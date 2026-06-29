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OpinionOn The Money
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BHA to ask for more Levy Board money as it plans fixture policy for 2027 with CEO stressing the need for 'growth' throughout the sport

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Industry editor
Levy yield is projected to have reached £110 million in 2025-26
The BHA is hoping for support from the Levy Board as it plans new "interventions" for 2027Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
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The BHA will soon be approaching the Levy Board seeking financial support for new initiatives which will form part of the sport's fixture policy for 2027.

'Growth' was the watch word from BHA chief executive Brant Dunshea when he was questioned about the subject during a briefing to journalists last week, although he admitted the governing body could have done more to communicate its strategy to the rest of the sport.

The BHA unveiled a number of initiatives when it published this year's fixture list last August, supported by financial backing from the Levy Board, in a bid to both retain and grow the number of horses racing in Britain.

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