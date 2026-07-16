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Please, please, please, not another newbie - but the signs suggest those hunting for racing's new leader are looking in the wrong place
The BHA's search for a new chair continues to be a completely reliable source of depressing and worrying stories. If only choosing administrators for your favoured sport was like choosing your mood music and you could reach back into the past and pick the right person for the right moment.
As I'm drifting towards grumpy old man status – and really looking forward to it – I tend to find that basically anything they play on the radio these days gets me scanning for a different station. Fortunately, it's the easiest thing ever to stick on a bit of Creedence or Jimi Hendrix instead. Or maybe Faure or Tallis if guitars would be jarring.
This week I was trying to remember all the people who've been entrusted with running racing this century. If you could pick one chair and one chief executive from that lot, charged with rubbing along well together and guiding the sport towards a brighter future, who would it be?
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Published on inChris Cook
Last updated
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