- More
The BHA just doesn't get it - so here are three reasons why we punters are so furious after Epsom
Chris Cook underlines why racing's audience is so annoyed about the Benvenuto Cellini case
They never make mistakes at the BHA and they don't like to acknowledge the possibility of perhaps having got something wrong. When there's an outcry, they take their cue from Tom Petty – "I'll stand my ground and I won't back down."
They make a virtue of expressing public support for their people. After the stewards at Epsom ruled Benvenuto Cellini a non-runner in the Derby, which was a shock to many, I felt there was no chance of the ruling body expressing reservations about the decision. To do that, in its eyes, would have been to throw the stewards to the wolves.
So, Monday's front-page headline in the Racing Post was, 'BHA backs stewards in face of criticism'. Tuesday's paper led with, 'BHA doubles down as backlash grows'.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inChris Cook
Last updated
- Nashwan and Old Vic all over again? Here's hoping Aidan O'Brien's two new stars actually meet this time
- In these tough times for punters it's never been more important we stick together - and this is how we do it
- My uneasy wait for one of racing's last great originals - Jim Bolger truly is one of a kind
- Gstaad is the equine Kieren Fallon - and you'll all be glued to the soap opera after he's won the 2,000 Guineas
- Sexy will be pursued by terrible puns for her whole career - but at least she's not Oil Beef Hooked or Bouncy Bouncy
- Bet £10 on Mexico vs South Africa and get £40 in free bets with Tote
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Mexico vs South Africa plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- How to bet on the World Cup 2026
- Get 60-1 for Mexico to win or draw vs South Africa with Sky Bet
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia
- Nashwan and Old Vic all over again? Here's hoping Aidan O'Brien's two new stars actually meet this time
- In these tough times for punters it's never been more important we stick together - and this is how we do it
- My uneasy wait for one of racing's last great originals - Jim Bolger truly is one of a kind
- Gstaad is the equine Kieren Fallon - and you'll all be glued to the soap opera after he's won the 2,000 Guineas
- Sexy will be pursued by terrible puns for her whole career - but at least she's not Oil Beef Hooked or Bouncy Bouncy
- Bet £10 on Mexico vs South Africa and get £40 in free bets with Tote
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Mexico vs South Africa plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- How to bet on the World Cup 2026
- Get 60-1 for Mexico to win or draw vs South Africa with Sky Bet
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia