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Cheltenham Festival

Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed

Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed

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Big-race latest
Henderson and Pauling optimistic Cheltenham changes could alleviate chaos at starts - but warn 'the festival's a law unto itself'
Henderson and Pauling optimistic Cheltenham changes could alleviate chaos at starts - but warn 'the festival's a law unto itself'
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Cheltenham Festival
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Cheltenham enacts plan to deal with farcical false starts - inside the BHA's ideas to fix the festival's big problem
Cheltenham enacts plan to deal with farcical false starts - inside the BHA's ideas to fix the festival's big problem
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Cheltenham Festival
Cheltenham Festival dos and don’ts - how to get your punting strategy spot on for the biggest betting week of the year
Cheltenham Festival dos and don’ts - how to get your punting strategy spot on for the biggest betting week of the year
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Moray Smith
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‘He felt like a machine’ - Paul Townend’s rich praise for a Cheltenham loser he can’t bring himself to feel sad about
‘He felt like a machine’ - Paul Townend’s rich praise for a Cheltenham loser he can’t bring himself to feel sad about
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Ireland
Trainers 'very disappointed' and 'surprised at lack of consultation' after Cheltenham scraps next three racedays
Trainers 'very disappointed' and 'surprised at lack of consultation' after Cheltenham scraps next three racedays
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Britain
'He can win again' - our handicappers pick eight horses from the past week who look ahead of their new ratings
'He can win again' - our handicappers pick eight horses from the past week who look ahead of their new ratings
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Betting Insight
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I've got the solution to the Cheltenham Festival start fiasco - it's time to use the starting stalls
I've got the solution to the Cheltenham Festival start fiasco - it's time to use the starting stalls
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Tom Segal
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Lessons from Cheltenham for the tactical punter - and how some winners can be factored in to the portfolio
Lessons from Cheltenham for the tactical punter - and how some winners can be factored in to the portfolio
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The Form Hacker
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The key formlines you cannot overlook at next week's Cheltenham Festival - including 'the best form horse in Ireland'
The key formlines you cannot overlook at next week's Cheltenham Festival - including 'the best form horse in Ireland'
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The Form Hacker
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Irish jockeys back trial starting races without a tape - but say change is unlikely to provide a solution to Cheltenham Festival chaos
Irish jockeys back trial starting races without a tape - but say change is unlikely to provide a solution to Cheltenham Festival chaos
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Ireland
Top Irish chaser to revert to novice company after 'very good' Champion Chase run
Top Irish chaser to revert to novice company after 'very good' Champion Chase run
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Ireland
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Johnny and DJ reveal their stupidest bets from the Cheltenham Festival, Grand National fancies and weekend wagers
Johnny and DJ reveal their stupidest bets from the Cheltenham Festival, Grand National fancies and weekend wagers
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Johnny v DJ
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‘He’ll either kill himself or he’ll kill me!’ - how unlikely Cheltenham hero Home By The Lee went from young hooligan to top of the class
‘He’ll either kill himself or he’ll kill me!’ - how unlikely Cheltenham hero Home By The Lee went from young hooligan to top of the class
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Cheltenham Festival
Willie Mullins marvels at 'fabulous turnout' as Gaelic Warrior, Lossiemouth and Il Etait Temps bring Leighlinbridge to a standstill
Willie Mullins marvels at 'fabulous turnout' as Gaelic Warrior, Lossiemouth and Il Etait Temps bring Leighlinbridge to a standstill
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Ireland
The Gold Cup crowned a stellar week for Willie Mullins, but the stats suggest the next Gaelic Warrior may be harder to uncover
The Gold Cup crowned a stellar week for Willie Mullins, but the stats suggest the next Gaelic Warrior may be harder to uncover
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Keith Melrose
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Allegations that Nico de Boinville racially abused Declan Queally not proven following BHA investigation
Allegations that Nico de Boinville racially abused Declan Queally not proven following BHA investigation
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Cheltenham Festival
The Cheltenham Festival runners that are well-in following last week's results - including some leading Grand National hopes
The Cheltenham Festival runners that are well-in following last week's results - including some leading Grand National hopes
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Betting Insight
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The changes to the Cheltenham Festival have been for both better and worse - but they highlight the same major problem
The changes to the Cheltenham Festival have been for both better and worse - but they highlight the same major problem
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Maddy Playle
Huge pride as well as disappointment as Its On The Line goes agonisingly close for the fourth festival in a row
Huge pride as well as disappointment as Its On The Line goes agonisingly close for the fourth festival in a row
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Derek O'Connor
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'The 25-1 is absolutely mental' - Johnny Dineen and David Jennings reflect on the Cheltenham Festival and provide their early tips for next year
'The 25-1 is absolutely mental' - Johnny Dineen and David Jennings reflect on the Cheltenham Festival and provide their early tips for next year
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Upping The Ante
What were the best performances at the Cheltenham Festival on Racing Post Ratings?
What were the best performances at the Cheltenham Festival on Racing Post Ratings?
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Cheltenham Festival
US plan hatched for Cheltenham specialist following festival agony that was 'tough to take'
US plan hatched for Cheltenham specialist following festival agony that was 'tough to take'
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Ireland
WATCH: Johnny Dineen bids farewell on the final episode of Upping The Ante series
WATCH: Johnny Dineen bids farewell on the final episode of Upping The Ante series
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Upping The Ante
Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed

Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed

icon
Big-race latest
Henderson and Pauling optimistic Cheltenham changes could alleviate chaos at starts - but warn 'the festival's a law unto itself'
Henderson and Pauling optimistic Cheltenham changes could alleviate chaos at starts - but warn 'the festival's a law unto itself'
icon
Cheltenham Festival
padlock
Cheltenham enacts plan to deal with farcical false starts - inside the BHA's ideas to fix the festival's big problem
icon
Cheltenham Festival
Cheltenham Festival dos and don’ts - how to get your punting strategy spot on for the biggest betting week of the year
icon
Moray Smith
padlock
Cheltenham enacts plan to deal with farcical false starts - inside the BHA's ideas to fix the festival's big problem
icon
Cheltenham Festival
Cheltenham Festival dos and don’ts - how to get your punting strategy spot on for the biggest betting week of the year
icon
Moray Smith
padlock
‘He felt like a machine’ - Paul Townend’s rich praise for a Cheltenham loser he can’t bring himself to feel sad about
‘He felt like a machine’ - Paul Townend’s rich praise for a Cheltenham loser he can’t bring himself to feel sad about
icon
Ireland
Trainers 'very disappointed' and 'surprised at lack of consultation' after Cheltenham scraps next three racedays
Trainers 'very disappointed' and 'surprised at lack of consultation' after Cheltenham scraps next three racedays
icon
Britain
'He can win again' - our handicappers pick eight horses from the past week who look ahead of their new ratings
'He can win again' - our handicappers pick eight horses from the past week who look ahead of their new ratings
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
I've got the solution to the Cheltenham Festival start fiasco - it's time to use the starting stalls
I've got the solution to the Cheltenham Festival start fiasco - it's time to use the starting stalls
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
Lessons from Cheltenham for the tactical punter - and how some winners can be factored in to the portfolio
Lessons from Cheltenham for the tactical punter - and how some winners can be factored in to the portfolio
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
The key formlines you cannot overlook at next week's Cheltenham Festival - including 'the best form horse in Ireland'
The key formlines you cannot overlook at next week's Cheltenham Festival - including 'the best form horse in Ireland'
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
Irish jockeys back trial starting races without a tape - but say change is unlikely to provide a solution to Cheltenham Festival chaos
Irish jockeys back trial starting races without a tape - but say change is unlikely to provide a solution to Cheltenham Festival chaos
icon
Ireland
Top Irish chaser to revert to novice company after 'very good' Champion Chase run
Top Irish chaser to revert to novice company after 'very good' Champion Chase run
icon
Ireland
padlock
Johnny and DJ reveal their stupidest bets from the Cheltenham Festival, Grand National fancies and weekend wagers
Johnny and DJ reveal their stupidest bets from the Cheltenham Festival, Grand National fancies and weekend wagers
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
‘He’ll either kill himself or he’ll kill me!’ - how unlikely Cheltenham hero Home By The Lee went from young hooligan to top of the class
‘He’ll either kill himself or he’ll kill me!’ - how unlikely Cheltenham hero Home By The Lee went from young hooligan to top of the class
icon
Cheltenham Festival
Willie Mullins marvels at 'fabulous turnout' as Gaelic Warrior, Lossiemouth and Il Etait Temps bring Leighlinbridge to a standstill
Willie Mullins marvels at 'fabulous turnout' as Gaelic Warrior, Lossiemouth and Il Etait Temps bring Leighlinbridge to a standstill
icon
Ireland
The Gold Cup crowned a stellar week for Willie Mullins, but the stats suggest the next Gaelic Warrior may be harder to uncover
The Gold Cup crowned a stellar week for Willie Mullins, but the stats suggest the next Gaelic Warrior may be harder to uncover
icon
Keith Melrose
padlock
Allegations that Nico de Boinville racially abused Declan Queally not proven following BHA investigation
Allegations that Nico de Boinville racially abused Declan Queally not proven following BHA investigation
icon
Cheltenham Festival
The Cheltenham Festival runners that are well-in following last week's results - including some leading Grand National hopes
The Cheltenham Festival runners that are well-in following last week's results - including some leading Grand National hopes
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
The changes to the Cheltenham Festival have been for both better and worse - but they highlight the same major problem
The changes to the Cheltenham Festival have been for both better and worse - but they highlight the same major problem
icon
Maddy Playle
Huge pride as well as disappointment as Its On The Line goes agonisingly close for the fourth festival in a row
Huge pride as well as disappointment as Its On The Line goes agonisingly close for the fourth festival in a row
icon
Derek O'Connor
padlock
'The 25-1 is absolutely mental' - Johnny Dineen and David Jennings reflect on the Cheltenham Festival and provide their early tips for next year
'The 25-1 is absolutely mental' - Johnny Dineen and David Jennings reflect on the Cheltenham Festival and provide their early tips for next year
icon
Upping The Ante
What were the best performances at the Cheltenham Festival on Racing Post Ratings?
What were the best performances at the Cheltenham Festival on Racing Post Ratings?
icon
Cheltenham Festival
US plan hatched for Cheltenham specialist following festival agony that was 'tough to take'
US plan hatched for Cheltenham specialist following festival agony that was 'tough to take'
icon
Ireland
WATCH: Johnny Dineen bids farewell on the final episode of Upping The Ante series
WATCH: Johnny Dineen bids farewell on the final episode of Upping The Ante series
icon
Upping The Ante
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