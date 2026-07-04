'He kept me in one piece' - Jonjo O'Neill forever grateful to the surgeon who saved his leg and his career

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Even 45 years on, Jonjo O'Neill has no doubt about how crucial the orthopaedic surgeon Hugh Barber was in saving his career as a jockey.

In fact it is not stretching the point to say that, without the man O'Neill refers to as "my mechanic", the story of the mighty Dawn Run might have been very different.

Barber first treated O'Neill at Carlisle Infirmary as far back as 1975 following a horrific leg injury sustained when he was carried out through the wing of a hurdle at Stockton.