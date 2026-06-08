Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:09 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:09 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'Fix it now!' - pro punter's desperate call to action as BHA doubles down on Derby non-runner in face of growing backlash

Aidan O'Brien with Benvenuto Cellini before the Derby
Benvenuto Cellini: declared a non-runner in the Derby on SaturdayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The BHA issued a robust defence of its decision to declare Benvenuto Cellini a non-runner in the Derby on Monday in the face of mounting criticism from punters, bookmakers, racing fans and figures within the sport.

Professional punter Matt Williams on Monday urged the regulator to revisit the rule that led to the controversial call and fix it, warning bettors could face more "dark days" in major races this summer and beyond if they don't. Williams said he was "confused" by the BHA’s explanation that the situation would be "more complicated" if the horse had been placed. William Haggas, who saddled Derby runner-up Maltese Cross, also said he thought Benvenuto Cellini should not have been made a non-runner.

Benvenuto Cellini left the stalls as the 3-1 favourite for the Derby on Saturday, starting slowly and coming past the post in tenth behind his stablemate and 7-1 winner Christmas Day.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Reporter

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inBritain
more inBetting offers
more inBritain
more inBetting offers