New layouts, 'start zones', live audio and tougher penalties: the BHA's plan to fix Cheltenham's false start problem

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Cheltenham's track configuration is to be changed as part of a fleet of changes to start procedures after a BHA-led review of the surge in false starts at this year's festival.

The sport's starting procedures came under fresh focus after a number of chaotic starts at the 2026 Cheltenham Festival, with 14-time champion trainer Paul Nicholls labelling as "ludicrous" the two false starts to Wednesday's Turners Novices' Hurdle, which he said cost the favourite No Drama This End any chance.

BHA figures show that while false start rates in jumps races in Britain have fluctuated between three and four per cent over the last five years, the number of aborted starts at the festival in that same time period has climbed from 18 per cent in 2022, to just shy of 40 per cent this year.

To that end, some of the recommendations to come out of the comprehensive review – which consulted with jockeys, trainers, bettors, officials and broadcasters, as well as a review of data – are Cheltenham-specific, but several will be applied to jump racing generally.

Physical layout changes to Cheltenham's two mile and two and a half mile starts, identified as disproportionate contributors on both the Old and New courses, would look to ease the impact of narrow holding pens, the funnelling effects they cause and attempt to straighten out the impact of races starting on a bend.

Key recommendations

Optimise as far as possible the physical track layouts at Cheltenham’s two most problematic starting points (two-mile and two and a half-mile) to reduce natural field congestion and acceleration, within the confines of the topography of the land in these areas.

To provide greater clarity for jockeys and more flexibility for starters, transition the current wording within the rules as to the maximum pace at which a horse can approach the tapes from a "walk or jig-jog" to “walking pace” to apply to all jump races.

Explore the concept of a physical, highly visible 'start zone' across all racecourses to create a zone in which a starter is able to start a race

Implement a tiered penalty increase specifically targeting Class 1 and Class 2 races across all courses, in the same manner as the whip rules, to provide a greater deterrent against breaches of the rules at the start of major races

Introduce a live audio recording system at the start area to capture communications and instructions given by starters to jockeys, with a direct feed to the stewards' room.

Cheltenham clerk of the course Jon Pullin: "We will be monitoring the changes closely as our season begins" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Jon Pullin, clerk of the course at Cheltenham, said: "We’ve worked closely both with participants and the BHA since this year’s festival and have made a number of layout changes to the two and two and a half mile starts on both the Old and New courses.

"We will be monitoring them closely as our season begins along with any other impacts of the wider proposed changes to starting procedures as they bed in."

'Start zones' are a suggestion which will be introduced across all jump races, while the wording of the rules will be changed to state "walking pace" as the maximum pace at which a horse can approach the start in any British jumps race. An audio recording system, played directly into the stewards' room, will also capture instructions given by starters to jockeys.

Class 1 and Class 2 races across the calendar will also be subject to a tiered penalty increase for breaches of the rules at the start of major races - in line with how whip offenses escalate, to act as a greater deterrent.

It is understood the recommendations are not yet at the implementation stage, although Cheltenham has already started work on adjusting the track layout within the confines of the course's topography and boundaries.

One area of controversy which will not be addressed is the use of standing starts in the wake of false starts. The current system, which allows for two attempts at a walking start, will remain.

Standing starts will remain in the case of two unsuccessful walking starts Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

'We hope the changes lead to improvement – but they are no golden bullet'

The BHA's head of raceday officials Cathy O’Meara said: "The feedback, combined with the detailed data analysis, has given us a clear picture of the recurring challenges at Cheltenham, particularly around course configuration, the approach to the tapes, and the need for greater clarity and consistency in starting procedures.

"Cheltenham is a unique environment. It is the pinnacle of jump racing, with the intensity, atmosphere and significance of the meeting all contributing to the pressure at the start. Our starters do an excellent job in the toughest circumstances, and these recommendations are designed to support them and the jockeys, from improving the physical layout at the most problematic starts to simplifying the rules, enhancing communication, and strengthening regulation where needed.

"We hope these changes will lead to an improvement to starts at the festival and across jump racing. But they are not a golden bullet. Success also depends on everyone involved doing their part to observe the starting procedures. We will monitor how these measures bed in throughout 2027 and continue to refine them where necessary to ensure the best possible experience for horses, jockeys and racing fans."

Dale Gibson, the PJA's executive director of racing, added: "A smooth and fair start for all horses is important for everyone – jockeys, trainers, owners, racing staff, and those betting on the sport – and the PJA and our members were keen and active participants in the review as a result.

"We welcome the outcome of the review and the recommendations, many of which were proposed by senior riders and our safety officers, working with the racecourse and the BHA course inspectorate, and will continue to work closely with our members and the BHA on the remaining areas for consultation."

Read more:

'Changes need to take place' - Cheltenham jockeys react to 'frustrating' false starts and give their views on how to improve them

Leading Cheltenham Festival sponsor voices frustration and backs review into chaotic starts

'Embarrassing' false starts at Cheltenham Festival should have been tackled ten years ago says John Francome

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