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FeatureThe Punting Panel: Legends
premium

'Stand by your beds if Willie Mullins has this one ready to right the wrongs of last year's Ascot disappointment'

Richard Austen, Mel Cullinan, Paul Curtis, Graham Dench and Matt Williams on Epsom, Ascot and more

40 Years of Expertise brings unique insight from some of the great names who have written for the Racing Post over its 40 years.

This week, five Post stalwarts from past and present share their punting wisdom.

The panellists

Richard Austen joined the Racing Post in May 2002 and has served the last 20 years as Spotlight editor

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