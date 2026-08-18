'He was a superstar who cut through fields like a knife through butter' - Patrick Mullins pays tribute to Sharjah after star hurdler dies of colic

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Six-time Grade 1 winner Sharjah , who also won the 2018 Galway Hurdle and was second in the 2020 Champion Hurdle during a glorious career, has died of colic at the age of 13 with his regular partner Patrick Mullins hailing him a superstar.

Owned by Rich and Susannah Ricci, Sharjah became a millionaire by winning 13 of his 50 starts that spanned across ten years.

"It's very sad news about Sharjah," Patrick Mullins told the Racing Post. "He's been living the life of Riley since his retirement with Abbie Hawkins in England.

"He was a fabulous horse to ride. To ride a horse in those Grade 1 hurdle races over two miles that can cut through the field like a knife through butter is a wonderful sensation for any jockey to feel.

"He was a very, very kind horse in the yard that everyone was very fond of and I doubt I will ever get to be associated with a horse like him again. I owe him some of the best memories of my riding career. He was a superstar."

Patrick Mullins celebrates Sharjah's fourth December Hurdle win Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Sharjah won the Grade 1 December Hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas, which was won last season by Lossiemouth, four times in a row between 2018 and 2021 with the record-breaking champion amateur in the saddle for all four of those victories.

After winning the Galway Hurdle under Mullins in 2018, he went on to beat the mighty Faugheen in the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown a few months later and added the first of his December Hurdle wins in the same year. He also won the Morgiana Hurdle for a second time in 2021.

Despite all those big-race victories, according to Racing Post ratings, the joint-best run of his career came in defeat during the 2021 Punchestown Champion Hurdle where he chased home Honeysuckle.

Sharjah went chasing late in life but that didn't stop him winning three of his eight starts over fences, and his final victory, in a 3m novice chase at Ayr on Scottish Grand National day in 2024, helped Willie Mullins secure the British trainers' title .

Sharjah would have added a seventh Grade 1 victory to his CV had he not come down at the last when cantering in the Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting in 2017, but that mishap did not leave any mental scars as he went on to enjoy a fabulous career.

His peak rating was 165, the mark he had when brought down by Buveur D'Air at the third flight in the 2019 Champion Hurdle won by Espoir D'Allen.

Read more here

'I doubt I'll ever have an association with a horse as good as him again' - Patrick Mullins' tribute after Sharjah is retired

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