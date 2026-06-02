BHA lead handicapper steps down after eight years in Grand National spotlight

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Grand National contenders will have a new name to curse next year as Martin Greenwood is stepping down from the job of setting the weights for the race.

He has compiled the handicap for the last eight runnings, the most public aspect of his role as BHA's steeplechase team leader, which he will relinquish in September.

Greenwood has been the official in the spotlight at the annual unveiling of the weights since Phil Smith retired in 2018. He notably stood up to criticism from Michael O'Leary over his supposedly "disgraceful" treatment of dual winner Tiger Roll .

Martin Greenwood and owner Michael O'Leary had a disagreement over the handicap treatment of Tiger Roll Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

That did not prevent him expressing admiration for the horse and at the time he called his 2019 victory "the best winning performance since reliable handicapping figures became available ".

He has been a BHA handicapper since 2003 and will remain part of the team but has decided to relinquish his leadership position on medical advice.

“Following a health scare in 2025, I've taken the advice of my doctor and decided it's the right time for me to take a step back from leading the team responsible for handicapping the chasing division," said Greenwood, 59.

“It's a position I've been very proud to have held and it's been a great honour to play a part in the world’s greatest race, the Grand National, over the last eight years. I would like to thank everyone at the Jockey Club and Aintree, with whom I've enjoyed many wonderful days, for their support during my time handicapping the race.

“I would also like to thank my colleagues at the BHA, in particular Dominic Gardiner-Hill and Richard Wayman, for their assistance in recent months as I came to this decision. I'm looking forward to continuing as part of the handicapping team, as it remains something I enjoy very much, as well as to providing whatever support I can to my successor in the coming months.”

Greenwood's successor has yet to be announced but BHA head of handicapping Gardiner-Hill said: “This move is something we've been discussing with Martin in recent months and I fully support his decision. There is nothing more important in life than our health and it's right that he's doing what's best for him and his family.

Dominic Gardiner-Hill: "It's right that he's doing what's best for him and his family" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

“On behalf of all of us at the BHA, I would like to thank Martin for his many years of dedicated hard work with the staying chasers and, in particular, his work on the Grand National since taking over from Phil Smith eight years ago. The race remains one of the great spectacles in all of sport and Martin has played a key role in ensuring that is the case.

“We're delighted that Martin isn't leaving the team, ensuring that our handicappers, the BHA and British racing as a whole, are not losing his vast experience and knowledge.”

Read more . . .

BHA handicapper is not for budging in face of Tiger Roll campaign

Martin Greenwood: 'I'm perfectly entitled not to listen to their opinion'

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