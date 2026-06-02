Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Grand National festival

BHA lead handicapper steps down after eight years in Grand National spotlight

BHA lead handicapper steps down after eight years in Grand National spotlight

icon
Britain
Big whip ban for jockey after multiple breaches - including Aintree ride on winner given race after rival's disqualification
Big whip ban for jockey after multiple breaches - including Aintree ride on winner given race after rival's disqualification
icon
Britain
'We had a great time and it stays with you forever' - Grand National winner and 'life-changer' Auroras Encore dies at 24
'We had a great time and it stays with you forever' - Grand National winner and 'life-changer' Auroras Encore dies at 24
icon
Britain
'I threw away my best chance of winning a National' - Ben Jones agonises over Jordans ride after watching replays
'I threw away my best chance of winning a National' - Ben Jones agonises over Jordans ride after watching replays
icon
Grand National festival
'He fulfilled our dreams' - tributes paid to Noble Yeats after death of Grand National winner at the age of 11
'He fulfilled our dreams' - tributes paid to Noble Yeats after death of Grand National winner at the age of 11
icon
Britain
2026 Scottish Grand National pinstickers' guide: runners, tips and Keith Melrose's ratings for every runner
2026 Scottish Grand National pinstickers' guide: runners, tips and Keith Melrose's ratings for every runner
icon
Grand National festival
Megan Nicholls joins our top panel for Scottish Grand National day - and she thinks the big one will stay in Scotland
Megan Nicholls joins our top panel for Scottish Grand National day - and she thinks the big one will stay in Scotland
icon
The Punting Panel
'It's worth a fortune to the local community - racing is such a big part of Leighlinbridge' - die-hard locals turn out for Grand National heroes
'It's worth a fortune to the local community - racing is such a big part of Leighlinbridge' - die-hard locals turn out for Grand National heroes
icon
Ireland
Aintree winner disqualified and jockey banned for 28 days after going four strikes over whip limit
Aintree winner disqualified and jockey banned for 28 days after going four strikes over whip limit
icon
Grand National festival
'Something is pulling me right. I’m gone. Thud. What?! What the hell just happened? How am I on the ground?'
'Something is pulling me right. I’m gone. Thud. What?! What the hell just happened? How am I on the ground?'
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
ITV reveals viewing figures for 2026 Grand National with peak of 5.2 million tuning in
ITV reveals viewing figures for 2026 Grand National with peak of 5.2 million tuning in
icon
Grand National festival
'The aim since the day they named him three years ago was to run on National day' - Aintree dream comes true for Liverpool brothers
'The aim since the day they named him three years ago was to run on National day' - Aintree dream comes true for Liverpool brothers
icon
Britain
padlock
I Am Maximus 'perhaps the best National winner of them all' says BHA handicapper - and there's 'every chance' he can emulate Red Rum
I Am Maximus 'perhaps the best National winner of them all' says BHA handicapper - and there's 'every chance' he can emulate Red Rum
icon
Grand National festival
padlock
Grand National faller Mr Vango expected to make full recovery after hospital stay
Grand National faller Mr Vango expected to make full recovery after hospital stay
icon
Grand National festival
The Grand National has changed but it remains a riveting spectacle - and I Am Maximus is a warrior worth celebrating
The Grand National has changed but it remains a riveting spectacle - and I Am Maximus is a warrior worth celebrating
icon
Lee Mottershead
padlock
Trust remains in short supply between jockeys and officials after Grand National start once again miscues
Trust remains in short supply between jockeys and officials after Grand National start once again miscues
icon
Scott Burton
padlock
Aintree: Tristan Durrell gains Grade 1 breakthrough on 50-1 shot Mirabad in Maghull to kick off 10,518-1 four-timer for Dan Skelton
Aintree: Tristan Durrell gains Grade 1 breakthrough on 50-1 shot Mirabad in Maghull to kick off 10,518-1 four-timer for Dan Skelton
icon
Reports
Liverpool Hurdle: 'Better than ever' veteran Home By The Lee proves too tough as he completes Cheltenham-Aintree double
Liverpool Hurdle: 'Better than ever' veteran Home By The Lee proves too tough as he completes Cheltenham-Aintree double
icon
Grand National festival
2026 Grand National result: where your horse finished and who won
2026 Grand National result: where your horse finished and who won
icon
Grand National festival
Grand National: 'Superstar' I Am Maximus becomes first since Red Rum to regain Aintree title and lands huge gamble
Grand National: 'Superstar' I Am Maximus becomes first since Red Rum to regain Aintree title and lands huge gamble
icon
Reports
'It wasn't a publicity stunt and we laid the bet - £100,000 at 8-1' - Paul Byrne reveals the truth about the monster wager with Fitzwilliam
'It wasn't a publicity stunt and we laid the bet - £100,000 at 8-1' - Paul Byrne reveals the truth about the monster wager with Fitzwilliam
icon
Grand National festival
padlock
'This time we came fully loaded' - JP McManus celebrates as Aintree gamble I Am Maximus wins a vintage Grand National
'This time we came fully loaded' - JP McManus celebrates as Aintree gamble I Am Maximus wins a vintage Grand National
icon
Grand National festival
padlock
'There was a lot going on out there' - Dan Skelton's frustration at Panic Attack's early exit in incident-packed Grand National
'There was a lot going on out there' - Dan Skelton's frustration at Panic Attack's early exit in incident-packed Grand National
icon
Grand National festival
I Am Maximus provides Capital Stud's Authorized with a modern era record in the Grand National
I Am Maximus provides Capital Stud's Authorized with a modern era record in the Grand National
icon
News
BHA lead handicapper steps down after eight years in Grand National spotlight

BHA lead handicapper steps down after eight years in Grand National spotlight

icon
Britain
Big whip ban for jockey after multiple breaches - including Aintree ride on winner given race after rival's disqualification
Big whip ban for jockey after multiple breaches - including Aintree ride on winner given race after rival's disqualification
icon
Britain
'We had a great time and it stays with you forever' - Grand National winner and 'life-changer' Auroras Encore dies at 24
icon
Britain
'I threw away my best chance of winning a National' - Ben Jones agonises over Jordans ride after watching replays
icon
Grand National festival
'We had a great time and it stays with you forever' - Grand National winner and 'life-changer' Auroras Encore dies at 24
icon
Britain
'I threw away my best chance of winning a National' - Ben Jones agonises over Jordans ride after watching replays
icon
Grand National festival
'He fulfilled our dreams' - tributes paid to Noble Yeats after death of Grand National winner at the age of 11
'He fulfilled our dreams' - tributes paid to Noble Yeats after death of Grand National winner at the age of 11
icon
Britain
2026 Scottish Grand National pinstickers' guide: runners, tips and Keith Melrose's ratings for every runner
2026 Scottish Grand National pinstickers' guide: runners, tips and Keith Melrose's ratings for every runner
icon
Grand National festival
Megan Nicholls joins our top panel for Scottish Grand National day - and she thinks the big one will stay in Scotland
Megan Nicholls joins our top panel for Scottish Grand National day - and she thinks the big one will stay in Scotland
icon
The Punting Panel
'It's worth a fortune to the local community - racing is such a big part of Leighlinbridge' - die-hard locals turn out for Grand National heroes
'It's worth a fortune to the local community - racing is such a big part of Leighlinbridge' - die-hard locals turn out for Grand National heroes
icon
Ireland
Aintree winner disqualified and jockey banned for 28 days after going four strikes over whip limit
Aintree winner disqualified and jockey banned for 28 days after going four strikes over whip limit
icon
Grand National festival
'Something is pulling me right. I’m gone. Thud. What?! What the hell just happened? How am I on the ground?'
'Something is pulling me right. I’m gone. Thud. What?! What the hell just happened? How am I on the ground?'
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
ITV reveals viewing figures for 2026 Grand National with peak of 5.2 million tuning in
ITV reveals viewing figures for 2026 Grand National with peak of 5.2 million tuning in
icon
Grand National festival
'The aim since the day they named him three years ago was to run on National day' - Aintree dream comes true for Liverpool brothers
'The aim since the day they named him three years ago was to run on National day' - Aintree dream comes true for Liverpool brothers
icon
Britain
padlock
I Am Maximus 'perhaps the best National winner of them all' says BHA handicapper - and there's 'every chance' he can emulate Red Rum
I Am Maximus 'perhaps the best National winner of them all' says BHA handicapper - and there's 'every chance' he can emulate Red Rum
icon
Grand National festival
padlock
Grand National faller Mr Vango expected to make full recovery after hospital stay
Grand National faller Mr Vango expected to make full recovery after hospital stay
icon
Grand National festival
The Grand National has changed but it remains a riveting spectacle - and I Am Maximus is a warrior worth celebrating
The Grand National has changed but it remains a riveting spectacle - and I Am Maximus is a warrior worth celebrating
icon
Lee Mottershead
padlock
Trust remains in short supply between jockeys and officials after Grand National start once again miscues
Trust remains in short supply between jockeys and officials after Grand National start once again miscues
icon
Scott Burton
padlock
Aintree: Tristan Durrell gains Grade 1 breakthrough on 50-1 shot Mirabad in Maghull to kick off 10,518-1 four-timer for Dan Skelton
Aintree: Tristan Durrell gains Grade 1 breakthrough on 50-1 shot Mirabad in Maghull to kick off 10,518-1 four-timer for Dan Skelton
icon
Reports
Liverpool Hurdle: 'Better than ever' veteran Home By The Lee proves too tough as he completes Cheltenham-Aintree double
Liverpool Hurdle: 'Better than ever' veteran Home By The Lee proves too tough as he completes Cheltenham-Aintree double
icon
Grand National festival
2026 Grand National result: where your horse finished and who won
2026 Grand National result: where your horse finished and who won
icon
Grand National festival
Grand National: 'Superstar' I Am Maximus becomes first since Red Rum to regain Aintree title and lands huge gamble
Grand National: 'Superstar' I Am Maximus becomes first since Red Rum to regain Aintree title and lands huge gamble
icon
Reports
'It wasn't a publicity stunt and we laid the bet - £100,000 at 8-1' - Paul Byrne reveals the truth about the monster wager with Fitzwilliam
'It wasn't a publicity stunt and we laid the bet - £100,000 at 8-1' - Paul Byrne reveals the truth about the monster wager with Fitzwilliam
icon
Grand National festival
padlock
'This time we came fully loaded' - JP McManus celebrates as Aintree gamble I Am Maximus wins a vintage Grand National
'This time we came fully loaded' - JP McManus celebrates as Aintree gamble I Am Maximus wins a vintage Grand National
icon
Grand National festival
padlock
'There was a lot going on out there' - Dan Skelton's frustration at Panic Attack's early exit in incident-packed Grand National
'There was a lot going on out there' - Dan Skelton's frustration at Panic Attack's early exit in incident-packed Grand National
icon
Grand National festival
I Am Maximus provides Capital Stud's Authorized with a modern era record in the Grand National
I Am Maximus provides Capital Stud's Authorized with a modern era record in the Grand National
icon
News
1234...
chevron icon