‘I’m tired of being stuck wide, tired of being at the mercy of the guy in front, tired of waiting for a gap that might never come’

I feel terrible. It’s the Monday of Galway. It couldn’t have anything to do with having to mind the toddler terrorist by myself over the weekend, could it? Surely not. Sara has to do that more than I do and she generally seems fine of a Monday. It must be something else.

I call Brendan Kenny, our Ghostbuster, and ask him to drive me up to Galway. I sleep most of the three hours there…

Patrick Mullins before the opening maiden hurdle at the Galway festival Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

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