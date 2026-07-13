'There was no interest in my plan' - Peter Savill slams interview process after his BHA chair application is rejected

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Peter Savill has had his application to become the next chair of the BHA rejected, the Racing Post has learned.

When approached, Savill said he was disappointed by the decision and criticised the interview process carried out by the governing body's nominations committee.

The Racing Post understands that two other candidates have progressed to the next stage of the interview process for the role of BHA chair, which became vacant when Lord Allen stood down in March after just six months in the position.

Savill, who spent six years as chair of the BHA's predecessor the BHB between 1998 and 2004, has returned to the forefront of British racing politics in recent years, forming the Professional Racing Association campaign group and joining the Racehorse Owners Association board. He also owns Plumpton racecourse.

He revealed his interest in the job of BHA chair in May, when he said he had the backing of more than 200 figures within the sport.

When contacted, Savill issued a statement in which he said he was "extremely disappointed by the decision".

He added: "I am even more disappointed for the 250 owners, trainers, breeders, bloodstock agents, racing managers, and others across the industry who supported my candidacy and my detailed plan for the way forward. They believed British racing required urgent and decisive change and had full confidence that I could do the job. I would like to thank them all sincerely for the belief and encouragement they showed me."

The BHA formed an interim nominations committee to appoint the next chair, composed of independent directors Kyrsten Halley, Tara Warren and Raj Parker, along with Chester chief executive Louise Stewart and Thoroughbred Breeders Association chair Philip Newton.

The BHA has been searching for a new chair after Lord Allen stepped down in March Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

In his statement Savill said he was "genuinely astonished" by the nature of the interview process.

He added: "At no point was I asked what I regarded as the principal challenges facing British racing, nor what I believed should be done to address them.

"There was no interest at all in my detailed plan, refined after spending many months consulting widely across the sport, a plan that received significant support from horsemen, many racecourses and even bookmakers.

"It was a plan none of the BHA nominations committee had seen or heard, and for some reason they did not want to see it or hear it."

Savill claimed the committee appeared to be interested "only in style rather than substance" and in plans for consultation and collaboration, but "not in the detailed challenges confronting the industry today".

He added: "My greatest concern is that British racing cannot afford another prolonged period of discussion without delivery. We have become increasingly susceptible to death by consultation. Consultation has an important role to play, but the industry has spent years identifying many of its problems. What it now requires is the confidence to implement solutions. Action, not simply further conversation."

Savill said the appointment process also gave him cause for "grave concern", claiming it was fundamentally the same procedure that selected Lord Allen.

"Given the challenges that British racing continues to face, I question whether repeating the same process is likely to produce a materially different outcome," Savill added.

"I also believe there should be a legitimate debate about whether the appointment of the chair of British racing should rest with a small nominations committee of primarily independent directors from outside the industry, operating in secret behind closed doors and considering candidates unwilling to announce their candidacy publicly or express their own plans to the industry for addressing the problems.

"Greater transparency would strengthen confidence across racing and ensure that candidates’ ideas and vision are subjected to wider scrutiny by those whose livelihoods depend upon the future of the sport."

In response to the claims made by Savill, a spokesman for the BHA said on Monday: “The BHA has set out details of the process being followed to appoint a new chair, including the make-up of the nominations committee – which includes representation from across the sport – and the detailed specification of the person being sought.

“This includes that the successful candidate will have an active knowledge of horseracing, the industry’s financial model, its stakeholder environment, political relationships, the interdependence between racing and gambling and the challenges faced by the sport.

“As would be expected, this is a process which includes multiple stages. It remains ongoing and we will provide further updates in due course.”

Peter Savill's statement in full

Naturally, I am extremely disappointed by the decision. I am even more disappointed for the 250 owners, trainers, breeders, bloodstock agents, racing managers, and others across the industry who supported my candidacy and my detailed plan for the way forward. They believed British racing required urgent and decisive change and had full confidence that I could do the job.

I would like to thank them all sincerely for the belief and encouragement they showed me.

What has left me genuinely astonished, however, is the nature of the interview process itself.

At no point was I asked what I regarded as the principal challenges facing British racing, nor what I believed should be done to address them. There was no interest at all in my detailed plan, refined after spending many months consulting widely across the sport, a plan that received significant support from horsemen, many racecourses and even bookmakers.

It was a plan none of the BHA nominations committee had seen or heard, and for some reason, they did not want to see it or hear it.

Against the backdrop of the fundamental threats to the long-term health of the sport, I had assumed the central question would be simple: what is your plan to reverse the decline? Instead, the committee appeared to be interested only in style rather than substance, plans for consultation and collaboration (had I not already done that?) and not in the detailed challenges confronting the industry today.

I did not arrive at the interview with preconceived opinions formed in isolation. I arrived having spent months listening to almost all those in the sport, refining proposals through extensive discussion across the industry. Leadership of a major sport should not be selected based on arriving with a blank sheet of paper. It should require arriving with informed ideas that have already been tested through engagement.

My greatest concern is that British racing cannot afford another prolonged period of discussion without delivery. We have become increasingly susceptible to death by consultation. Consultation has an important role to play, but the industry has spent years identifying many of its problems. What it now requires is the confidence to implement solutions. Action, not simply further conversation.

The appointment process itself also gives me cause for grave concern. It remains fundamentally the same process that selected the previous chair, with the same philosophy and criteria, simply involving different individuals. Given the challenges that British racing continues to face, I question whether repeating the same process is likely to produce a materially different outcome.

I also believe there should be a legitimate debate about whether the appointment of the chair of British racing should rest with a small nominations committee of primarily independent directors from outside the industry, operating in secret behind closed doors and considering candidates unwilling to announce their candidacy publicly or express their own plans to the industry for addressing the problems. Greater transparency would strengthen confidence across racing and ensure that candidates’ ideas and vision are subjected to wider scrutiny by those whose livelihoods depend upon the future of the sport.

I make these observations without bitterness or personal rancour. They are offered in the hope that lessons might be learned, because the issues extend far beyond one appointment. They concern how British racing chooses its leadership.

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