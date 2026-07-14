'Dismayed and dumbfounded' - senior racing figures in disbelief over Peter Savill's BHA rejection

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

A number of senior figures across British racing have voiced their disappointment that Peter Savill has failed to get through the interview process to become the next BHA chair.

Savill, who spent six years as chair of the BHA's predecessor, the BHB, between 1998 and 2004, has returned to the forefront of British racing politics in recent years and revealed his interest in the job at the governing body in May, when he said he had the backing of more than 200 figures within the sport, having presented his ideas at several meetings.

However, Savill, in a statement highly critical of the BHA's interview process, claimed there had been no interest in his plans.

A number of his supporters contacted the Racing Post on Tuesday to express their frustration that Savill had been unsuccessful.

Bjorn Nielsen said he was "dismayed" to hear Savill had been unsuccessful Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Leading owner Bjorn Nielsen, whose colours have been carried by the likes of Stradivarius, said he was "dismayed" by the news.

He added: "He's clearly the only guy with a proper plan and who is forceful enough to implement that plan; he has done it before, he has been chairman before. He is by far the most qualified guy for this job, and it's shocking they haven't even considered his plan when interviewing him."

Trainer Michael Dods said he was "dumbfounded" that Savill had not gone to the next stage of the process, adding: "For me, it seems as though they are frightened he will rattle cages and do what is needed to get change."

Dods claimed Savill would have attracted widespread support across racing, adding: "We need someone coming in who knows racing, who understands what we’re facing and can do a job. That is what Peter would have done."

Those views were echoed by fellow trainer Richard Fahey.

He said of Savill: "He’s a man who knows the business inside out and, in my mind, has worked tirelessly over the past few years to try and better our sport for the good of everyone.

"I'm not trying to be disrespectful to anyone, but are we going to get another chair who knows very little about our industry and goes around in circles trying to work out how it works?"

Nigel Payne, who was also unsuccessful in his bid to take up the BHA chair's role and remains keen to contribute should the opportunity arise, said he was "appalled" to hear the claim that Savill's plan had not been discussed.

He added: "I think what we are going to do if we are not careful is end up out of the frying pan and into the fire. We had Lord Allen, who, in his own words, had to learn about the racing industry. Are we going to have the same thing all over again?"

David Thorpe: "Whoever they choose now is going to have to be pretty much a superstar"

David Thorpe, a former BHB and BHA board member who also chaired the Racecourse Association and Arena Racing Company, said he had not always agreed with Savill but believed there were "very few people who have a better understanding of racing in Britain than Peter".

Thorpe added: "I personally know that he put in a tremendous amount of effort into a plan of action which would have enabled racing to start fixing some of its challenges and opportunities very, very quickly if he became the chairman.

"It's disappointing because I think he would have also been able to call on a large number of people in support of a plan of action. The industry is facing some huge challenges, and it is not in a good place. Whoever they choose now is going to have to be pretty much a superstar."

Leading syndicate manager Sam Hoskins, a fellow Racehorse Owners Association board member with Savill, said it "made a lot of sense" for him to be involved in the management of the sport and voiced his disappointment that Savill had been rejected.

"I hope that means that the applicants are otherwise deemed capable of making these changes because we need serious change," Hoskins added. "We need the BHA to get a grip of things and start managing our industry properly."

Other trainers to contact the Racing Post to register their support for Savill were Philip Hobbs, Rod Millman, Peter Niven and Gary Moore.

The last-named said: "We have to have someone we can trust to get the sport moving in the right direction, and it’s hard to believe there is someone better placed than Peter to do it."

Read these next:

'Death by consultation' - what Peter Savill's statement says about British racing after failed leadership bid

'There was no interest in my plan' - Peter Savill slams interview process after his BHA chair application is rejected

'I do think he’s the only person for the job right now' - Mark Johnston backs Peter Savill for BHA chair

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.