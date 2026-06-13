Breeders' Cup Turf hero Ethical Diamond set to return at Royal Ascot as he headlines Willie Mullins squad

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Breeders' Cup Turf winner Ethical Diamond will headline Willie Mullins's Royal Ascot squad, the trainer revealed on Saturday.

Last year's Del Mar dynamo will make his eagerly awaited return in the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes, over the same course and distance as his Duke of Edinburgh Handicap success at the meeting 12 months ago.

His decisive Royal Ascot victory last year was the start of a hugely productive and lucrative spell, as he followed up with a victory in the £500,000 Ebor Handicap at York before flying past some of the world's best middle-distance performers in the Grade 1 contest in California, notching one of his trainer's most extraordinary successes.