Willie Mullins, Rich Ricci and a 'very impressive' French recruit: relation to Big Buck's bids to conjure opening-day magic for punters

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Few silks carry more festival clout than those of Rich and Susannah Ricci, and while it is a reputation built at a certain festival elsewhere, punters are banking on the spell travelling west as they get stuck into Witches Familiar in the opener at Galway.

The Willie Mullins-trained filly has all the right connections for the task, but can she conjure up the magic to get the festival off to a flyer for her supporters?

Witches Familiar showed promise in her opening two Flat runs in France and, given she is out of a half-sister to legendary staying hurdler Big Buck's, it is not surprising she showed her best form when stepped up to two miles on her hurdles and stable debut at Ballinrobe in May.

She won with 12 lengths to spare that day, and although it was a weak race, her jumping looked assured for one seeing hurdles in the heat of battle for the first time.

Mullins knows what it takes to win this race, having done so in three of the past five years, although surprisingly enough, none of those were ridden by Paul Townend.

Indeed, Townend is 12 years without a win in this race, and although he has sat out some runnings, he has been on the beaten favourite on the two occasions in the last five years in which he has taken part in the contest.

Patrick Mullins, assistant trainer to his father Willie, said: "Witches Familiar had two midfield finishes on the Flat in France but being out of a sister of Big Buck's and by Zarak we were recommended her and we took a chance on her. She was very impressive at Ballinrobe and she looks the type that will suit the ground and track at Galway."

Carmel's Phoenix (left): could be the main danger to Witches Familiar Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

While Witches Familiar was impressive on her hurdles bow, even more striking was her main market rival Carmel’s Phoenix .

The Mark Fahey-trained filly made mincemeat of the opposition at Kilbeggan last month, beating the runner-up by an eased-down 25 lengths. A winning margin like that in the summer should not be taken too literally, and she put in some scrappy leaps as well, but she is entitled to serious respect.

She didn’t run badly in a Listed Flat race at Cork on her seasonal return and won a Cork maiden in the same sphere before her barnstorming hurdles bow as well, so on form she has better claims than the Ricci-owned Witches Familiar.

Fahey said: "We like her. She has solid form on the Flat. She should come on from her experience at Kilbeggan and we’ve done a bit more schooling with her since. We’re hoping for a big race."

Also in the mix is a rival well known to Mullins as Gordon Elliott takes aim at the prize with a former inmate of the champion trainer, Mino Des Mottes .

The Gigginstown-owned four-year-old couldn’t get his nose in front in five runs for his previous yard, but made an immediate impact on his stable debut at Bellewstown when bolting up by ten lengths.

His new trainer would surely take extra satisfaction if his recruit could make it two wins out of two for the yard here.

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