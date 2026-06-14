Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:05 DoncasterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:05 DoncasterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureRacing Grapevine
premium

16-year-old apprentice handed dream Royal Ascot ride for Willie Mullins - just six months after making his debut in the saddle

Plus, clerk of the course 'unbelievably proud' as daughter rides her first-ever winner at track

icon

The Racing Grapevine is exclusive to Racing Post+ subscribers every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Every jockey's dream is to ride at Royal Ascot at some stage of their career – and Harry Vigors will get that opportunity on Tuesday after just six months in the saddle.

Vigors, who has 18 wins to his name, will get his first taste of competing at the royal meeting after being booked to ride the Willie Mullins-trained Bunting in the Ascot Stakes on the opening day of the festival.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inRacing Grapevine

Last updated

iconCopy
more inRacing Grapevine
more inRacing Grapevine