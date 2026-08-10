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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
FREE BETS
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Home
News
Features
'I needed those life-changing bets' - meet the former Pricewise who got out on top after an incredible Jackpot win
40 Years of Expertise
A pro punter, Pricewise and the Racing Post's sharpest minds reveal the key to backing winners - and exactly how they find them
The Fundamentals of Betting
'He knew everybody, had a minute for everybody' - remembering the late trainer I knew as the most brilliant mentor
Racing Lives
Kaiser Chiefs and Craig David at Newmarket, an Irish track celebrates its 300th year with a free raceday and the Ebor festival hits York
Go Racing
From woefully basic pools coupons to 979 wides and a golden age - how sports betting evolved and exploded
40 Years of Expertise
'I never gamble to irresponsible levels – but I'm death or glory, always have been'
40 Years of Expertise
'He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody'
40 Years of Expertise
'I napped a 50-1 winner and I've still got the picture in my office' - legendary tipster Henry Rix on how he's banged in winners for 30 years
40 Years of Expertise
He was the 'best judge of all of us' according to Willie Carson - before his career was cruelly cut short in his prime
Racing Lives
'He was a completely extraordinary person' - the acclaimed racing writer who became an invaluable friend to the stars
Racing Lives
'Being a Group 1-winning trainer hasn’t changed anything - the sport still beats you up every day and I just wish we had a dictator running it'
40 Years of Expertise
'He kept me in one piece' - Jonjo O'Neill forever grateful to the surgeon who saved his leg and his career
Racing Lives
Beer fests, orchestras and free entry: it's not all about the plethora of Group 1s and festivals in a sizzling July offering
Go Racing
'If Barry Hills was sixth form and Mark Prescott was university, then Luca Cumani was finishing school'
Racing Influencers
‘He didn't give a monkey's about what anyone else thought - it was done totally on his time and his terms’
Racing Influencers
'I was really lit up and hit him over the head with his frying pan' - lessons in discipline from Sir Mark Prescott (and one William Haggas will never forget)
Racing Influencers
The world's most unlikely jockey - how a 'jumbo' journalist found moderation, lost 5st and achieved his life's dream
Racing Lives
Tom Segal's 66-1 best bet for Royal Ascot has been smashed up on Sunday - but he still thinks the revised odds are too big
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'He's an Ascot horse all over - and his runs this season have been close to his best'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'He's still 14-1 and that's simply too big' - our Ultimate Preview panellists give their Royal Ascot best bets
Royal Ascot
'I think this horse is set for a big season - and you can still get 20-1'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'Odds of 66-1 severely underestimate his chance - he was progressive last year and the division is wide open'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'This horse is a monster - and the closest thing I’ve got to a Royal Ascot banker'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'This horse is the real deal - and it's hard to fathom how you can still back him at this price'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
Home
News
Features
'I needed those life-changing bets' - meet the former Pricewise who got out on top after an incredible Jackpot win
40 Years of Expertise
A pro punter, Pricewise and the Racing Post's sharpest minds reveal the key to backing winners - and exactly how they find them
The Fundamentals of Betting
'He knew everybody, had a minute for everybody' - remembering the late trainer I knew as the most brilliant mentor
Racing Lives
Kaiser Chiefs and Craig David at Newmarket, an Irish track celebrates its 300th year with a free raceday and the Ebor festival hits York
Go Racing
'He knew everybody, had a minute for everybody' - remembering the late trainer I knew as the most brilliant mentor
Racing Lives
Kaiser Chiefs and Craig David at Newmarket, an Irish track celebrates its 300th year with a free raceday and the Ebor festival hits York
Go Racing
From woefully basic pools coupons to 979 wides and a golden age - how sports betting evolved and exploded
40 Years of Expertise
'I never gamble to irresponsible levels – but I'm death or glory, always have been'
40 Years of Expertise
'He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody'
40 Years of Expertise
'I napped a 50-1 winner and I've still got the picture in my office' - legendary tipster Henry Rix on how he's banged in winners for 30 years
40 Years of Expertise
He was the 'best judge of all of us' according to Willie Carson - before his career was cruelly cut short in his prime
Racing Lives
'He was a completely extraordinary person' - the acclaimed racing writer who became an invaluable friend to the stars
Racing Lives
'Being a Group 1-winning trainer hasn’t changed anything - the sport still beats you up every day and I just wish we had a dictator running it'
40 Years of Expertise
'He kept me in one piece' - Jonjo O'Neill forever grateful to the surgeon who saved his leg and his career
Racing Lives
Beer fests, orchestras and free entry: it's not all about the plethora of Group 1s and festivals in a sizzling July offering
Go Racing
'If Barry Hills was sixth form and Mark Prescott was university, then Luca Cumani was finishing school'
Racing Influencers
‘He didn't give a monkey's about what anyone else thought - it was done totally on his time and his terms’
Racing Influencers
'I was really lit up and hit him over the head with his frying pan' - lessons in discipline from Sir Mark Prescott (and one William Haggas will never forget)
Racing Influencers
The world's most unlikely jockey - how a 'jumbo' journalist found moderation, lost 5st and achieved his life's dream
Racing Lives
Tom Segal's 66-1 best bet for Royal Ascot has been smashed up on Sunday - but he still thinks the revised odds are too big
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'He's an Ascot horse all over - and his runs this season have been close to his best'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'He's still 14-1 and that's simply too big' - our Ultimate Preview panellists give their Royal Ascot best bets
Royal Ascot
'I think this horse is set for a big season - and you can still get 20-1'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'Odds of 66-1 severely underestimate his chance - he was progressive last year and the division is wide open'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'This horse is a monster - and the closest thing I’ve got to a Royal Ascot banker'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'This horse is the real deal - and it's hard to fathom how you can still back him at this price'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
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