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The BHA just doesn't get it - so here are three reasons why we punters are so furious after Epsom

Chris Cook underlines why racing's audience is so annoyed about the Benvenuto Cellini case

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Senior writer
Benvenuto Cellini's left hind leg rests on the shelf in the stalls moments before the start. He was subsequently declared a non-runner as he was not deemed to have had a fair start.
Benvenuto Cellini's hind leg rests on the shelf in the stalls moments before the start at EpsomCredit: ITV Racing
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They never make mistakes at the BHA and they don't like to acknowledge the possibility of perhaps having got something wrong. When there's an outcry, they take their cue from Tom Petty – "I'll stand my ground and I won't back down."

They make a virtue of expressing public support for their people. After the stewards at Epsom ruled Benvenuto Cellini a non-runner in the Derby, which was a shock to many, I felt there was no chance of the ruling body expressing reservations about the decision. To do that, in its eyes, would have been to throw the stewards to the wolves.

So, Monday's front-page headline in the Racing Post was, 'BHA backs stewards in face of criticism'. Tuesday's paper led with, 'BHA doubles down as backlash grows'.

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