- More
'Death by consultation' - what Peter Savill's statement says about British racing after failed leadership bid
Peter Savill has failed in his attempt to return to the top of British racing after his bid to become chair was rejected by the nominations committee.
Following the decision, Savill released a statement in which he made a number of pointed comments about the process and the structure of the sport. So what does his statement say about the future of British racing and its ability to meaningfully change at this crucial time?
- 'There was no interest in my plan' - Peter Savill slams interview process after his BHA chair application is rejected
An appointment without a plan?
Savill said he went forward with an application after hosting a number of meetings across Britain. He said he had presented those in attendance with his plan should he return, securing 250 backers from figures as a result.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBHA
Last updated