'Death by consultation' - what Peter Savill's statement says about British racing after failed leadership bid

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Peter Savill has failed in his attempt to return to the top of British racing after his bid to become chair was rejected by the nominations committee.

Following the decision, Savill released a statement in which he made a number of pointed comments about the process and the structure of the sport. So what does his statement say about the future of British racing and its ability to meaningfully change at this crucial time?

An appointment without a plan?

Savill said he went forward with an application after hosting a number of meetings across Britain. He said he had presented those in attendance with his plan should he return, securing 250 backers from figures as a result.