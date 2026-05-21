'I do think he’s the only person for the job right now' - Mark Johnston backs Peter Savill for BHA chair

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Mark Johnston has backed Peter Savill as the “only person for the job” after the former BHB chair revealed he had secured substantial support for a return to British racing’s top job.

Johnston, Britain’s winningmost trainer, revealed he has been among the figures to approach Savill to apply and had played a role in drawing people to the meetings held across the country last month, with more than 200 people supplying written pledges of support for his becoming BHA chair.

He said: "I strongly believe he’s the right man for the job. I was one of the people who approached him and asked if he would consider doing it.

“I never imagined he would say yes, but his response was that he was prepared to do it if he was convinced people wanted him to do it. From the meetings that have taken place there’s been a great deal of support.”

Savill, who was BHB chair, the forerunner to the BHA, between 1998 and 2004, said he would look to achieve five goals if he became chair.

Mark Johnston: among those to ask for Peter Savill to return as BHA chair Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

These would be helping racecourses and participants reach commercial agreements; combining with the betting industry to lobby for greater government support for racing; reviewing the fixture list and levy allocation; enshrining a succession process for future chairs; and battling affordability checks.

Johnston said: “The whole crux of Peter’s plans are creating a system whereby everyone truly works together. We all benefit – whether that’s trainers, owners, racecourses, betting operators – from increasing betting turnover on the sport, from more people coming through the gates etc.

“I do think he’s the only person for the job right now; we cannot have someone come in again who doesn’t know anything about racing. This is a crucial moment and he knows the issues and has a plan to address them, with the knowledge and experience behind him.”

A former trainer for Savill, and a fellow board member at the Racehorse Owners Association, Johnston also dismissed any concerns about Savill’s age.

Savill turns 79 in July, and Johnston said: “When that’s been brought up at the meetings he’s told the room that he has more energy than everyone there! I know from the number of emails I’ve had from him that he has huge reserves of energy for this.

“People who have clashed with him in the past might think that he is a combative person too, but the reality is that he does want input and listens.

“When people have raised points at the meetings he’s been prepared to listen and modify his outlook, and he says he would have a board that included the racecourses and the horsemen. So it wouldn’t be a case of what he says goes."

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