Willie Mullins' Breeders' Cup winner returns and an exciting Godolphin colt debuts in star-making Sandown maiden

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Racing fans are in for a midweek treat with plenty of interesting action on Thursday. We pick out some of the day's highlights . . .



Breeders' Cup winner in action

Leopardstown: Ballyroan Stakes (6.35 )

Ethical Diamond sparkled in the Breeders' Cup Turf last year for Willie Mullins and is having his first start in Ireland since February last year.

Ethical Diamond: ended the year with a first Breeders' Cup success for Willie Mullins Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The six-year-old has found things a little tougher since that Grade 1 win. After 147 days off the track, he finished fifth in the Sheema Classic at Meydan and was most recently ninth in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot.

However, he drops to Group 3 company at Leopardstown and is the clear favourite. The market suggests his main rival is the Hampton Court runner-up Endorsement , who has since switched from Aidan O'Brien and the Coolmore partners to Joseph O'Brien and JP McManus.

The next Too Darn Hot?

Sandown: Chasemore Farm EBF Maiden Stakes (6.13 )

The roll of honour for this maiden is particularly eye-catching, with graduates including Too Darn Hot, Pride Of Arras and Westover.

Juddmonte own Westover and are represented by Flight Tracker , but First Law is another interesting debutant.

Too Darn Hot: won this Sandown maiden in 2018 Credit: Edward Whitaker

Trained by Charlie Appleby, who has won this contest twice in the past decade, First Law is a son of Too Darn Hot out of Dane Street. That makes the juvenile a relative of Group 1 winner Skitter Scatter.

First Law fetched one million guineas at the Tattersalls Book 1 Sale last year and is partnered by Connor Planas in this field of four.

A potential Irish Oaks form boost

Leopardstown: Bahrain Turf Club Desmond Stakes (6.00 )

Only Amelia Earhart from the first five home in the Irish Oaks has been seen on a racecourse since, and the third Sparan Nua could give the form a much-needed boost.

Sparan Nua runs in the Desmond Stakes on Thursday Credit: Caroline Norris

It's a notable drop back in trip and to Group 3 level for this mile event, and the daughter of Dawn Approach had already won the Munster Oaks at this level before suffering the first defeat of her career behind winner Johanna Walsh and runner-up Inis Mor.

The Jim Bolger-trained filly has recorded the highest Racing Post Rating this season among the nine-runner field courtesy of her Irish Oaks effort, and her trainer has won this contest twice in the past decade with Tribal Beat (2016) and Boundless Ocean (2022).

Up for the cup

Brighton: JenningsBet In Basingstoke Brighton Challenge Cup Handicap (4.25 )

The seaside track is staging its showpiece three-day festival, and on ladies' day the highlight is the Brighton Challenge Cup.

Brighton stages its three-day festival this week Credit: Getty Images Tony Carroll, the king of Brighton, does not have a runner in the feature contest, but Sarangpur seeks a fourth win from his last five starts since joining Richard Hughes.

Another to note is the Gary and Josh Moore-trained Bohemian Breeze , who is bidding for a course hat-trick at Brighton and steps up in trip to 1m4f.

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