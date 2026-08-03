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Patrick Mullins
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News
Features
‘I’m tired of being stuck wide, tired of being at the mercy of the guy in front, tired of waiting for a gap that might never come’
Patrick Mullins
Get ready for Kauto v Denman all over again on Wednesday - and I think I can cause an upset in another Grade 1
Patrick Mullins
'Something is pulling me right. I’m gone. Thud. What?! What the hell just happened? How am I on the ground?'
Patrick Mullins
Agony, ecstasy, weird new places and Willie’s words of wisdom - Cheltenham truly had it all
Patrick Mullins
I’m really sweet on one of my novice rides - but still reeling from my Gold Cup hammer blow
Patrick Mullins
'He picks up. We’ll win this. Fact To File won’t get home. We’ll get him'
Patrick Mullins
Inside the world of Gavin Cromwell - where calm meets chaos and diggers bring as much joy as Gold Cup winners
Patrick Mullins
'The way things are going in this division it would be no surprise for Golden Ace to come and win it, despite not being in the race'
Patrick Mullins
Two great warriors, the centre of the ring, dying seconds of the 12th - now that was a horse race
Patrick Mullins
No dogs chasing the horses, no trainer favouring telepathy over instructions - riding out for Harry Derham is rather different to Closutton
Patrick Mullins
Our bid for another jumps title is starting early - and I also think I was riding our next Cheltenham Gold Cup winner last season
The Big Jump Off
Drama at the Obstacle Anglais and a trip to the Infirmerie - it's just another Monday in Clairefontaine
Patrick Mullins
You’re Rachael Blackmore. You were relieved to get just one pro winner, you had to go up and down stairs on your hands and bum. But you did it all
Patrick Mullins
British title won but there’s lots more work at Punchestown - and I reckon one of ours could be jaw-dropping
Patrick Mullins
'Don't take it away from me, not now' - how I won the Grand National, by Patrick Mullins
Patrick Mullins
Ten winners - yet still we walked away from Cheltenham disappointed
Patrick Mullins
I’ve been watching my weight for ten days to ride Transmission - it reminds me why some people are so grumpy all the time
Patrick Mullins
'He was one of us' - Patrick Mullins
Patrick Mullins
Mullins' Travels - Patrick's adventures in England and the question on everyone's lips: 'Why are you here?'
Patrick Mullins
Go on, go and write off Gaelic Warrior - I dare you!
Patrick Mullins
‘I was done, I didn’t care if I rode again’ - Keith Donoghue tells Patrick Mullins how he came back from the brink
Interviews
'He must have some engine' - winners, magic memories and a remarkable recovery in Patrick Mullins' Christmas diary
Patrick Mullins
Lean in and enjoy - the festive action is out of this world and 'beast' Gaelic Warrior is the pick of my rides
Patrick Mullins
'He must have his breakfast earlier than Willie does' - Patrick Mullins goes behind enemy lines at Gordon Elliott's yard
Patrick Mullins
Home
News
Features
‘I’m tired of being stuck wide, tired of being at the mercy of the guy in front, tired of waiting for a gap that might never come’
Patrick Mullins
Get ready for Kauto v Denman all over again on Wednesday - and I think I can cause an upset in another Grade 1
Patrick Mullins
'Something is pulling me right. I’m gone. Thud. What?! What the hell just happened? How am I on the ground?'
Patrick Mullins
Agony, ecstasy, weird new places and Willie’s words of wisdom - Cheltenham truly had it all
Patrick Mullins
'Something is pulling me right. I’m gone. Thud. What?! What the hell just happened? How am I on the ground?'
Patrick Mullins
Agony, ecstasy, weird new places and Willie’s words of wisdom - Cheltenham truly had it all
Patrick Mullins
I’m really sweet on one of my novice rides - but still reeling from my Gold Cup hammer blow
Patrick Mullins
'He picks up. We’ll win this. Fact To File won’t get home. We’ll get him'
Patrick Mullins
Inside the world of Gavin Cromwell - where calm meets chaos and diggers bring as much joy as Gold Cup winners
Patrick Mullins
'The way things are going in this division it would be no surprise for Golden Ace to come and win it, despite not being in the race'
Patrick Mullins
Two great warriors, the centre of the ring, dying seconds of the 12th - now that was a horse race
Patrick Mullins
No dogs chasing the horses, no trainer favouring telepathy over instructions - riding out for Harry Derham is rather different to Closutton
Patrick Mullins
Our bid for another jumps title is starting early - and I also think I was riding our next Cheltenham Gold Cup winner last season
The Big Jump Off
Drama at the Obstacle Anglais and a trip to the Infirmerie - it's just another Monday in Clairefontaine
Patrick Mullins
You’re Rachael Blackmore. You were relieved to get just one pro winner, you had to go up and down stairs on your hands and bum. But you did it all
Patrick Mullins
British title won but there’s lots more work at Punchestown - and I reckon one of ours could be jaw-dropping
Patrick Mullins
'Don't take it away from me, not now' - how I won the Grand National, by Patrick Mullins
Patrick Mullins
Ten winners - yet still we walked away from Cheltenham disappointed
Patrick Mullins
I’ve been watching my weight for ten days to ride Transmission - it reminds me why some people are so grumpy all the time
Patrick Mullins
'He was one of us' - Patrick Mullins
Patrick Mullins
Mullins' Travels - Patrick's adventures in England and the question on everyone's lips: 'Why are you here?'
Patrick Mullins
Go on, go and write off Gaelic Warrior - I dare you!
Patrick Mullins
‘I was done, I didn’t care if I rode again’ - Keith Donoghue tells Patrick Mullins how he came back from the brink
Interviews
'He must have some engine' - winners, magic memories and a remarkable recovery in Patrick Mullins' Christmas diary
Patrick Mullins
Lean in and enjoy - the festive action is out of this world and 'beast' Gaelic Warrior is the pick of my rides
Patrick Mullins
'He must have his breakfast earlier than Willie does' - Patrick Mullins goes behind enemy lines at Gordon Elliott's yard
Patrick Mullins
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