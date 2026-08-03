Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Patrick Mullins

‘I’m tired of being stuck wide, tired of being at the mercy of the guy in front, tired of waiting for a gap that might never come’

‘I’m tired of being stuck wide, tired of being at the mercy of the guy in front, tired of waiting for a gap that might never come’

icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
Get ready for Kauto v Denman all over again on Wednesday - and I think I can cause an upset in another Grade 1
Get ready for Kauto v Denman all over again on Wednesday - and I think I can cause an upset in another Grade 1
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
'Something is pulling me right. I’m gone. Thud. What?! What the hell just happened? How am I on the ground?'
'Something is pulling me right. I’m gone. Thud. What?! What the hell just happened? How am I on the ground?'
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
Agony, ecstasy, weird new places and Willie’s words of wisdom - Cheltenham truly had it all
Agony, ecstasy, weird new places and Willie’s words of wisdom - Cheltenham truly had it all
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
I’m really sweet on one of my novice rides - but still reeling from my Gold Cup hammer blow
I’m really sweet on one of my novice rides - but still reeling from my Gold Cup hammer blow
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
'He picks up. We’ll win this. Fact To File won’t get home. We’ll get him'
'He picks up. We’ll win this. Fact To File won’t get home. We’ll get him'
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
Inside the world of Gavin Cromwell - where calm meets chaos and diggers bring as much joy as Gold Cup winners
Inside the world of Gavin Cromwell - where calm meets chaos and diggers bring as much joy as Gold Cup winners
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
'The way things are going in this division it would be no surprise for Golden Ace to come and win it, despite not being in the race'
'The way things are going in this division it would be no surprise for Golden Ace to come and win it, despite not being in the race'
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
Two great warriors, the centre of the ring, dying seconds of the 12th - now that was a horse race
Two great warriors, the centre of the ring, dying seconds of the 12th - now that was a horse race
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
No dogs chasing the horses, no trainer favouring telepathy over instructions - riding out for Harry Derham is rather different to Closutton
No dogs chasing the horses, no trainer favouring telepathy over instructions - riding out for Harry Derham is rather different to Closutton
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
Our bid for another jumps title is starting early - and I also think I was riding our next Cheltenham Gold Cup winner last season
Our bid for another jumps title is starting early - and I also think I was riding our next Cheltenham Gold Cup winner last season
icon
The Big Jump Off
padlock
Drama at the Obstacle Anglais and a trip to the Infirmerie - it's just another Monday in Clairefontaine
Drama at the Obstacle Anglais and a trip to the Infirmerie - it's just another Monday in Clairefontaine
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
You’re Rachael Blackmore. You were relieved to get just one pro winner, you had to go up and down stairs on your hands and bum. But you did it all
You’re Rachael Blackmore. You were relieved to get just one pro winner, you had to go up and down stairs on your hands and bum. But you did it all
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
British title won but there’s lots more work at Punchestown - and I reckon one of ours could be jaw-dropping
British title won but there’s lots more work at Punchestown - and I reckon one of ours could be jaw-dropping
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
'Don't take it away from me, not now' - how I won the Grand National, by Patrick Mullins
'Don't take it away from me, not now' - how I won the Grand National, by Patrick Mullins
icon
Patrick Mullins
Ten winners - yet still we walked away from Cheltenham disappointed
Ten winners - yet still we walked away from Cheltenham disappointed
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
I’ve been watching my weight for ten days to ride Transmission - it reminds me why some people are so grumpy all the time
I’ve been watching my weight for ten days to ride Transmission - it reminds me why some people are so grumpy all the time
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
'He was one of us' - Patrick Mullins
'He was one of us' - Patrick Mullins
icon
Patrick Mullins
Mullins' Travels - Patrick's adventures in England and the question on everyone's lips: 'Why are you here?'
Mullins' Travels - Patrick's adventures in England and the question on everyone's lips: 'Why are you here?'
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
Go on, go and write off Gaelic Warrior - I dare you!
Go on, go and write off Gaelic Warrior - I dare you!
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
‘I was done, I didn’t care if I rode again’ - Keith Donoghue tells Patrick Mullins how he came back from the brink
‘I was done, I didn’t care if I rode again’ - Keith Donoghue tells Patrick Mullins how he came back from the brink
icon
Interviews
padlock
'He must have some engine' - winners, magic memories and a remarkable recovery in Patrick Mullins' Christmas diary
'He must have some engine' - winners, magic memories and a remarkable recovery in Patrick Mullins' Christmas diary
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
Lean in and enjoy - the festive action is out of this world and 'beast' Gaelic Warrior is the pick of my rides
Lean in and enjoy - the festive action is out of this world and 'beast' Gaelic Warrior is the pick of my rides
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
'He must have his breakfast earlier than Willie does' - Patrick Mullins goes behind enemy lines at Gordon Elliott's yard
'He must have his breakfast earlier than Willie does' - Patrick Mullins goes behind enemy lines at Gordon Elliott's yard
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
‘I’m tired of being stuck wide, tired of being at the mercy of the guy in front, tired of waiting for a gap that might never come’

‘I’m tired of being stuck wide, tired of being at the mercy of the guy in front, tired of waiting for a gap that might never come’

icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
Get ready for Kauto v Denman all over again on Wednesday - and I think I can cause an upset in another Grade 1
Get ready for Kauto v Denman all over again on Wednesday - and I think I can cause an upset in another Grade 1
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
'Something is pulling me right. I’m gone. Thud. What?! What the hell just happened? How am I on the ground?'
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
Agony, ecstasy, weird new places and Willie’s words of wisdom - Cheltenham truly had it all
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
'Something is pulling me right. I’m gone. Thud. What?! What the hell just happened? How am I on the ground?'
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
Agony, ecstasy, weird new places and Willie’s words of wisdom - Cheltenham truly had it all
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
I’m really sweet on one of my novice rides - but still reeling from my Gold Cup hammer blow
I’m really sweet on one of my novice rides - but still reeling from my Gold Cup hammer blow
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
'He picks up. We’ll win this. Fact To File won’t get home. We’ll get him'
'He picks up. We’ll win this. Fact To File won’t get home. We’ll get him'
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
Inside the world of Gavin Cromwell - where calm meets chaos and diggers bring as much joy as Gold Cup winners
Inside the world of Gavin Cromwell - where calm meets chaos and diggers bring as much joy as Gold Cup winners
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
'The way things are going in this division it would be no surprise for Golden Ace to come and win it, despite not being in the race'
'The way things are going in this division it would be no surprise for Golden Ace to come and win it, despite not being in the race'
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
Two great warriors, the centre of the ring, dying seconds of the 12th - now that was a horse race
Two great warriors, the centre of the ring, dying seconds of the 12th - now that was a horse race
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
No dogs chasing the horses, no trainer favouring telepathy over instructions - riding out for Harry Derham is rather different to Closutton
No dogs chasing the horses, no trainer favouring telepathy over instructions - riding out for Harry Derham is rather different to Closutton
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
Our bid for another jumps title is starting early - and I also think I was riding our next Cheltenham Gold Cup winner last season
Our bid for another jumps title is starting early - and I also think I was riding our next Cheltenham Gold Cup winner last season
icon
The Big Jump Off
padlock
Drama at the Obstacle Anglais and a trip to the Infirmerie - it's just another Monday in Clairefontaine
Drama at the Obstacle Anglais and a trip to the Infirmerie - it's just another Monday in Clairefontaine
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
You’re Rachael Blackmore. You were relieved to get just one pro winner, you had to go up and down stairs on your hands and bum. But you did it all
You’re Rachael Blackmore. You were relieved to get just one pro winner, you had to go up and down stairs on your hands and bum. But you did it all
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
British title won but there’s lots more work at Punchestown - and I reckon one of ours could be jaw-dropping
British title won but there’s lots more work at Punchestown - and I reckon one of ours could be jaw-dropping
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
'Don't take it away from me, not now' - how I won the Grand National, by Patrick Mullins
'Don't take it away from me, not now' - how I won the Grand National, by Patrick Mullins
icon
Patrick Mullins
Ten winners - yet still we walked away from Cheltenham disappointed
Ten winners - yet still we walked away from Cheltenham disappointed
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
I’ve been watching my weight for ten days to ride Transmission - it reminds me why some people are so grumpy all the time
I’ve been watching my weight for ten days to ride Transmission - it reminds me why some people are so grumpy all the time
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
'He was one of us' - Patrick Mullins
'He was one of us' - Patrick Mullins
icon
Patrick Mullins
Mullins' Travels - Patrick's adventures in England and the question on everyone's lips: 'Why are you here?'
Mullins' Travels - Patrick's adventures in England and the question on everyone's lips: 'Why are you here?'
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
Go on, go and write off Gaelic Warrior - I dare you!
Go on, go and write off Gaelic Warrior - I dare you!
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
‘I was done, I didn’t care if I rode again’ - Keith Donoghue tells Patrick Mullins how he came back from the brink
‘I was done, I didn’t care if I rode again’ - Keith Donoghue tells Patrick Mullins how he came back from the brink
icon
Interviews
padlock
'He must have some engine' - winners, magic memories and a remarkable recovery in Patrick Mullins' Christmas diary
'He must have some engine' - winners, magic memories and a remarkable recovery in Patrick Mullins' Christmas diary
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
Lean in and enjoy - the festive action is out of this world and 'beast' Gaelic Warrior is the pick of my rides
Lean in and enjoy - the festive action is out of this world and 'beast' Gaelic Warrior is the pick of my rides
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
'He must have his breakfast earlier than Willie does' - Patrick Mullins goes behind enemy lines at Gordon Elliott's yard
'He must have his breakfast earlier than Willie does' - Patrick Mullins goes behind enemy lines at Gordon Elliott's yard
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
12
chevron icon