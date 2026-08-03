'When she's not interfered with, she jumps for fun' - Gino Bella off the mark with back-to-back wins for in-form Pat Foley

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Having gone 12 starts under rules without a win, Gino Bella has shown sharp improvement to record back-to-back victories for Pat Foley.

The six-year-old mare beat 22 rivals to break her duck at Cork last month and, returning to the track, defied a 7lb rise to win again, this time making all to score by a length and three-quarters from Metamorpheus , with whom she was sent off 100-30 joint-favourite.

The two wins have also coincided with 5lb claimer Alan O'Sullivan taking over in the saddle, extending his perfect record on the mare when landing the feature 2m1f handicap hurdle.

Foley told Racing TV: "She loves it here. The big galloping tracks suit her. When she can gallop away and not be interfered with, she jumps for fun.

"It took her a long time to win a 0-100 race, but she'd been running consistently and, to be fair to her, she's improving now."

Foley has been operating at a 28 per cent strike-rate this season (5-18) and hopes that form can continue.

He added: "It's great that the horses are running well. We only have a handful of summer jumpers, but the winter ones are coming back in and hopefully we can stay in form through the season."

Three for Mullins

Willie Mullins completed a treble as Green Style landed the 2m2f bumper on his first start for the trainer, having joined from Stuart Crawford after finishing sixth at the Punchestown festival.

Earlier on the card Livio justified evens favouritism in the 2m2f maiden hurdle, which followed Easter Bonnet 's eight-and-a-half-length victory in the 2m1f mares' maiden hurdle.

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