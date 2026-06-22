Four fixtures cancelled on Wednesday after rare red weather warning for extreme heat

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The BHA has cancelled four fixtures in Britain on Wednesday after a rare red weather warning for extreme heat was issued by the Met Office on Monday.

Meetings scheduled for Kempton, Salisbury, Worcester and Ffos Las will no longer take place. Racing is still set to go ahead at Carlisle, while there is also a fixture at Naas in Ireland.

The red weather warning, which the Met Office said would likely result in "significant disruption to daily life" with temperatures potentially reaching 40C, covers the south of England and parts of Wales from 1am on Wednesday until 11pm on Thursday. Amber warnings remain in place for Monday and Tuesday.

The BHA said its hot weather policy dictates fixtures falling in a red warning zone must be cancelled. While Ffos Las is just outside, the BHA added that as horses must not be travelled from, or through, red zones to race it meant the fixture could not go ahead.

The BHA continued: "We will continue to liaise with racecourses hosting fixtures in amber warning zones this week to consider any further mitigations that may be needed. Each fixture will be managed on a case-by-case basis, with several factors considered according to the local weather forecast and environmental conditions.

"Trainers are reminded that horses should not be moved from or through any areas where red heat warnings are in place."

Nottingham: will bring its race meeting forward on Thursday due to the heatwave Credit: Getty Images

Nottingham's six-race card was due to start at 2.13pm on Thursday, but with temperatures expected to reach up to 34C and an amber weather warning in place, the meeting will be brought forward, with the first race now starting at 10.30am.

Clerk of the course Paul Barker said: "We were monitoring temperatures last week, and Wednesday looked to show peak temperatures, but that has since changed and Thursday is looking just as hot as Wednesday, if not warmer in certain parts of the country.

"To avoid less travel time in the heat, both coming and going to the track, moving the race times was a better option. We've been in touch with the BHA and other parties about this."

Extra measures will be in place at Nottingham, while the 1m6f handicap – the longest race of the day – has been brought forward to the first race.

Barker added: "We'll have additional teams in the pre-parade ring, parade ring and stables, to help the staff there. We'll have more water available and fans to help cool horses down, while we've made sure the longer races on the card will be run earlier.

"We're doing everything we feel we can to support both horse and human well-being."

Salisbury: Wednesday's race times have been pushed back Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

An amber warning is in place at Newbury on Tuesday for its evening card, which begins at 5.17pm, and clerk of the course George Hill said: "We've got a red warning on Wednesday and Thursday, so it gets hotter as the week goes on, while we're expecting warm conditions on Tuesday.

"We've put on extra watering stations and we'll reduce time spent in the parade rings and pre-parade rings to help. We're racing in the evening, but it'll still be very warm, and we've got extra staff available and a full veterinary team on hand."

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