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'I was really lit up and hit him over the head with his frying pan' - lessons in discipline from Sir Mark Prescott (and one William Haggas will never forget)

Chris Cook talks to the formerly fiery trainer and discovers he has a long list of grateful ex-assistants

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First, the slapstick. If you have been lucky enough to hear Sir Mark Prescott in full after-dinner raconteur mode, you have probably heard the one about William Haggas and the frying pan.

"It has become one of his most famous stories," Haggas says. "It has been embellished. It's still a very good story."

We are back in 1981 and the 21-year-old Haggas is in his early days as pupil assistant to Prescott. Like all who join the staff at Heath House Stables, he has been given a speech about the importance of keeping good time.

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