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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Willie Mullins
Home
News
People
Trainers
Willie Mullins' Breeders' Cup winner returns and an exciting Godolphin colt debuts in star-making Sandown maiden
Raceday Intel
‘I’m tired of being stuck wide, tired of being at the mercy of the guy in front, tired of waiting for a gap that might never come’
Patrick Mullins
Cork: 'When she's not interfered with, she jumps for fun' - Gino Bella off the mark with back-to-back wins for in-form Pat Foley
Reports
Willie Mullins' effortless Galway hurdles winner set for the Ebor - and time running out for Godolphin to save their season
The Inside Track
Danny Mullins fined €3,000 and Willie Mullins €500 after stewards take dim view of actions in Galway Hurdle preliminaries
Galway festival
Galway: 'She's one we think a bit of' - classy Willie Mullins mare just 9-1 for Cheltenham Festival race after novice hurdle romp
Galway festival
5.10 Galway: Mullins, Ricci and a 'very impressive' French recruit: relation to Big Buck's bids to conjure opening-day magic for punters
Raceday Intel
6.10 Ascot: Aidan O'Brien and the Gosdens bring a familiar theme to Ascot's finale - but Willie Mullins reckons he can get in on the act
Raceday Intel
16-year-old apprentice handed dream Royal Ascot ride for Willie Mullins - just six months after making his debut in the saddle
Racing Grapevine
Breeders' Cup Turf hero Ethical Diamond set to return at Royal Ascot as he headlines Willie Mullins squad
Royal Ascot
'Stand by your beds if Willie Mullins has this one ready to right the wrongs of last year's Ascot disappointment'
40 Years of Expertise
Willie Mullins could be about to take on the might of Daryz and Japan as entries for the 2026 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe are revealed
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Mullins and Townend conquer Auteuil with French Triumph Hurdle strike - before a truly remarkable winner of France's toughest jumps race
Reports
Sandown's jumps finale lacked sparkle - does the meeting need a Willie Mullins title charge to ensure a blockbuster ending to the season?
The Front Runner
How good is Rich Ricci's latest star? 'Pretty breathtaking' says the man who rode him to victory on his first start for Willie Mullins
Ireland
The numbers that show how Dan Skelton finally won the title - and that the Willie Mullins production line is slowing down
The Form Hacker
Willie Mullins may not be ending the season as champion trainer - but he still has the best horses
The Front Runner
Willie Mullins: 'If Paul thought there was something wrong, he'd have been the first person to pull Gold Dancer up'
Grand National festival
'It's a Willie Mullins world and we're living in it' - Sean Bowen on his Haiti hopes and who he fears most in the Grand National
Interviews
This emerging Irish National trend could pinpoint Willie Mullins' 2027 Grand National contender - and a 33-1 shot fits the bill for this year
Betting Insight
Major blow for Willie Mullins as Ballyburn is ruled out for this season and next
Willie Mullins
'Willie made him in his novice hurdle season' - Joe Chambers says Mullins' handling of a young Gaelic Warrior was key to the finished article
Ireland
Willie Mullins marvels at 'fabulous turnout' as Gaelic Warrior, Lossiemouth and Il Etait Temps bring Leighlinbridge to a standstill
Ireland
The Gold Cup crowned a stellar week for Willie Mullins, but the stats suggest the next Gaelic Warrior may be harder to uncover
Keith Melrose
Home
News
People
Trainers
Willie Mullins' Breeders' Cup winner returns and an exciting Godolphin colt debuts in star-making Sandown maiden
Raceday Intel
‘I’m tired of being stuck wide, tired of being at the mercy of the guy in front, tired of waiting for a gap that might never come’
Patrick Mullins
Cork: 'When she's not interfered with, she jumps for fun' - Gino Bella off the mark with back-to-back wins for in-form Pat Foley
Reports
Willie Mullins' effortless Galway hurdles winner set for the Ebor - and time running out for Godolphin to save their season
The Inside Track
Cork: 'When she's not interfered with, she jumps for fun' - Gino Bella off the mark with back-to-back wins for in-form Pat Foley
Reports
Willie Mullins' effortless Galway hurdles winner set for the Ebor - and time running out for Godolphin to save their season
The Inside Track
Danny Mullins fined €3,000 and Willie Mullins €500 after stewards take dim view of actions in Galway Hurdle preliminaries
Galway festival
Galway: 'She's one we think a bit of' - classy Willie Mullins mare just 9-1 for Cheltenham Festival race after novice hurdle romp
Galway festival
5.10 Galway: Mullins, Ricci and a 'very impressive' French recruit: relation to Big Buck's bids to conjure opening-day magic for punters
Raceday Intel
6.10 Ascot: Aidan O'Brien and the Gosdens bring a familiar theme to Ascot's finale - but Willie Mullins reckons he can get in on the act
Raceday Intel
16-year-old apprentice handed dream Royal Ascot ride for Willie Mullins - just six months after making his debut in the saddle
Racing Grapevine
Breeders' Cup Turf hero Ethical Diamond set to return at Royal Ascot as he headlines Willie Mullins squad
Royal Ascot
'Stand by your beds if Willie Mullins has this one ready to right the wrongs of last year's Ascot disappointment'
40 Years of Expertise
Willie Mullins could be about to take on the might of Daryz and Japan as entries for the 2026 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe are revealed
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Mullins and Townend conquer Auteuil with French Triumph Hurdle strike - before a truly remarkable winner of France's toughest jumps race
Reports
Sandown's jumps finale lacked sparkle - does the meeting need a Willie Mullins title charge to ensure a blockbuster ending to the season?
The Front Runner
How good is Rich Ricci's latest star? 'Pretty breathtaking' says the man who rode him to victory on his first start for Willie Mullins
Ireland
The numbers that show how Dan Skelton finally won the title - and that the Willie Mullins production line is slowing down
The Form Hacker
Willie Mullins may not be ending the season as champion trainer - but he still has the best horses
The Front Runner
Willie Mullins: 'If Paul thought there was something wrong, he'd have been the first person to pull Gold Dancer up'
Grand National festival
'It's a Willie Mullins world and we're living in it' - Sean Bowen on his Haiti hopes and who he fears most in the Grand National
Interviews
This emerging Irish National trend could pinpoint Willie Mullins' 2027 Grand National contender - and a 33-1 shot fits the bill for this year
Betting Insight
Major blow for Willie Mullins as Ballyburn is ruled out for this season and next
Willie Mullins
'Willie made him in his novice hurdle season' - Joe Chambers says Mullins' handling of a young Gaelic Warrior was key to the finished article
Ireland
Willie Mullins marvels at 'fabulous turnout' as Gaelic Warrior, Lossiemouth and Il Etait Temps bring Leighlinbridge to a standstill
Ireland
The Gold Cup crowned a stellar week for Willie Mullins, but the stats suggest the next Gaelic Warrior may be harder to uncover
Keith Melrose
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