- More
From woefully basic pools coupons to 979 wides and a golden age - how sports betting evolved and exploded
Former Racing Post editor Bruce Millington charts the extraordinary evolution in sports betting
40 Years of Expertise brings unique insight from some of the great names who have written for the Racing Post through its 40 years of existence.
In this article, Bruce Millington, who was editor of the Racing Post from 2007 to 2018 having been sports editor of the Post and The Sporting Life, traces the evolution of sports betting over the last four decades.
Let’s imagine back in 1986 someone who enjoyed a wager happened to wonder to themselves one day what the sports betting landscape might look like in 40 years’ time. Now let’s imagine we could travel back in time, take them for a pint (which would have cost 76p) and try to describe just how dramatically things have moved on in the ensuing four decades.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on in40 Years of Expertise
Last updated