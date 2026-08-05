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Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins' Breeders' Cup winner returns and an exciting Godolphin colt debuts in star-making Sandown maiden

Willie Mullins' Breeders' Cup winner returns and an exciting Godolphin colt debuts in star-making Sandown maiden

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Raceday Intel
‘I’m tired of being stuck wide, tired of being at the mercy of the guy in front, tired of waiting for a gap that might never come’
‘I’m tired of being stuck wide, tired of being at the mercy of the guy in front, tired of waiting for a gap that might never come’
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Patrick Mullins
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Cork: 'When she's not interfered with, she jumps for fun' - Gino Bella off the mark with back-to-back wins for in-form Pat Foley
Cork: 'When she's not interfered with, she jumps for fun' - Gino Bella off the mark with back-to-back wins for in-form Pat Foley
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Reports
Willie Mullins' effortless Galway hurdles winner set for the Ebor - and time running out for Godolphin to save their season
Willie Mullins' effortless Galway hurdles winner set for the Ebor - and time running out for Godolphin to save their season
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The Inside Track
Danny Mullins fined €3,000 and Willie Mullins €500 after stewards take dim view of actions in Galway Hurdle preliminaries
Danny Mullins fined €3,000 and Willie Mullins €500 after stewards take dim view of actions in Galway Hurdle preliminaries
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Galway festival
Galway: 'She's one we think a bit of' - classy Willie Mullins mare just 9-1 for Cheltenham Festival race after novice hurdle romp
Galway: 'She's one we think a bit of' - classy Willie Mullins mare just 9-1 for Cheltenham Festival race after novice hurdle romp
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Galway festival
5.10 Galway: Mullins, Ricci and a 'very impressive' French recruit: relation to Big Buck's bids to conjure opening-day magic for punters
5.10 Galway: Mullins, Ricci and a 'very impressive' French recruit: relation to Big Buck's bids to conjure opening-day magic for punters
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Raceday Intel
6.10 Ascot: Aidan O'Brien and the Gosdens bring a familiar theme to Ascot's finale - but Willie Mullins reckons he can get in on the act
6.10 Ascot: Aidan O'Brien and the Gosdens bring a familiar theme to Ascot's finale - but Willie Mullins reckons he can get in on the act
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Raceday Intel
16-year-old apprentice handed dream Royal Ascot ride for Willie Mullins - just six months after making his debut in the saddle
16-year-old apprentice handed dream Royal Ascot ride for Willie Mullins - just six months after making his debut in the saddle
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Racing Grapevine
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Breeders' Cup Turf hero Ethical Diamond set to return at Royal Ascot as he headlines Willie Mullins squad
Breeders' Cup Turf hero Ethical Diamond set to return at Royal Ascot as he headlines Willie Mullins squad
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Royal Ascot
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'Stand by your beds if Willie Mullins has this one ready to right the wrongs of last year's Ascot disappointment'
'Stand by your beds if Willie Mullins has this one ready to right the wrongs of last year's Ascot disappointment'
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40 Years of Expertise
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Willie Mullins could be about to take on the might of Daryz and Japan as entries for the 2026 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe are revealed
Willie Mullins could be about to take on the might of Daryz and Japan as entries for the 2026 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe are revealed
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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Mullins and Townend conquer Auteuil with French Triumph Hurdle strike - before a truly remarkable winner of France's toughest jumps race
Mullins and Townend conquer Auteuil with French Triumph Hurdle strike - before a truly remarkable winner of France's toughest jumps race
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Reports
Sandown's jumps finale lacked sparkle - does the meeting need a Willie Mullins title charge to ensure a blockbuster ending to the season?
Sandown's jumps finale lacked sparkle - does the meeting need a Willie Mullins title charge to ensure a blockbuster ending to the season?
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The Front Runner
How good is Rich Ricci's latest star? 'Pretty breathtaking' says the man who rode him to victory on his first start for Willie Mullins
How good is Rich Ricci's latest star? 'Pretty breathtaking' says the man who rode him to victory on his first start for Willie Mullins
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Ireland
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The numbers that show how Dan Skelton finally won the title - and that the Willie Mullins production line is slowing down
The numbers that show how Dan Skelton finally won the title - and that the Willie Mullins production line is slowing down
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The Form Hacker
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Willie Mullins may not be ending the season as champion trainer - but he still has the best horses
Willie Mullins may not be ending the season as champion trainer - but he still has the best horses
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The Front Runner
Willie Mullins: 'If Paul thought there was something wrong, he'd have been the first person to pull Gold Dancer up'
Willie Mullins: 'If Paul thought there was something wrong, he'd have been the first person to pull Gold Dancer up'
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Grand National festival
'It's a Willie Mullins world and we're living in it' - Sean Bowen on his Haiti hopes and who he fears most in the Grand National
'It's a Willie Mullins world and we're living in it' - Sean Bowen on his Haiti hopes and who he fears most in the Grand National
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Interviews
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This emerging Irish National trend could pinpoint Willie Mullins' 2027 Grand National contender - and a 33-1 shot fits the bill for this year
This emerging Irish National trend could pinpoint Willie Mullins' 2027 Grand National contender - and a 33-1 shot fits the bill for this year
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Betting Insight
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Major blow for Willie Mullins as Ballyburn is ruled out for this season and next
Major blow for Willie Mullins as Ballyburn is ruled out for this season and next
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Willie Mullins
'Willie made him in his novice hurdle season' - Joe Chambers says Mullins' handling of a young Gaelic Warrior was key to the finished article
'Willie made him in his novice hurdle season' - Joe Chambers says Mullins' handling of a young Gaelic Warrior was key to the finished article
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Ireland
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Willie Mullins marvels at 'fabulous turnout' as Gaelic Warrior, Lossiemouth and Il Etait Temps bring Leighlinbridge to a standstill
Willie Mullins marvels at 'fabulous turnout' as Gaelic Warrior, Lossiemouth and Il Etait Temps bring Leighlinbridge to a standstill
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Ireland
The Gold Cup crowned a stellar week for Willie Mullins, but the stats suggest the next Gaelic Warrior may be harder to uncover
The Gold Cup crowned a stellar week for Willie Mullins, but the stats suggest the next Gaelic Warrior may be harder to uncover
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Keith Melrose
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Willie Mullins' Breeders' Cup winner returns and an exciting Godolphin colt debuts in star-making Sandown maiden

Willie Mullins' Breeders' Cup winner returns and an exciting Godolphin colt debuts in star-making Sandown maiden

icon
Raceday Intel
‘I’m tired of being stuck wide, tired of being at the mercy of the guy in front, tired of waiting for a gap that might never come’
‘I’m tired of being stuck wide, tired of being at the mercy of the guy in front, tired of waiting for a gap that might never come’
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
Cork: 'When she's not interfered with, she jumps for fun' - Gino Bella off the mark with back-to-back wins for in-form Pat Foley
icon
Reports
Willie Mullins' effortless Galway hurdles winner set for the Ebor - and time running out for Godolphin to save their season
icon
The Inside Track
Cork: 'When she's not interfered with, she jumps for fun' - Gino Bella off the mark with back-to-back wins for in-form Pat Foley
icon
Reports
Willie Mullins' effortless Galway hurdles winner set for the Ebor - and time running out for Godolphin to save their season
icon
The Inside Track
Danny Mullins fined €3,000 and Willie Mullins €500 after stewards take dim view of actions in Galway Hurdle preliminaries
Danny Mullins fined €3,000 and Willie Mullins €500 after stewards take dim view of actions in Galway Hurdle preliminaries
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Galway festival
Galway: 'She's one we think a bit of' - classy Willie Mullins mare just 9-1 for Cheltenham Festival race after novice hurdle romp
Galway: 'She's one we think a bit of' - classy Willie Mullins mare just 9-1 for Cheltenham Festival race after novice hurdle romp
icon
Galway festival
5.10 Galway: Mullins, Ricci and a 'very impressive' French recruit: relation to Big Buck's bids to conjure opening-day magic for punters
5.10 Galway: Mullins, Ricci and a 'very impressive' French recruit: relation to Big Buck's bids to conjure opening-day magic for punters
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Raceday Intel
6.10 Ascot: Aidan O'Brien and the Gosdens bring a familiar theme to Ascot's finale - but Willie Mullins reckons he can get in on the act
6.10 Ascot: Aidan O'Brien and the Gosdens bring a familiar theme to Ascot's finale - but Willie Mullins reckons he can get in on the act
icon
Raceday Intel
16-year-old apprentice handed dream Royal Ascot ride for Willie Mullins - just six months after making his debut in the saddle
16-year-old apprentice handed dream Royal Ascot ride for Willie Mullins - just six months after making his debut in the saddle
icon
Racing Grapevine
padlock
Breeders' Cup Turf hero Ethical Diamond set to return at Royal Ascot as he headlines Willie Mullins squad
Breeders' Cup Turf hero Ethical Diamond set to return at Royal Ascot as he headlines Willie Mullins squad
icon
Royal Ascot
padlock
'Stand by your beds if Willie Mullins has this one ready to right the wrongs of last year's Ascot disappointment'
'Stand by your beds if Willie Mullins has this one ready to right the wrongs of last year's Ascot disappointment'
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
Willie Mullins could be about to take on the might of Daryz and Japan as entries for the 2026 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe are revealed
Willie Mullins could be about to take on the might of Daryz and Japan as entries for the 2026 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe are revealed
icon
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Mullins and Townend conquer Auteuil with French Triumph Hurdle strike - before a truly remarkable winner of France's toughest jumps race
Mullins and Townend conquer Auteuil with French Triumph Hurdle strike - before a truly remarkable winner of France's toughest jumps race
icon
Reports
Sandown's jumps finale lacked sparkle - does the meeting need a Willie Mullins title charge to ensure a blockbuster ending to the season?
Sandown's jumps finale lacked sparkle - does the meeting need a Willie Mullins title charge to ensure a blockbuster ending to the season?
icon
The Front Runner
How good is Rich Ricci's latest star? 'Pretty breathtaking' says the man who rode him to victory on his first start for Willie Mullins
How good is Rich Ricci's latest star? 'Pretty breathtaking' says the man who rode him to victory on his first start for Willie Mullins
icon
Ireland
padlock
The numbers that show how Dan Skelton finally won the title - and that the Willie Mullins production line is slowing down
The numbers that show how Dan Skelton finally won the title - and that the Willie Mullins production line is slowing down
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
Willie Mullins may not be ending the season as champion trainer - but he still has the best horses
Willie Mullins may not be ending the season as champion trainer - but he still has the best horses
icon
The Front Runner
Willie Mullins: 'If Paul thought there was something wrong, he'd have been the first person to pull Gold Dancer up'
Willie Mullins: 'If Paul thought there was something wrong, he'd have been the first person to pull Gold Dancer up'
icon
Grand National festival
'It's a Willie Mullins world and we're living in it' - Sean Bowen on his Haiti hopes and who he fears most in the Grand National
'It's a Willie Mullins world and we're living in it' - Sean Bowen on his Haiti hopes and who he fears most in the Grand National
icon
Interviews
padlock
This emerging Irish National trend could pinpoint Willie Mullins' 2027 Grand National contender - and a 33-1 shot fits the bill for this year
This emerging Irish National trend could pinpoint Willie Mullins' 2027 Grand National contender - and a 33-1 shot fits the bill for this year
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
Major blow for Willie Mullins as Ballyburn is ruled out for this season and next
Major blow for Willie Mullins as Ballyburn is ruled out for this season and next
icon
Willie Mullins
'Willie made him in his novice hurdle season' - Joe Chambers says Mullins' handling of a young Gaelic Warrior was key to the finished article
'Willie made him in his novice hurdle season' - Joe Chambers says Mullins' handling of a young Gaelic Warrior was key to the finished article
icon
Ireland
padlock
Willie Mullins marvels at 'fabulous turnout' as Gaelic Warrior, Lossiemouth and Il Etait Temps bring Leighlinbridge to a standstill
Willie Mullins marvels at 'fabulous turnout' as Gaelic Warrior, Lossiemouth and Il Etait Temps bring Leighlinbridge to a standstill
icon
Ireland
The Gold Cup crowned a stellar week for Willie Mullins, but the stats suggest the next Gaelic Warrior may be harder to uncover
The Gold Cup crowned a stellar week for Willie Mullins, but the stats suggest the next Gaelic Warrior may be harder to uncover
icon
Keith Melrose
padlock
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