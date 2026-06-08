'Fix it now!' - pro punter's desperate call to action as BHA doubles down on Derby non-runner in face of growing backlash

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The BHA issued a robust defence of its decision to declare Benvenuto Cellini a non-runner in the Derby on Monday in the face of mounting criticism from punters, bookmakers, racing fans and figures within the sport.

Professional punter Matt Williams on Monday urged the regulator to revisit the rule that led to the controversial call and fix it, warning bettors could face more "dark days" in major races this summer and beyond if they don't. Williams said he was "confused" by the BHA’s explanation that the situation would be "more complicated" if the horse had been placed. William Haggas, who saddled Derby runner-up Maltese Cross, also said he thought Benvenuto Cellini should not have been made a non-runner.

Benvenuto Cellini left the stalls as the 3-1 favourite for the Derby on Saturday, starting slowly and coming past the post in tenth behind his stablemate and 7-1 winner Christmas Day.