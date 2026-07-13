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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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David Carr
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
The Super Saturday debate is over for another year - and still it's the problem no-one has a clue how to fix
David Carr
While astronauts reach the moon and World Cups are won, the BHA is still getting organised
David Carr
Epsom for everyone! The Derby festival's best stories weren't the Classics - it was who won first
David Carr
York's Dante festival is a talent showcase but downgrading this race seems a misstep
David Carr
Move with the times - the Grand National may have changed but so has everything
David Carr
Nifty marketing is all well and good - but Constitution Hill has proved there is no substitute for star quality
David Carr
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
The Super Saturday debate is over for another year - and still it's the problem no-one has a clue how to fix
David Carr
While astronauts reach the moon and World Cups are won, the BHA is still getting organised
David Carr
Epsom for everyone! The Derby festival's best stories weren't the Classics - it was who won first
David Carr
York's Dante festival is a talent showcase but downgrading this race seems a misstep
David Carr
Epsom for everyone! The Derby festival's best stories weren't the Classics - it was who won first
David Carr
York's Dante festival is a talent showcase but downgrading this race seems a misstep
David Carr
Move with the times - the Grand National may have changed but so has everything
David Carr
Nifty marketing is all well and good - but Constitution Hill has proved there is no substitute for star quality
David Carr