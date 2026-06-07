Benvenuto Cellini non-runner Derby call blasted as 'extraordinary act of self-sabotage' by bookmaker chief

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Ruling Benvenuto Cellini a non-runner in the Derby was labelled "an extraordinary act of self-sabotage" on Sunday.

The controversial judgement was made by the Epsom stewards 20 minutes after the race as they felt the favourite did not get a fair start.

That caused confusion in the betting market as post-declaration bets on the 3-1 market leader, who passed the post in tenth, were refunded and those on 7-1 winner Christmas Day were subject to a 25p in the pound Rule 4 deduction.

"This was a shocking decision, shockingly bad," said Simon Clare, group director of consumer PR at Entain, speaking on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme.

"The impact was huge. This is the biggest betting Flat race of the year, this was the best backed horse in the race, over a third of the stakes were placed on it. This was surprising, out of kilter with everything that's gone before."

Entain owns Coral and Ladbrokes and Clare said: "We decided to waive the Rule 4; that is costing Entain hundreds of thousands of pounds. Other bookmakers have decided to apply the Rule 4.

"You can see on social media the impact these sorts of decisions have on winning customers. They hate it, and the damage to the appeal of racing in a competitive sector is huge.

"We're talking an impact of multi-million pounds reputationally and financially. And nobody expected it to happen; this is an extraordinary act of self-sabotage on one of the biggest days, and done in the name of the betting public, which is the most concerning thing. Actually, it was quite the opposite."

Simon Clare: 'The damage to the appeal of racing in a competitive sector is huge' Credit: Ian Walton

Clare argued that punters would have seen the fact that Benvenuto Cellini got a slow start because a hind leg was caught on the gate as simple misfortune.

"We're very lucky, we've got an incredibly established betting sector," he said. "People know there's a chance when there's interference in the finish that there may be an overturned result. They understand the rules.

"But nobody who bets on racing would have looked at that incident in the stalls and thought anything other than that was bad luck, that's horseracing.

"There's no precedent for it. And this was the biggest stage of all. So why make that decision when it's completely out of step and out of kilter with the way that betting and racing operate?

"It needs to be reviewed immediately, and the future application needs to be reviewed as well. We'll be looking to sit down with the BHA and we'd be expecting to be part of that discussion, given that we were the biggest victim along with racing's customers."

BHA chief defends rule use

The change to the rules of racing was implemented from May 1, 2024 when the powers of the stewards were extended to include situations where a horse had been prevented from starting on equal terms and its chance in a race materially affected as a consequence.

Brant Dunshea, the BHA's chief executive, said on Sunday "there's no perfect situation" and that each case had to be handled on its merits, but added "what we have to do is protect the punter".

This image shows where Benvenuto Cellini's hind leg was caught in the stalls

Dunshea said: "The last thing anyone wants to see is the circumstances that unfolded yesterday, and there’s no perfect solution when you’re dealing with situations like this.

“This is not specifically about World Pool. This rule change came about as a consequence of the leading nations coming together and agreeing on the preferred method for dealing with horses whose chances are impeded at the start.

“There’s an international model rule, which has been in existence for many years, but Britain had not been a signatory to that rule. We had very limited grounds in which our stewards could declare a horse a non-runner, limited to effectively if the jockey wasn’t mounted on the horse, or if the stalls didn’t open.

"If the starter was aware the horse was on three legs and his chances were going to be impeded, he wouldn’t have let the start go. This all happens in a matter of seconds. If they were aware, they would have attempted to release the leg and potentially take the horse out before having it inspected and reloaded."

Brant Dunshea: "What we have to do is protect the punter" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Dunshea referenced that this was the not first example of the ruling being used, even if it was by far the most high-profile implementation.

On May 11, Cashbox was deemed a non-runner in a mile handicap at Windsor . He was relatively unfancied at 18-1, with the stewards ruling he had been prevented from starting on equal terms due to having his leg stuck on side boards as the gates opened.

Dunshea added: "Each case has to be dealt with on its own circumstances. This case yesterday is not the first time the stewards have taken this action. It happened at Windsor a few weeks ago, and the horse was declared a non-runner.

"What we have to do is protect the punter. We can’t protect everybody, but the principle that underlies having a bet on a race is that they must be entitled to a fair chance for their investment."

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