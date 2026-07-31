Danny Mullins fined €3,000 and Willie Mullins €500 after stewards take dim view of actions in Galway Hurdle preliminaries

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Danny Mullins was fined a total of €3,000 after stewards at Galway on Thursday found him in breach of two rules before the Guinness Galway Hurdle.

Mullins was riding Tounsivator for his uncle, Ireland's champion trainer Willie Mullins, in the feature race, but the seven-year-old was reported as getting quite fractious in the preliminaries. He ultimately finished 16th, beaten 43 lengths by winner Putapoundinthejar.

However, the stewards took a dim view of the jockey's actions. The stewards' report said "it appeared Tounsivator was repeatedly turned back against the flow of the other parading horses and circled at the exit gate, causing congestion among the other runners".

They heard evidence from David Casey, the authorised representative of Willie Mullins, and Danny Mullins.

The incident happened before the Galway Hurdle, which was won by Putapoundinthejar Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Casey said he was unaware the horse had been turned back as he was with other riders and added all of the stable's staff are conversant with procedures.

Danny Mullins told the stewards he had asked the groom to turn Tounsivator back as he did not want to be late to the start.

The stewards found both Willie and Danny Mullins in breach of Regulation 16, as pursuant to Rule 148, by not allowing the horse to proceed around the parade ring before the signal to mount was given. Both were fined €500 for their first offence.

Danny Mullins was fined an additional €2,500 after the stewards were satisfied he had breached Rule 272 (i), "by his conduct in directing the groom to turn the horse back and forth across the grass when in close proximity to the crowd when it was already being quite fractious". It was his first offence under the rule.

Danny Mullins has one ride at Galway on Friday when he partners Yoradreamer in the Guinness Galway Blazers Handicap Chase, while Willie Mullins has eight runners across three races on the same card.

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