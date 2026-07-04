Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:30 NottinghamHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:30 NottinghamHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureRacing lives
premium

'He kept me in one piece' - Jonjo O'Neill forever grateful to the surgeon who saved his leg and his career

Scott Burton talks to the legendary rider of Dawn Run about the late Hugh Barber

author image
France correspondent
Hugh Barber: the surgeon described by Jonjo O'Neill as 'my mechanic'
Hugh Barber: the surgeon described by Jonjo O'Neill as 'my mechanic'Credit: Barber Family
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Even 45 years on, Jonjo O'Neill has no doubt about how crucial the orthopaedic surgeon Hugh Barber was in saving his career as a jockey. 

In fact it is not stretching the point to say that, without the man O'Neill refers to as "my mechanic", the story of the mighty Dawn Run might have been very different. 

Barber first treated O'Neill at Carlisle Infirmary as far back as 1975 following a horrific leg injury sustained when he was carried out through the wing of a hurdle at Stockton. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inRacing Lives

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inRacing Lives
more inBetting offers
more inRacing Lives
more inBetting offers