Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
FeaturePatrick Mullins
premium

‘I’m tired of being stuck wide, tired of being at the mercy of the guy in front, tired of waiting for a gap that might never come’

The record-breaking amateur jockey on near-misses, an incredible double and one precious winner at Galway

I feel terrible. It’s the Monday of Galway. It couldn’t have anything to do with having to mind the toddler terrorist by myself over the weekend, could it? Surely not. Sara has to do that more than I do and she generally seems fine of a Monday. It must be something else.

I call Brendan Kenny, our Ghostbuster, and ask him to drive me up to Galway. I sleep most of the three hours there…

Patrick Mullins before the opening maiden hurdle at the Galway festival
Patrick Mullins before the opening maiden hurdle at the Galway festivalCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

****

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inPatrick Mullins

Last updated

iconCopy
more inPatrick Mullins
more inPatrick Mullins