Aidan O'Brien and the Gosdens bring a familiar theme to Ascot's finale - but Willie Mullins reckons he can get in on the act

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It promises to be a blockbuster finale to Royal Ascot as Willie Mullins, Aidan O'Brien, Joseph O'Brien and John and Thady Gosden all go head-to-head in the Queen Alexandra Stakes over the longest distance of the week.

Aidan O'Brien and the Gosdens have been rivals all week, with Clarehaven emerging on top in the Prince of Wales's Stakes and Ballydoyle snatching the Gold Cup after Scandinavia got the better of Trawlerman.

Joseph O'Brien has been banging in the winners in and around that tussle, but it could be that Willie Mullins joins the party in a race he has won five times.

Mullins has landed the 2m5½f race on three occasions in the last five years, and is responsible for three contenders, headlined by Le Destrier under William Buick.

Le Destrier was last seen finishing a length and a quarter behind Scandinavia at Leopardstown and Mullins said: "Le Destrier put in a very good performance when third in the Saval Beg and I'd expect him to improve from that which puts him in the shake up here if he can stay the distance."

He is joined by two stablemates in Columbus and Mr Hollywood , and Mullins, out of luck in Tuesday's Ascot Stakes with favourite Reaching High, added: "We bought Columbus for these types of races and he ran well at Killarney. He'd have an each-way chance if he settles.

"Mr Hollywood also ran a nice race at Killarney on his first run and has his chance."

Aidan O'Brien has surprisingly won this just once before with Honolulu in 2008, although he does not usually have a runner in the race, his most recent coming in 2022.

The classy Illinois finished runner-up to Trawlerman in last year's Gold Cup and a return to that form would make him a very tough nut to crack. He folded very early and tamely at Epsom last time but the ground was extremely testing, so it may be worth putting a line through it.

Prior to that, he was a good third in the Ormonde Stakes and he is more likely than most to get this distance given his effort here last year.

Illinois (left): second to Trawlerman in last year's Gold Cup Credit: Getty Images for Ascot Racecours

Last year's Copper Horse winner French Master represents the Gosdens and he also has to put a disappointing effort behind him, having finished last of five at Newbury last month.

He has stamina to prove, although he was not beaten too far in the Goodwood Cup last year.

Richard Brown, racing adviser to owner Wathnan Racing, said: "He was very impressive when he won the Copper Horse last year, but rather lost his way afterwards. He ran well on his reappearance at Newmarket before disappointing in the Aston Park. I'm sure he'll switch off in his race, and then we'll have to see whether he has the stamina."

It would be a fitting end to a phenomenal week for Joseph O'Brien if A Piece Of Heaven could follow up his Chester Cup success last month. He saw out every yard of the 2m2½f that day and this distance could easily be within reach.

O'Brien said: "He was good in the Chester Cup and we've been happy with his preparation. He looks like he has a good chance of staying the extreme distance."

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