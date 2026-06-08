Process for finding next BHA chair takes a step forward as major leadership consultancy firm is called on

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The BHA has publicly started the process of finding its next chair after appointing a major leadership consultancy firm to headhunt a candidate for a role that has been vacant for more than three months.

The regulator has been without a permanent chair since March 3, when Lord Charles Allen's turbulent six-month period ended. He stepped down following a dispute with racecourses and participants over the possible commercialisation of raceday data rights by the BHA at the end of its current contract.

However, the process to find his successor has taken a step forward as the BHA has called on Elevate Talent to oversee the recruitment period.

According to its website , Elevate Talent has previously worked with organisations such as the Jockey Club, Hong Kong Jockey Club and Racing Victoria to help fill senior roles. Outside racing, it has also worked with the England and Wales Cricket Board, Cricket Australia, Ferrari and Premier League football side Brentford.

A BHA press release said: "Elevate Talent is a global agency with a strong reputation for sourcing exceptional leaders across a range of sectors, including for sports governing bodies.

"Appointed by the BHA's nominations committee following a successful tender process, Elevate Talent will begin the recruitment process immediately."

Applications to become the next BHA chair close on June 19, with David Jones continuing in his role as BHA interim chair until the appointment is made.

Peter Savill, who was chair of the BHB, the forerunner of the BHA, between 1998 and 2004, has thrown his hat into the ring, and claims he has the backing of more than 200 figures from within the sport, including Mark Johnston .

Industry veteran Nigel Payne, whose career in the sport included serving as the Professional Jockeys Association chair for eight years and co-owned 1998 Grand National winner Earth Summit, has also declared his interest in taking on the position.

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