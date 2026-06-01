Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
FeatureThe Punting Panel: Legends
premium
'Stand by your beds if Willie Mullins has this one ready to right the wrongs of last year's Ascot disappointment'
Richard Austen, Mel Cullinan, Paul Curtis, Graham Dench and Matt Williams on Epsom, Ascot and more
40 Years of Expertise brings unique insight from some of the great names who have written for the Racing Post over its 40 years.
This week, five Post stalwarts from past and present share their punting wisdom.
The panellists
Richard Austen joined the Racing Post in May 2002 and has served the last 20 years as Spotlight editor
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on in40 Years of Expertise
Last updated
Copy
more in40 Years of Expertise
- Why almost everything you read about football statistics is nonsense - and what it says about the traps punters can fall into
- Spotting stars on the Newmarket gallops: what you’re looking out for when trying to find the next Frankel
- ‘The edge you’ve got is your own eyes’ - how one of jump racing’s top judges stays ahead of the machines
- 'I had a big touch off that' - a lifetime of lessons from the pro punter who became the ultimate paddock judge
- 'John McCririck was making a song and dance about the battle of the tipsters - but for me it was just another day's work'
more in40 Years of Expertise
- Why almost everything you read about football statistics is nonsense - and what it says about the traps punters can fall into
- Spotting stars on the Newmarket gallops: what you’re looking out for when trying to find the next Frankel
- ‘The edge you’ve got is your own eyes’ - how one of jump racing’s top judges stays ahead of the machines
- 'I had a big touch off that' - a lifetime of lessons from the pro punter who became the ultimate paddock judge
- 'John McCririck was making a song and dance about the battle of the tipsters - but for me it was just another day's work'