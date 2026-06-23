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Ombudsman rated best horse in the world by BHA handicapper after Ascot romp as Thady Gosden says 'you would not know he's had a race'
Coral-Eclipse remains an option for Godolphin star on Saturday week
Is Ombudsman the best horse in the world? The BHA's head of handicapping thinks so after awarding the Godolphin star a career-best rating for his Royal Ascot success.
Dominic Gardiner-Hill gave Ombudsman a mark of 132 for his four-length win over Minnie Hauk, a rating that is 4lb higher than his previous best when landing the Juddmonte International at York last year.
Gardiner-Hill pointed to the fact that the runner-up, a three-time Group 1 winner, was in receipt of 3lb and felt there was plenty of quality in the race, with Arc hero Daryz and Tattersalls Gold Cup scorer Almaqam back in third and fourth.
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