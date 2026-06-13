- More
Breeders' Cup Turf hero Ethical Diamond set to return at Royal Ascot as he headlines Willie Mullins squad
Breeders' Cup Turf winner Ethical Diamond will headline Willie Mullins's Royal Ascot squad, the trainer revealed on Saturday.
Last year's Del Mar dynamo will make his eagerly awaited return in the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes, over the same course and distance as his Duke of Edinburgh Handicap success at the meeting 12 months ago.
His decisive Royal Ascot victory last year was the start of a hugely productive and lucrative spell, as he followed up with a victory in the £500,000 Ebor Handicap at York before flying past some of the world's best middle-distance performers in the Grade 1 contest in California, notching one of his trainer's most extraordinary successes.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRoyal Ascot
Last updated
- 'I've got an astonishing book of rides' - Billy Loughnane reveals his excitement as Richard Hughes identifies some big-priced Ascot fancies
- Good to firm ground expected for opening day of Royal Ascot and clerk 'very happy' with conditions
- Exciting Gosden three-year-old confirmed for Friday at Royal Ascot - plus Harry Wilson's early fancies for day four
- 'The Derby is now under threat - and anyone who doesn't think Ballydoyle's domination is a problem is being deliberately obtuse or naive'
- 'It's absolutely mad' - apprentice rider who nearly died in a horror fall is now relishing his first Royal Ascot ride
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tommy Fury to beat Eddie Hall
- World Cup odds boost: Get 50-1 on Scotland to beat Haiti with Paddy Power
- Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers and free bets: get up to £700
- Scotland vs Haiti: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Brazil vs Morocco: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- 'I've got an astonishing book of rides' - Billy Loughnane reveals his excitement as Richard Hughes identifies some big-priced Ascot fancies
- Good to firm ground expected for opening day of Royal Ascot and clerk 'very happy' with conditions
- Exciting Gosden three-year-old confirmed for Friday at Royal Ascot - plus Harry Wilson's early fancies for day four
- 'The Derby is now under threat - and anyone who doesn't think Ballydoyle's domination is a problem is being deliberately obtuse or naive'
- 'It's absolutely mad' - apprentice rider who nearly died in a horror fall is now relishing his first Royal Ascot ride
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tommy Fury to beat Eddie Hall
- World Cup odds boost: Get 50-1 on Scotland to beat Haiti with Paddy Power
- Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers and free bets: get up to £700
- Scotland vs Haiti: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Brazil vs Morocco: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair