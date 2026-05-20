Willie Mullins could be about to take on the might of Daryz and Japan as entries for the 2026 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe are revealed

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A total of 73 horses have been entered for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on October 4. We've taken a look at some of the key entries made on Wednesday, including one for record-breaking jumps trainer Willie Mullins.

Could Willie Mullins be about to add the Arc to his remarkable CV? The trainer may give himself an opportunity in this year's race after entering seven-year-old Le Destrier.

Owned by Stawomir Pegza, Le Destrier started his career in Poland and won their equivalent of the Arc, the Wielka Warszawska, in 2023. He ran a fine race on his debut for Mullins when third behind Gold Cup favourite Scandinavia in the Saval Beg Stakes at Leopardstown last week.

Scandinavia (right) wins the Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes with Le Destrier (left) back in third Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The start of October is when the Closutton team may be unleashing some of their big guns for the jumps season, but a trip to France could come first. Mullins has a fine recent global Flat record too, after winning last year's Breeders' Cup Turf with Ethical Diamond.

The standout star among the Arc entries is last year's winner, who is back in action on Thursday at Longchamp in the Prix Aga Khan IV (Prix d'Ispahan).

Should the Aga Khan studs-owned four-year-old make it back to the Arc this autumn, he would bid to join an elite group of back-to-back winners. The last horse to do that was the great Enable (2017, 2018).

Daryz (green) fought out the finish to last year's Arc with Minnie Hauk Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Daryz is one of six entries for Francis Graffard and his half-brother Daryzan is another interesting entry. He has raced just once, when making a stunning debut at Saint-Cloud this month.

Japan's bid for an Arc breakthrough could be headlined by dirt star Forever Young.

The Yoshito Yahagi-trained five-year-old is known for his exploits as a dual Saudi Cup winner and Breeders' Cup Classic hero, and he is yet to race on turf.

Forever Young holds off Nysos to win a second Saudi Cup Credit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

He was given a surprise entry in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot next month but is reportedly highly unlikely to run in the Group 1.

He features among seven Arc entries for Japanese trainers, with Shin Emperor and Alohi Alii also among the Far East contingent.

Aidan O'Brien is mob-handed with Arc entries again, with last year's runner-up Minnie Hauk leading the Ballydoyle battalion.

The daughter of Frankel was beaten just a head by Daryz in 2025 following victories in the Oaks and Irish and Yorkshire equivalents. She began this season by winning the Mooresbridge Stakes and is due to run in Sunday's Tattersalls Gold Cup .

Among O'Brien's contenders are a strong batch of three-year-olds, including Classic hopefuls Benvenuto Cellini , Constitution River and French 1,000 Guineas winner Diamond Necklace .

Aidan O'Brien's Arc entries

Jan Brueghel

Minnie Hauk

Benvenuto Cellini

Hawk Mountain

Montreal

Pierre Bonnard

Constitution River

Diamond Necklace

Britain's dark horses?

There is a long way to go until the Arc picture clears up, but Owen Burrows could have up to three chances as he has entered impressive Sandown Classic Trial winner Raaheeb , Lillie Langtry winner Waardah and Wathnan Racing's new purchase, Gethin .

York's two Classic trial winners, Item and Legacy Link , have also been put in for Juddmonte, and Estrange is entered for Cheveley Park and David O'Meara, following her late withdrawal last year.

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