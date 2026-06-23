Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 BeverleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 BeverleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Ombudsman rated best horse in the world by BHA handicapper after Ascot romp as Thady Gosden says 'you would not know he's had a race'

Coral-Eclipse remains an option for Godolphin star on Saturday week

Ombudsman: won the Prince of Wales's Stakes under William Buick
Ombudsman: won the Prince of Wales's Stakes under William BuickCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Is Ombudsman the best horse in the world? The BHA's head of handicapping thinks so after awarding the Godolphin star a career-best rating for his Royal Ascot success.

Dominic Gardiner-Hill gave Ombudsman a mark of 132 for his four-length win over Minnie Hauk, a rating that is 4lb higher than his previous best when landing the Juddmonte International at York last year.

Gardiner-Hill pointed to the fact that the runner-up, a three-time Group 1 winner, was in receipt of 3lb and felt there was plenty of quality in the race, with Arc hero Daryz and Tattersalls Gold Cup scorer Almaqam back in third and fourth.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Newmarket correspondent

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inBritain
more inBetting offers
more inBritain
more inBetting offers