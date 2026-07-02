Welsh Grand National moves days and King George meeting reshaped as part of Christmas fixture list shake-up

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A shake-up in the fixture list over Christmas will see the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton move to December 27, the Coral Welsh National meeting at Chepstow switch to December 28 and the Coral Challow Hurdle meeting at Newbury take place on December 29 to deliver four consecutive days of ITV racing coverage from December 26.

The new schedule will see Kempton's two-day meeting, featuring the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase, retain its position on December 26 and 27, but the Kauto Star will now take place on day two.

Chepstow's Welsh National meeting, which previously shared the ITV bill with Kempton on December 27, will now be run 24 hours later, while Newbury's Grade 1 Challow Hurdle meeting will be staged on December 29 rather than its scheduled spot a day earlier this year.

ITV's new Christmas schedule

December 26 (a Saturday this year): Ladbrokes Christmas Festival, Kempton Park – Ladbrokes King George VI Chase Day – with races from Aintree and Wetherby

December 27: Ladbrokes Christmas Festival, Kempton Park – Kauto Star Chase Day – with races from Wetherby and Hereford

December 28: Coral Welsh Grand National Day, Chepstow with races from Leicester

December 29: Coral Challow Hurdle Day, Newbury with races from Doncaster

According to the BHA, the ambition is to "create a clearer, stronger and more marketable Christmas racing proposition for fans, racegoers, participants and viewers at home", with the changes resulting from cross-industry collaboration initiated by Entain, owner of Ladbrokes and Coral, and brokered by Racecourse Media Group (RMG) with the support of Kempton, Chepstow, Newbury, the BHA and ITV.

“The Christmas period is always an important one for our sport, with increased exposure generated by some of the highest profile races in the calendar," said BHA director of racing Richard Wayman. "As we seek not only to retain but grow the sport’s fanbase, we are pleased to approve this cross-industry initiative that will see four consecutive days of high-class racing on free-to-air television.”

Reacting to the move on Thursday, champion trainer Dan Skelton told the Racing Post: "I think it's all quite sensible, stretches out your Christmas programme and gives everyone the chance to go to each venue. I think it's sensible that everyone can get their heads together and do these things. The more we can make the sport attractive and marketable the better."

Entain's Simon Clare added: “The festive racing period is of huge commercial importance to British racing and Britain’s bookmakers, and by working constructively with our racecourse partners, the BHA and ITV Racing, we have created a four-day Christmas Racing programme that gives each premier race meeting the spotlight it deserves and delivers a stronger and more compelling narrative for racing fans, racegoers and betting customers.

"It will also deliver much-needed increased returns to all parties at a time when racing revenues are under major pressure and bookmakers are facing into heavy tax rises and increased regulation."

The BHA has also approved a request from the racecourse and ITV to move Hereford from Tuesday 8 December to Sunday 27 December, in order to supplement ITV’s coverage on that day

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