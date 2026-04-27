Sandown's jumps finale lacked sparkle - does the meeting need a Willie Mullins title charge to ensure a blockbuster ending to the season?

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Oh dear, that wasn't the jumps finale we all hoped for. Sometimes it happens that way. Any big raceday can be unlucky and Sandown got no help at all from the weather.

But the biggest problem, it seemed to me, was that Willie Mullins had no shot at winning the trainer's title in Britain and therefore, quite naturally, reduced his participation at Sandown to a single runner. The impact on the quality of the card was unmistakable.

Twelve months ago, the Oaksey Chase was won by Gaelic Warrior , who hit the front a few strides before the final fence and then pulled five lengths clear. There must have been people in the stands who turned to their friend and said something like: "Woah, that was impressive. You know, I bet he wins the Gold Cup next year."

Gaelic Warrior: one of the stars of the jumps season Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Jonbon was favourite for the Celebration Chase last year but in the end he was left behind by a flying grey beast called Il Etait Temps, returning from an absence of almost a year. It remains the second-best effort of the winner's career, judging by Racing Post Ratings, even though he added three wide-margin victories this season.

So racegoers at Sandown last year were not just treated to dazzling performances by big-name athletes. They were given serious insights into what the following year in jump racing would look like and a chance to fall in love with horses who would later become two of the most impressive heroes at last month's Cheltenham Festival.

Mullins' contribution to that card extended far beyond those two winners. He had 21 runners, including another future star in Kitzbuhel, winner of the Brown Advisory and the Kauto Star in the season just ended.

The Carlow trainer also brought over quite a list of horses who could fit into the "old stager" bracket, each of whom would have had longstanding fans in the audience: Energumene, Appreciate It, Grangeclare West, Minella Cocooner, Gentleman De Mee. There was also Spanish Harlem, who so nearly won this season's Thyestes, and High Class Hero, who played such a prominent part in the latest Grand National.

Il Etait Temps: won last season's Celebration Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It was a similar story two years ago, when Mullins was battling towards what became his first title as Britain's champion jumps trainer. Impaire Et Passe won at odds-on, El Fabiolo got turned over. Good old Sir Gerhard ran an honourable third.

Minella Cocooner landed the big race but the smartest folk in the stands were those who kept musing on the memory of Nick Rockett running on into third, a year before his moment of Grand National glory at 33-1.

Now, there was a lot to be said for the results at Sandown on Saturday, including the fact that they parcelled out joy, publicity and chunks of first-place prize-money to seven different training operations. Sure, Dan Skelton had a double but nobody dominated the card.

Edwardstone won the Celebration Chase at the age of 12, more than three years after his most recent Grade 1 success - terrific. Havaila is still improving for the Moore family and should have more to offer in handicap chases next season - lovely.

But to open the Racing Post on Saturday morning and scan the Sandown card was to realise how much we were about to miss Willie Mullins. Even before Jonbon and the others were withdrawn, depth of quality was not much in evidence.

Edwardstone: 12-year-old won the Celebration Chase in Jonbon's absence Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

What hope is there that Sandown's racegoers saw three horses who are going to land Grade 1s at next year's Cheltenham Festival? That's what they saw last year.

There's some chance Saturday's crowd saw a Grand National winner waiting to happen - although Havaila was rated 135 and prevailed by an inch, so he'll only be raised to 140 or so. Something like 145 is needed to make the cut for Aintree these days, so he's probably going to need to win again before February.

I'm afraid the Oaksey Chase was weak. Its winners have mostly been rated above 160 but this time the top-rated runner was on 151. Like the rest of the races, it would have been stronger if the recent weather had been wetter.

But, for a card liberally sprinkled with stars or potential stars, it looks like Sandown now needs Willie Mullins to be chasing a championship. It's quite an education to see what a hole he left on Saturday, when so many horses he might have put on the ferry were instead being prepared for a jaunt down the road this week to Punchestown.

We're all aware that the stars of jump racing are mostly in Ireland these days. My fear is that Sandown's Finale may become, over the next few years, the fixture that highlights how British stables struggle to stock what we'd like to be a day of top-class racing.

Havaila: one of the standout performers at Sandown Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Does it matter? There was a big crowd enjoying a sunny day out and cynics will say that most of those present had little insight into the quality or otherwise of what they were watching. I tend to distrust that kind of thinking.

If Saturday's card turns out to be something of a new reality, maybe the best option will be to restore a few Flat races to the line-up, as was traditional for a long time. It was only 13 years ago that Al Kazeem won the Gordon Richards, 35 minutes after Sire De Grugy beat Finian's Rainbow in the Celebration Chase.

The novelty of a mixed card was fun for the audience, though I imagine it was sub-optimal for some professionals. Maybe we're on our way back to that.

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Read these next:

The year's first Classics, top-class jumpers having their last hurrah, plus Royal Ascot trials - this week has it all

'It's Barry v Willie' - Marine Nationale's rider on huge Punchestown festival clash against Mullins mob

Dan Skelton has got to the top and is set to stay there - another period of domination has surely just begun

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