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Series

'I needed those life-changing bets' - meet the former Pricewise who got out on top after an incredible Jackpot win

'I needed those life-changing bets' - meet the former Pricewise who got out on top after an incredible Jackpot win

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40 Years of Expertise
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A pro punter, Pricewise and the Racing Post's sharpest minds reveal the key to backing winners - and exactly how they find them
A pro punter, Pricewise and the Racing Post's sharpest minds reveal the key to backing winners - and exactly how they find them
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The Fundamentals of Betting
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'He knew everybody, had a minute for everybody' - remembering the late trainer I knew as the most brilliant mentor
'He knew everybody, had a minute for everybody' - remembering the late trainer I knew as the most brilliant mentor
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Racing Lives
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Kaiser Chiefs and Craig David at Newmarket, an Irish track celebrates its 300th year with a free raceday and the Ebor festival hits York
Kaiser Chiefs and Craig David at Newmarket, an Irish track celebrates its 300th year with a free raceday and the Ebor festival hits York
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Go Racing
From woefully basic pools coupons to 979 wides and a golden age - how sports betting evolved and exploded
From woefully basic pools coupons to 979 wides and a golden age - how sports betting evolved and exploded
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40 Years of Expertise
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'I never gamble to irresponsible levels – but I'm death or glory, always have been'
'I never gamble to irresponsible levels – but I'm death or glory, always have been'
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40 Years of Expertise
'He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody'
'He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody'
icon
40 Years of Expertise
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'I napped a 50-1 winner and I've still got the picture in my office' - legendary tipster Henry Rix on how he's banged in winners for 30 years
'I napped a 50-1 winner and I've still got the picture in my office' - legendary tipster Henry Rix on how he's banged in winners for 30 years
icon
40 Years of Expertise
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He was the 'best judge of all of us' according to Willie Carson - before his career was cruelly cut short in his prime
He was the 'best judge of all of us' according to Willie Carson - before his career was cruelly cut short in his prime
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Racing Lives
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'He was a completely extraordinary person' - the acclaimed racing writer who became an invaluable friend to the stars
'He was a completely extraordinary person' - the acclaimed racing writer who became an invaluable friend to the stars
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Racing Lives
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'Being a Group 1-winning trainer hasn’t changed anything - the sport still beats you up every day and I just wish we had a dictator running it'
'Being a Group 1-winning trainer hasn’t changed anything - the sport still beats you up every day and I just wish we had a dictator running it'
icon
40 Years of Expertise
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'He kept me in one piece' - Jonjo O'Neill forever grateful to the surgeon who saved his leg and his career
'He kept me in one piece' - Jonjo O'Neill forever grateful to the surgeon who saved his leg and his career
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Racing Lives
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Beer fests, orchestras and free entry: it's not all about the plethora of Group 1s and festivals in a sizzling July offering
Beer fests, orchestras and free entry: it's not all about the plethora of Group 1s and festivals in a sizzling July offering
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Go Racing
'If Barry Hills was sixth form and Mark Prescott was university, then Luca Cumani was finishing school'
'If Barry Hills was sixth form and Mark Prescott was university, then Luca Cumani was finishing school'
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Racing Influencers
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‘He didn't give a monkey's about what anyone else thought - it was done totally on his time and his terms’
‘He didn't give a monkey's about what anyone else thought - it was done totally on his time and his terms’
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Racing Influencers
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'I was really lit up and hit him over the head with his frying pan' - lessons in discipline from Sir Mark Prescott (and one William Haggas will never forget)
'I was really lit up and hit him over the head with his frying pan' - lessons in discipline from Sir Mark Prescott (and one William Haggas will never forget)
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Racing Influencers
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The world's most unlikely jockey - how a 'jumbo' journalist found moderation, lost 5st and achieved his life's dream
The world's most unlikely jockey - how a 'jumbo' journalist found moderation, lost 5st and achieved his life's dream
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Racing Lives
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Tom Segal's 66-1 best bet for Royal Ascot has been smashed up on Sunday - but he still thinks the revised odds are too big
Tom Segal's 66-1 best bet for Royal Ascot has been smashed up on Sunday - but he still thinks the revised odds are too big
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The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
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'He's an Ascot horse all over - and his runs this season have been close to his best'
'He's an Ascot horse all over - and his runs this season have been close to his best'
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The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
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'He's still 14-1 and that's simply too big' - our Ultimate Preview panellists give their Royal Ascot best bets
'He's still 14-1 and that's simply too big' - our Ultimate Preview panellists give their Royal Ascot best bets
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Royal Ascot
'I think this horse is set for a big season - and you can still get 20-1'
'I think this horse is set for a big season - and you can still get 20-1'
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The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
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'Odds of 66-1 severely underestimate his chance - he was progressive last year and the division is wide open'
'Odds of 66-1 severely underestimate his chance - he was progressive last year and the division is wide open'
icon
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
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'This horse is a monster - and the closest thing I’ve got to a Royal Ascot banker'
'This horse is a monster - and the closest thing I’ve got to a Royal Ascot banker'
icon
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock
'This horse is the real deal - and it's hard to fathom how you can still back him at this price'
'This horse is the real deal - and it's hard to fathom how you can still back him at this price'
icon
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock
'I needed those life-changing bets' - meet the former Pricewise who got out on top after an incredible Jackpot win

'I needed those life-changing bets' - meet the former Pricewise who got out on top after an incredible Jackpot win

icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
A pro punter, Pricewise and the Racing Post's sharpest minds reveal the key to backing winners - and exactly how they find them
A pro punter, Pricewise and the Racing Post's sharpest minds reveal the key to backing winners - and exactly how they find them
icon
The Fundamentals of Betting
padlock
'He knew everybody, had a minute for everybody' - remembering the late trainer I knew as the most brilliant mentor
icon
Racing Lives
padlock
Kaiser Chiefs and Craig David at Newmarket, an Irish track celebrates its 300th year with a free raceday and the Ebor festival hits York
icon
Go Racing
'He knew everybody, had a minute for everybody' - remembering the late trainer I knew as the most brilliant mentor
icon
Racing Lives
padlock
Kaiser Chiefs and Craig David at Newmarket, an Irish track celebrates its 300th year with a free raceday and the Ebor festival hits York
icon
Go Racing
From woefully basic pools coupons to 979 wides and a golden age - how sports betting evolved and exploded
From woefully basic pools coupons to 979 wides and a golden age - how sports betting evolved and exploded
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
'I never gamble to irresponsible levels – but I'm death or glory, always have been'
'I never gamble to irresponsible levels – but I'm death or glory, always have been'
icon
40 Years of Expertise
'He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody'
'He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody'
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
'I napped a 50-1 winner and I've still got the picture in my office' - legendary tipster Henry Rix on how he's banged in winners for 30 years
'I napped a 50-1 winner and I've still got the picture in my office' - legendary tipster Henry Rix on how he's banged in winners for 30 years
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
He was the 'best judge of all of us' according to Willie Carson - before his career was cruelly cut short in his prime
He was the 'best judge of all of us' according to Willie Carson - before his career was cruelly cut short in his prime
icon
Racing Lives
padlock
'He was a completely extraordinary person' - the acclaimed racing writer who became an invaluable friend to the stars
'He was a completely extraordinary person' - the acclaimed racing writer who became an invaluable friend to the stars
icon
Racing Lives
padlock
'Being a Group 1-winning trainer hasn’t changed anything - the sport still beats you up every day and I just wish we had a dictator running it'
'Being a Group 1-winning trainer hasn’t changed anything - the sport still beats you up every day and I just wish we had a dictator running it'
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
'He kept me in one piece' - Jonjo O'Neill forever grateful to the surgeon who saved his leg and his career
'He kept me in one piece' - Jonjo O'Neill forever grateful to the surgeon who saved his leg and his career
icon
Racing Lives
padlock
Beer fests, orchestras and free entry: it's not all about the plethora of Group 1s and festivals in a sizzling July offering
Beer fests, orchestras and free entry: it's not all about the plethora of Group 1s and festivals in a sizzling July offering
icon
Go Racing
'If Barry Hills was sixth form and Mark Prescott was university, then Luca Cumani was finishing school'
'If Barry Hills was sixth form and Mark Prescott was university, then Luca Cumani was finishing school'
icon
Racing Influencers
padlock
‘He didn't give a monkey's about what anyone else thought - it was done totally on his time and his terms’
‘He didn't give a monkey's about what anyone else thought - it was done totally on his time and his terms’
icon
Racing Influencers
padlock
'I was really lit up and hit him over the head with his frying pan' - lessons in discipline from Sir Mark Prescott (and one William Haggas will never forget)
'I was really lit up and hit him over the head with his frying pan' - lessons in discipline from Sir Mark Prescott (and one William Haggas will never forget)
icon
Racing Influencers
padlock
The world's most unlikely jockey - how a 'jumbo' journalist found moderation, lost 5st and achieved his life's dream
The world's most unlikely jockey - how a 'jumbo' journalist found moderation, lost 5st and achieved his life's dream
icon
Racing Lives
padlock
Tom Segal's 66-1 best bet for Royal Ascot has been smashed up on Sunday - but he still thinks the revised odds are too big
Tom Segal's 66-1 best bet for Royal Ascot has been smashed up on Sunday - but he still thinks the revised odds are too big
icon
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock
'He's an Ascot horse all over - and his runs this season have been close to his best'
'He's an Ascot horse all over - and his runs this season have been close to his best'
icon
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock
'He's still 14-1 and that's simply too big' - our Ultimate Preview panellists give their Royal Ascot best bets
'He's still 14-1 and that's simply too big' - our Ultimate Preview panellists give their Royal Ascot best bets
icon
Royal Ascot
'I think this horse is set for a big season - and you can still get 20-1'
'I think this horse is set for a big season - and you can still get 20-1'
icon
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock
'Odds of 66-1 severely underestimate his chance - he was progressive last year and the division is wide open'
'Odds of 66-1 severely underestimate his chance - he was progressive last year and the division is wide open'
icon
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock
'This horse is a monster - and the closest thing I’ve got to a Royal Ascot banker'
'This horse is a monster - and the closest thing I’ve got to a Royal Ascot banker'
icon
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock
'This horse is the real deal - and it's hard to fathom how you can still back him at this price'
'This horse is the real deal - and it's hard to fathom how you can still back him at this price'
icon
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock
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