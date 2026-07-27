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Affordability Checks

Gambling Commission 'surprised and disappointed' by claims it has not engaged with racing over affordability checks

Gambling Commission 'surprised and disappointed' by claims it has not engaged with racing over affordability checks

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Affordability Checks
Are you a man aged 55 or older? If so, the Gambling Commission could be about to come after you in particular
Are you a man aged 55 or older? If so, the Gambling Commission could be about to come after you in particular
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On The Money
I've been handed 12 months of emails between the BHA and the Gambling Commission - and they paint a sorry picture of what racing is up against
I've been handed 12 months of emails between the BHA and the Gambling Commission - and they paint a sorry picture of what racing is up against
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Lee Mottershead
The Gambling Commission isn't protecting punters, it's just providing them with an even greater test of discipline
The Gambling Commission isn't protecting punters, it's just providing them with an even greater test of discipline
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Conor Fennelly
'It's vital that policy remains proportionate' - industry body reiterates concerns that official gambling statistics produce 'inflated' figures
'It's vital that policy remains proportionate' - industry body reiterates concerns that official gambling statistics produce 'inflated' figures
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Betting Industry
Get ready for a tidal wave of junk science: the misinformation war on gambling is about to get much worse
Get ready for a tidal wave of junk science: the misinformation war on gambling is about to get much worse
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Comment
The Gambling Commission has form when it comes to burying inconvenient evidence – it can't be given free rein over affordability checks
The Gambling Commission has form when it comes to burying inconvenient evidence – it can't be given free rein over affordability checks
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On The Money
WATCH: Affordability checks given green light | The Front Page
WATCH: Affordability checks given green light | The Front Page
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The Front Page
The government and Gambling Commission have created an appalling mess - and that should come as no surprise
The government and Gambling Commission have created an appalling mess - and that should come as no surprise
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Lee Mottershead
Parliament's culture committee writes to Gambling Commission over affordability checks
Parliament's culture committee writes to Gambling Commission over affordability checks
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Affordability Checks
Next generation of legal punters could be lost for good because of 'really dangerous' checks
Next generation of legal punters could be lost for good because of 'really dangerous' checks
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Affordability Checks
Bookies slam 'absolutely disgusting' affordability checks - and warn of customers already being lost to the black market
Bookies slam 'absolutely disgusting' affordability checks - and warn of customers already being lost to the black market
icon
Affordability Checks
Worse odds, black market risk and inconsistency - why affordability checks will be a nightmare for punters
Worse odds, black market risk and inconsistency - why affordability checks will be a nightmare for punters
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Affordability Checks
‘Deeply frustrating and very worrying’ - MPs express huge concern at lack of control over affordability checks policy
‘Deeply frustrating and very worrying’ - MPs express huge concern at lack of control over affordability checks policy
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Affordability Checks
'A clear abdication of duty' - BHA CEO slams government over affordability checks and says decision is 'self-harm on an immense scale'
'A clear abdication of duty' - BHA CEO slams government over affordability checks and says decision is 'self-harm on an immense scale'
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Affordability Checks
How did we get here? A timeline of the five-year road to today's announcement on affordability checks
How did we get here? A timeline of the five-year road to today's announcement on affordability checks
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Affordability Checks
Controversial affordability checks on punters given green light by Gambling Commission despite opposition from racing and bookmakers
Controversial affordability checks on punters given green light by Gambling Commission despite opposition from racing and bookmakers
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Affordability Checks
Comment: racing faces catastrophic £250m hit as Gambling Commission ignores affordability warnings
Comment: racing faces catastrophic £250m hit as Gambling Commission ignores affordability warnings
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Racing Industry
Lack of parliamentary scrutiny of affordability checks 'beggars belief', says BHA
Lack of parliamentary scrutiny of affordability checks 'beggars belief', says BHA
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Britain
‘A complete dereliction of their duty’ - John Gosden hits out at government ‘insanity’ over affordability checks
‘A complete dereliction of their duty’ - John Gosden hits out at government ‘insanity’ over affordability checks
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Britain
Affordability checks evidence needs to be made public to address 'trust deficit', says BHA
Affordability checks evidence needs to be made public to address 'trust deficit', says BHA
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Britain
Government washes its hands of responsibility as uncertainty over affordability checks continues
Government washes its hands of responsibility as uncertainty over affordability checks continues
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On The Money
Gambling Commission delays decision on affordability checks as board says it needs more time to assess the evidence
Gambling Commission delays decision on affordability checks as board says it needs more time to assess the evidence
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Britain
Who are the Gambling Commission board members responsible for Thursday's crucial affordability checks decision?
Who are the Gambling Commission board members responsible for Thursday's crucial affordability checks decision?
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Britain
Gambling Commission 'surprised and disappointed' by claims it has not engaged with racing over affordability checks

Gambling Commission 'surprised and disappointed' by claims it has not engaged with racing over affordability checks

icon
Affordability Checks
Are you a man aged 55 or older? If so, the Gambling Commission could be about to come after you in particular
Are you a man aged 55 or older? If so, the Gambling Commission could be about to come after you in particular
icon
On The Money
I've been handed 12 months of emails between the BHA and the Gambling Commission - and they paint a sorry picture of what racing is up against
icon
Lee Mottershead
The Gambling Commission isn't protecting punters, it's just providing them with an even greater test of discipline
icon
Conor Fennelly
I've been handed 12 months of emails between the BHA and the Gambling Commission - and they paint a sorry picture of what racing is up against
icon
Lee Mottershead
The Gambling Commission isn't protecting punters, it's just providing them with an even greater test of discipline
icon
Conor Fennelly
'It's vital that policy remains proportionate' - industry body reiterates concerns that official gambling statistics produce 'inflated' figures
'It's vital that policy remains proportionate' - industry body reiterates concerns that official gambling statistics produce 'inflated' figures
icon
Betting Industry
Get ready for a tidal wave of junk science: the misinformation war on gambling is about to get much worse
Get ready for a tidal wave of junk science: the misinformation war on gambling is about to get much worse
icon
Comment
The Gambling Commission has form when it comes to burying inconvenient evidence – it can't be given free rein over affordability checks
The Gambling Commission has form when it comes to burying inconvenient evidence – it can't be given free rein over affordability checks
icon
On The Money
WATCH: Affordability checks given green light | The Front Page
WATCH: Affordability checks given green light | The Front Page
icon
The Front Page
The government and Gambling Commission have created an appalling mess - and that should come as no surprise
The government and Gambling Commission have created an appalling mess - and that should come as no surprise
icon
Lee Mottershead
Parliament's culture committee writes to Gambling Commission over affordability checks
Parliament's culture committee writes to Gambling Commission over affordability checks
icon
Affordability Checks
Next generation of legal punters could be lost for good because of 'really dangerous' checks
Next generation of legal punters could be lost for good because of 'really dangerous' checks
icon
Affordability Checks
Bookies slam 'absolutely disgusting' affordability checks - and warn of customers already being lost to the black market
Bookies slam 'absolutely disgusting' affordability checks - and warn of customers already being lost to the black market
icon
Affordability Checks
Worse odds, black market risk and inconsistency - why affordability checks will be a nightmare for punters
Worse odds, black market risk and inconsistency - why affordability checks will be a nightmare for punters
icon
Affordability Checks
‘Deeply frustrating and very worrying’ - MPs express huge concern at lack of control over affordability checks policy
‘Deeply frustrating and very worrying’ - MPs express huge concern at lack of control over affordability checks policy
icon
Affordability Checks
'A clear abdication of duty' - BHA CEO slams government over affordability checks and says decision is 'self-harm on an immense scale'
'A clear abdication of duty' - BHA CEO slams government over affordability checks and says decision is 'self-harm on an immense scale'
icon
Affordability Checks
How did we get here? A timeline of the five-year road to today's announcement on affordability checks
How did we get here? A timeline of the five-year road to today's announcement on affordability checks
icon
Affordability Checks
Controversial affordability checks on punters given green light by Gambling Commission despite opposition from racing and bookmakers
Controversial affordability checks on punters given green light by Gambling Commission despite opposition from racing and bookmakers
icon
Affordability Checks
Comment: racing faces catastrophic £250m hit as Gambling Commission ignores affordability warnings
Comment: racing faces catastrophic £250m hit as Gambling Commission ignores affordability warnings
icon
Racing Industry
Lack of parliamentary scrutiny of affordability checks 'beggars belief', says BHA
Lack of parliamentary scrutiny of affordability checks 'beggars belief', says BHA
icon
Britain
‘A complete dereliction of their duty’ - John Gosden hits out at government ‘insanity’ over affordability checks
‘A complete dereliction of their duty’ - John Gosden hits out at government ‘insanity’ over affordability checks
icon
Britain
Affordability checks evidence needs to be made public to address 'trust deficit', says BHA
Affordability checks evidence needs to be made public to address 'trust deficit', says BHA
icon
Britain
Government washes its hands of responsibility as uncertainty over affordability checks continues
Government washes its hands of responsibility as uncertainty over affordability checks continues
icon
On The Money
Gambling Commission delays decision on affordability checks as board says it needs more time to assess the evidence
Gambling Commission delays decision on affordability checks as board says it needs more time to assess the evidence
icon
Britain
Who are the Gambling Commission board members responsible for Thursday's crucial affordability checks decision?
Who are the Gambling Commission board members responsible for Thursday's crucial affordability checks decision?
icon
Britain
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