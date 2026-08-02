Silky smooth Mullins novice set for the Ebor, green and gold team targeting Australia again, and an ice-cool rider who kept his nerve

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McManus may have Melbourne on his agenda

Lee Mottershead, Racing Post reporter at Goodwood

As Sir AP McCoy joked at Goodwood, the Melbourne Cup is not going to be as awash with green and gold silks as a typical Grand National. That said, it would come as no surprise if jumping's biggest owner JP McManus makes Australia's greatest horserace a serious target, in much the same way Willie Mullins has done.

McManus's son Kieran and daughter Sue Ann were last year both at Flemington when their father's Goodie Two Shoes covered herself in glory by finishing second.

McCoy said he would not be surprised if McManus and wife Noreen this year also travelled to Australia, where Goodie Two Shoes is surely once again bound following her excellent win in the Lillie Langtry Stakes.

The Melbourne Cup must also be an option for the same owner's Joseph O'Brien-trained stablemate Trustyourinstinct, who looked so smart when winning last month's Curragh Cup. Given his modus operandi over jumps, it would not even be a surprise if McManus moved to buy a contender and add it to his squad.

As McCoy also said, when McManus sets out to achieve something, he usually succeeds. That sort of attitude could add valuable spice to the race that stops a nation.

Goodie Two Shoes (near side): set to return to the Melbourne Cup Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Brilliant Browne McMonagle wins ride of the week

Stuart Riley, Racing Post reporter at Goodwood

For me, the two best rides of the week came back-to-back on Thursday, and each one highlighted exactly how good the other was.

Ryan Moore produced a masterclass in patience aboard Man's Best Friend in the Richmond Stakes. He had the door shut in his face and had to switch four times, but he kept the revs up while waiting for his chance and took it when it eventually came.

Man's Best Friend would have been an unlucky loser and was clearly the best horse on the day, but 35 minutes later the best horse may not have won the Gordon Stakes and for that reason Dylan Browne McMonagle was my ride of the week aboard Enceladus .

From the cutaway he was at Enceladus to hold his position on the outside of Colin Keane's mount Geryon, he didn't pull out to deliver his challenge until two and a half furlongs from the line, and he made sure he left no room between himself and Venetian Lace for Keane to come through with him.

Browne McMonagle left Geryon up a cul-de-sac and, by the time Keane was able to get out, there was little more than a furlong to run and it was too late. Enceladus had gone.

Geryon's struggles serve to highlight how well Man's Best Friend did to get up when his gap finally came, while Man's Best Friend's late burst to victory emphasises why it was so important Browne McMonagle kept things tight and had Keane locked on the inside with nowhere to go.

Godolphin running out of time to salvage season

Peter Scargill, Racing Post reporter at Goodwood

Time is fast running out for Godolphin to salvage its European Flat season, with results at Goodwood piling the pressure on Ombudsman to perform at York.

While Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s Wathnan Racing ran riot across a meeting of particular significance to Qatar, and the Coolmore partners came close to carrying off all three Group 1s, the week ended with one handicap victory for Godolphin.

Opera Ballo and Talk Of New York continue to be their own worst enemies, and Trawlerman is steadily slipping into the role of Scandinavia’s shadow after another defeat against the younger stayer.

There is some promise among the Godolphin juveniles but, after his scintillating win at Royal Ascot, their main hopes rest on Ombudsman delivering another bombastic performance in the Juddmonte International.

Columbus: impressive when winning the 2m1f maiden hurdle at Galway on Saturday Credit: Patrick McCann

Columbus sets course for top honours

Denis Harney, Racing Post reporter at Galway

There is something special about seeing a slick hurdler. One who glides ghostlike over the obstacles and takes lengths out of the field with every jump.

If that sort of thing gets you going, just take a look at Columbus winning for Willie Mullins in the 2m1f maiden hurdle at Galway on Saturday.

He had no right to be so silky smooth given that this was just his second start over hurdles, while the five-year-old is also hugely talented even if obstacles are not put in his way.

He was a Listed and Group 3 winner in France, has a rating of 107 on the Flat and changed hands for €400,000 in November. Clearly, big things are expected of him and Mullins plans to run him next in the Ebor.

But never mind the Flat, Columbus looks like one of the few top horses in that sphere who has got even better by going jumping. I can’t wait to see him cruise over a hurdle again.

Read these next:

'These are special silks to put on' - Goodie Two Shoes gets the photo verdict to give JP McManus his first Goodwood winner

Royal Ascot hero Enceladus cut to 10-1 for St Leger after straightforward success for Joseph O'Brien

'I won't use the track as an excuse' - Charlie Appleby has no target in mind for Talk Of New York after 2-5 favourite beaten

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