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'He kept me in one piece' - Jonjo O'Neill forever grateful to the surgeon who saved his leg and his career
Scott Burton talks to the legendary rider of Dawn Run about the late Hugh Barber
Hugh Barber: the surgeon described by Jonjo O'Neill as 'my mechanic'Credit: Barber Family
Even 45 years on, Jonjo O'Neill has no doubt about how crucial the orthopaedic surgeon Hugh Barber was in saving his career as a jockey.
In fact it is not stretching the point to say that, without the man O'Neill refers to as "my mechanic", the story of the mighty Dawn Run might have been very different.
Barber first treated O'Neill at Carlisle Infirmary as far back as 1975 following a horrific leg injury sustained when he was carried out through the wing of a hurdle at Stockton.
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more inRacing Lives
- The world's most unlikely jockey - how a 'jumbo' journalist found moderation, lost 5st and achieved his life's dream
- Remembering Nicholas Coral - a maths whizz who became a giant of the gambling industry
- ‘People thought I was off my rocker’ - remembering a TV legend who courted controversy while owning a leading Cheltenham hope
- ‘He made me who I am’ - Rae Guest pays tribute to his Classic-winning uncle following his death at 93
- ‘He was a lifelong friend’ - John Francome pays tribute to an unsung jump jockey who became a Group 1-winning trainer