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From woefully basic pools coupons to 979 wides and a golden age - how sports betting evolved and exploded

Former Racing Post editor Bruce Millington charts the extraordinary evolution in sports betting

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Racing Post Sport

40 Years of Expertise brings unique insight from some of the great names who have written for the Racing Post through its 40 years of existence. 

In this article, Bruce Millington, who was editor of the Racing Post from 2007 to 2018 having been sports editor of the Post and The Sporting Life, traces the evolution of sports betting over the last four decades.

Let’s imagine back in 1986 someone who enjoyed a wager happened to wonder to themselves one day what the sports betting landscape might look like in 40 years’ time. Now let’s imagine we could travel back in time, take them for a pint (which would have cost 76p) and try to describe just how dramatically things have moved on in the ensuing four decades. 

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