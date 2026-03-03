Fifteen months that led British racing to crisis point: a timeline of Lord Allen's troubled tenure as BHA chair

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Boasting a long and successful career at board level in broadcasting, retail and construction, Lord Charles Allen would arguably have been welcomed with open arms by just about any organisation in search of a leader with a proven track record.

What his CV lacked was any association with racing or, indeed, horses or equine sports of any kind, though this was seen as a potential strength in some quarters as it meant he was able to come in with a clean slate.

Moreover, Allen's links with the Labour government were highlighted by those who announced his appointment in November 2024 – he was made a Labour life peer in the House of Lords in 2013 at the behest of then leader of the opposition Ed Miliband, who now sits in Sir Keir Starmer's cabinet.

With the previous Conservative administration’s reforms to the 2005 Gambling Act yet to fully shake out and tax rises on the government's agenda, a BHA chair who had the ear of senior figures within Labour was regarded as an important asset.

However, there was a delay of almost nine months between the BHA announcing Allen as chair and confirmation in July 2025 that he would actually take up the role. It proved to be a harbinger of the trouble that has ultimately resulted in him leaving so swiftly.

Allen, who would officially dedicate only one day a week to the position, was expected to start on June 1, but announced shortly beforehand that he was taking extra time to “continue meeting stakeholders to better inform his vision for the sport".

Less than two weeks later it emerged that one of the key parts of that vision was to ask racecourses and participants to give up their seats on the BHA board to be replaced by fully independent and non-partisan membership .

A standoff ensued and it was only on the eve of Glorious Goodwood that the BHA was able to confirm that Allen’s terms had been met , and that he would take his place at the head of the boardroom table on September 1.

By that time, British racing was fully committed to pressing the case with government that it should be exempt from any rises in gambling duty being considered as part of the November budget through the ‘Axe the Racing Tax’ campaign , which ultimately succeeded in persuading the Treasury to spare the sport (but not the wider betting industry).

Allen returned to the theme of the BHA developing a greater commercial role during a pre-recorded interview played at the Racing Welfare conference a month after officially taking up the chair, while his Gimcrack address at York in December was less well received , with the opportunity to spell out his plans to generate more money for British racing criticised in some quarters as being light on detail.

Ultimately, it was the new chair’s desire for the BHA to take a more commercial role alongside its regulatory functions – Allen initially favoured splitting the organisation into two distinct bodies – which in early January this year led to another clash over a small part of racing’s most cherished financial cake: media rights.

Another standoff developed between the BHA, courses and participants over raceday dat a, with all sides refusing to budge, ultimately leading the two power blocs threatening to pull down Allen's plans for an independent board if the BHA did not back their position.

When Allen backed down, the participants, represented by the Thoroughbred Group, followed through with their threat and demanded his resignation, precipitating the end of Allen's short tenure and an ignominious episode for the sport.

Read more:

Major racecourses demand urgent reform after Lord Allen quits as BHA chair

The architects of chaos: racing's leaders own this failure completely

Lord Allen's departure is imminent - but after this latest unholy mess, who on earth would want to replace him as BHA chair?

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