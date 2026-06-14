While astronauts reach the moon and World Cups are won, the BHA is still getting organised

Some things take time and there is no getting round it. When vast numbers are involved, you have to be patient.

Look up at the sky in the early hours of Monday. There will be a new moon. It is the first since Lockinge day because the moon is an average of 238,000 miles away from the Earth and takes nearly 30 days to go round us, even though it orbits at an average 2,290 miles an hour.

That is why the recent Artemis II mission was not a daytrip. There was more than nine days between launch and splashdown because the crew travelled more than 250,000 miles to be at the furthest point from home any humans have ever been, and that is a long way, even if you are coasting at 2,800mph.