their chest
Deadline for Racecourse Association's 12-week review passes with courses keeping cards close to their chest
icon
Racing Industry
'Like killing your own babies' – Fred Done's 132-shop closure to cost racing £4 million a year
'Like killing your own babies' – Fred Done's 132-shop closure to cost racing £4 million a year
icon
Betting Industry
'The sport is an economic and cultural powerhouse' - study into racing's impact in Wales launched in wake of greyhound ban
'The sport is an economic and cultural powerhouse' - study into racing's impact in Wales launched in wake of greyhound ban
icon
Racing Industry
Cheltenham Trials day and Dublin Racing Festival set to clash for the first time
Cheltenham Trials day and Dublin Racing Festival set to clash for the first time
icon
Jump racing
BHA 'disappointed' that Gambling Commission has not recognised its concerns over affordability checks
BHA 'disappointed' that Gambling Commission has not recognised its concerns over affordability checks
icon
Racing Industry
'We've got to find a more effective way to engage with government' - new BHA chair Simon Cox promises 'full energy' to the role
'We've got to find a more effective way to engage with government' - new BHA chair Simon Cox promises 'full energy' to the role
icon
Racing Industry
Karl Burke fined £4,500 and runner disqualified following positive test for prohibited substance
Karl Burke fined £4,500 and runner disqualified following positive test for prohibited substance
icon
Flat racing
Select committee asks the right questions but response suggests the status quo will continue
Select committee asks the right questions but response suggests the status quo will continue
icon
Bill Barber
Gambling Commission 'surprised and disappointed' by claims it has not engaged with racing over affordability checks
Gambling Commission 'surprised and disappointed' by claims it has not engaged with racing over affordability checks
icon
Affordability Checks
Pressing the detonator without a clear plan - was this the Jockey Club chief's Donald Trump moment?

Pressing the detonator without a clear plan - was this the Jockey Club chief's Donald Trump moment?

icon
Lee Mottershead
padlock
'We've chosen this moment to tear ourselves apart' - racecourse boss hits out at Jockey Club
'We've chosen this moment to tear ourselves apart' - racecourse boss hits out at Jockey Club
The Jockey Club plans to set up a new group and RCA boss Alex Eade has challenged it to lay out its plans for racing
icon
Racing Industry
Flutter Entertainment chief Peter Jackson to step down next month as gambling giant reveals replacement
icon
Betting Industry
A race against the moon - Ffos Las card to start two hours early due to solar eclipse concerns
icon
BHA
Flutter Entertainment chief Peter Jackson to step down next month as gambling giant reveals replacement
icon
Betting Industry
A race against the moon - Ffos Las card to start two hours early due to solar eclipse concerns
icon
BHA
Bath fixture relocated to Lingfield's all-weather track after 'five weeks with no meaningful rain'
Bath fixture relocated to Lingfield's all-weather track after 'five weeks with no meaningful rain'
icon
Flat racing
Jonjo Sanderson rejects accusations the RCA stifled reform as racing digests Jockey Club decision to quit trade body
Jonjo Sanderson rejects accusations the RCA stifled reform as racing digests Jockey Club decision to quit trade body
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
How months of infighting spilled out into a racecourse civil war
How months of infighting spilled out into a racecourse civil war
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
Analysis: The Jockey Club is to leave the Racecourse Association - what happens next?
Analysis: The Jockey Club is to leave the Racecourse Association - what happens next?
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
Jockey Club to set up breakaway group as it quits Racecourse Association with demands for a greater say in British racing
Jockey Club to set up breakaway group as it quits Racecourse Association with demands for a greater say in British racing
icon
Racing Industry
'It goes a long way to meeting the required outcomes' - Newbury supports RCA review
'It goes a long way to meeting the required outcomes' - Newbury supports RCA review
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
Goodwood was great - but it's about to be followed by an unholy mess
Goodwood was great - but it's about to be followed by an unholy mess
icon
Lee Mottershead
padlock
Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed
Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed
icon
Big-race latest
Jockey Club brands timing of RCA's governance review 'tone deaf' amid speculation it will leave
Jockey Club brands timing of RCA's governance review 'tone deaf' amid speculation it will leave
icon
Racing Industry
'This is what we've been after' - RCA review quells Goodwood and York concerns
'This is what we've been after' - RCA review quells Goodwood and York concerns
icon
Racing Industry
Comment: change is coming and it will provide new BHA chair Simon Cox with one of his first major challenges
Comment: change is coming and it will provide new BHA chair Simon Cox with one of his first major challenges
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
Deadline for Racecourse Association's 12-week review passes with courses keeping cards close to their chest
Deadline for Racecourse Association's 12-week review passes with courses keeping cards close to their chest
icon
Racing Industry
'Like killing your own babies' – Fred Done's 132-shop closure to cost racing £4 million a year
'Like killing your own babies' – Fred Done's 132-shop closure to cost racing £4 million a year
icon
Betting Industry
'The sport is an economic and cultural powerhouse' - study into racing's impact in Wales launched in wake of greyhound ban
'The sport is an economic and cultural powerhouse' - study into racing's impact in Wales launched in wake of greyhound ban
icon
Racing Industry
Cheltenham Trials day and Dublin Racing Festival set to clash for the first time
Cheltenham Trials day and Dublin Racing Festival set to clash for the first time
icon
Jump racing
BHA 'disappointed' that Gambling Commission has not recognised its concerns over affordability checks
BHA 'disappointed' that Gambling Commission has not recognised its concerns over affordability checks
icon
Racing Industry
'We've got to find a more effective way to engage with government' - new BHA chair Simon Cox promises 'full energy' to the role
'We've got to find a more effective way to engage with government' - new BHA chair Simon Cox promises 'full energy' to the role
icon
Racing Industry
Karl Burke fined £4,500 and runner disqualified following positive test for prohibited substance
Karl Burke fined £4,500 and runner disqualified following positive test for prohibited substance
icon
Flat racing
Select committee asks the right questions but response suggests the status quo will continue
Select committee asks the right questions but response suggests the status quo will continue
icon
Bill Barber
Gambling Commission 'surprised and disappointed' by claims it has not engaged with racing over affordability checks
Gambling Commission 'surprised and disappointed' by claims it has not engaged with racing over affordability checks
icon
Affordability Checks
1234...
chevron icon