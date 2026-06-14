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16-year-old apprentice handed dream Royal Ascot ride for Willie Mullins - just six months after making his debut in the saddle
Plus, clerk of the course 'unbelievably proud' as daughter rides her first-ever winner at track
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Every jockey's dream is to ride at Royal Ascot at some stage of their career – and Harry Vigors will get that opportunity on Tuesday after just six months in the saddle.
Vigors, who has 18 wins to his name, will get his first taste of competing at the royal meeting after being booked to ride the Willie Mullins-trained Bunting in the Ascot Stakes on the opening day of the festival.
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