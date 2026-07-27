'She's one we think a bit of' - classy Willie Mullins mare just 9-1 for Cheltenham Festival race after Galway romp

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It might be the height of summer but Willie Mullins had big winter plans for Witches Familiar after she cast a spell on her rivals in the opening 2m novice hurdle.

This is the same race Mullins has won seven times since 2014 and among those to have landed the spoils for the Closutton camp were stable stalwarts Bachasson and Easy Game, as well as subsequent Grade 1 winner Mystical Power, so needless to say Witches Familiar has big boots to fill.

She could fill them, too, judging by the way she beat her rivals here, the 13-8 favourite eased clear of Mino Des Mottes on the run-in to score by eight and a half lengths.

She was so impressive that Mullins already has his eye on the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse at the end of November.

Mullins said: "She's one we think a bit of. We kept her for Galway, after she won so easily first time up. We had her in for a lot of last season but we kept her as a novice, we thought she was a bit better than the average novice.

"You won’t get too many Zaraks now for jumping-bred mares, it’s nice to have a filly going jumping by him.

He added: "We’ll up her in grade as best we can. I’d probably be looking at her as a Royal Bond-type filly. I can see her being a good mare in novice company for the whole season. I’d be looking at the long term rather than shorter term with her."

Witches Familiar is 9-1 with Unibet to win the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, although you can still get 12-1 with Paddy Power.

Insatiable Joseph O'Brien ticks another big race off his bucket list as Comfort Zone lands Monday showpiece

On a murky evening for the opening night of the Galway races when thick fog shrouded Ballybrit, Derek O'Connor lent clarity to proceedings by rolling the clock back 23 years in claiming a thrilling second win in the Connacht Hotel Qualified Riders' Handicap on Comfort Zone.

Trained by the insatiable Joseph O'Brien, who, remarkably, is the first member of his illustrious extended family to win the prestigious event, Comfort Zone is owned by O'Connor's great patron JP McManus, who was securing back-to-back victories following Filey Bay's triumph in 2025.

This, though, was a particularly poignant success for O'Connor, a sprightly local boy from Fiddaun who recently turned 44 years of age. Last spring, the record-breaking amateur bridged a gap of 11 years to secure his 12th point-to-point riders' title, and he built on that stunning feat here.

He was a 7lb claimer when he previously won the race on Rapid Deployment for Pat Hughes in 2003, so he is a lot closer to the finish line now.

Asked if he might be considering whether to bring the curtain down on an illustrious career, he respectfully batted the query away in understated fashion: "We won't be doing it these days anyway. We'll do it nice and quiet when nobody is watching."

That won't be possible, but this win constitutes a fine embellishment for his glittering CV. O'Connor brought Comfort Zone from midfield to challenge wide as they swung for home, repelling the late thrust of Holy See by three parts of a length, with the 2023 winner Teed Up close by in third.

It's 22 years since he was crowned champion amateur, but he remains one of the single most gifted practitioners in the business. "It's one of those prestigious races and it's Galway in the summertime, so it's a lovely race to win," he said. "It's extremely difficult to win, and to get nice rides off Mr McManus and Joseph O'Brien, when you're not tied to instructions and can do it freehand, is great. I'm only 20 minutes from here and the Monday here is a real local day, so it's lovely."

For O'Brien, it was another landmark triumph. Not for the first time, he was also claiming a race that his father has yet to win. "It's fantastic and it was a great ride from Derek," he said of the 18-1 shot. "We fancied him here in the race last year and he didn't run as well as we had hoped, but I just think getting a bit of room on the outside and slower ground kept him sweet."

Day one wrap

Gamble of the day

Ladbrokes pushed Munsif all the way out to 14-1 on Sunday night and he was freely available at 12-1 on Monday morning. The plunge began around 11am and continued throughout the day with the four-year-old eventually going off 3-1 for the opening 2m novice hurdle. He probably would have been placed, and might have been second, had he not crashed out at the second-last having travelled strongly through the race on the outside.

Quote of the day

"He had the option of coming here on Sunday for the auction series maiden but I said to Billy if he’s the horse I think he is he should be running tonight. He’s in the National Stakes, he’s in pretty much everything. I think he’s a very good horse" - Paddy Twomey after Trean won the 7f maiden which Constitution River landed last year

Thought for the day

Tounsivator is going to take some stopping in the Guinness Galway Hurdle on Thursday if the rain stays away. It was just about the perfect prep in finishing fifth in the Connacht Hotel Handicap.

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