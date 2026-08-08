Free Bets
next race
13:45 Ayr
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Log in
My Bookmakers
Free Bets
Subscribe
Home
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Royal Ascot
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
Pools
Casino
Ten To Follow
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
Raceday Live
Cheltenham Festival
Grand National
Guide to Racing
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Log in
Free Bets
next race off
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Statistics
RP Recommends
Casino
Shop
next race
13:45 Ayr
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Log in
My Bookmakers
Free Bets
Subscribe
Home
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Royal Ascot
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
Pools
Casino
Ten To Follow
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
Raceday Live
Cheltenham Festival
Grand National
Guide to Racing
More
Raceday Intel
Reports
Features
Opinion
Britain
Ireland
Betting Insight
International
Video
Betting offers
Racing Post at 40
Stable Tours
Raceday Intel
Reports
Features
Opinion
Britain
Ireland
Betting Insight
International
Video
Betting offers
Racing Post at 40
Stable Tours
Racing Lives
Home
News
Features
Series
'He knew everybody, had a minute for everybody' - remembering the late trainer I knew as the most brilliant mentor
Racing Lives
He was the 'best judge of all of us' according to Willie Carson - before his career was cruelly cut short in his prime
Racing Lives
'He was a completely extraordinary person' - the acclaimed racing writer who became an invaluable friend to the stars
Racing Lives
'He kept me in one piece' - Jonjo O'Neill forever grateful to the surgeon who saved his leg and his career
Racing Lives
The world's most unlikely jockey - how a 'jumbo' journalist found moderation, lost 5st and achieved his life's dream
Racing Lives
Remembering Nicholas Coral - a maths whizz who became a giant of the gambling industry
Racing Lives
‘People thought I was off my rocker’ - remembering a TV legend who courted controversy while owning a leading Cheltenham hope
Racing Lives
‘He made me who I am’ - Rae Guest pays tribute to his Classic-winning uncle following his death at 93
Racing Lives
‘He was a lifelong friend’ - John Francome pays tribute to an unsung jump jockey who became a Group 1-winning trainer
Racing Lives
'By and large she left me to it, and that was why she was lucky. I hope she enjoyed it as much as I did'
Racing Lives
'She loved everything about racing' - owner-breeder Sarah Clifford remembered as 'the boss' in Cheltenham Festival-winning operation
Racing Lives
The 'good old-fashioned stable lad' who always kept a bit of info back for himself - however hard John Gosden tried
Racing Lives
'It was never about the money for him but the welfare of the horses' - Glamorous owner-breeder mourned
Racing Lives
'He was a good guy and he liked the job being done right' - successful trainer Albert Ennis mourned
Racing Lives
'She enjoyed the sport, the chat and the craic' - remembering a novelist and TV scriptwriter who had a passion for racing
Racing Lives
'Two of the sales circuit's best-loved participants' - Sir Mark Prescott on the loss of a pair of dear friends from the bloodstock world
Racing Lives
'They don't make them like him any more' - West Country legend Grant Cann mourned
Racing Lives
'He was my dad, but he was also my best friend and he made me who I am in the horse world'
Racing Lives
'Like all powerful businessmen, he liked to be in the winner's enclosure - and that's the type of owner any trainer wants!'
Racing Lives
'An astute judge and an excellent investigative journalist' - fond recollections of John Garnsey of the Daily Express
Racing Lives
'He loved racing and the job he did - and he was very good at it' - Timeform writer Geoff Greetham fondly remembered
Racing Lives
Sir Mark Prescott remembers his friend after death aged 88 - a much-loved amateur jockey who was a true daredevil
Racing Lives
'There was probably no part of the sport that wasn't touched by Fi's brilliance' - BHA's 'beating heart' remembered
Racing Lives
'He got where he did on his own merit' - hard-working jump jockey Des Briscoe remembered after death at 83
Racing Lives
Home
News
Features
Series
'He knew everybody, had a minute for everybody' - remembering the late trainer I knew as the most brilliant mentor
Racing Lives
He was the 'best judge of all of us' according to Willie Carson - before his career was cruelly cut short in his prime
Racing Lives
'He was a completely extraordinary person' - the acclaimed racing writer who became an invaluable friend to the stars
Racing Lives
'He kept me in one piece' - Jonjo O'Neill forever grateful to the surgeon who saved his leg and his career
Racing Lives
'He was a completely extraordinary person' - the acclaimed racing writer who became an invaluable friend to the stars
Racing Lives
'He kept me in one piece' - Jonjo O'Neill forever grateful to the surgeon who saved his leg and his career
Racing Lives
The world's most unlikely jockey - how a 'jumbo' journalist found moderation, lost 5st and achieved his life's dream
Racing Lives
Remembering Nicholas Coral - a maths whizz who became a giant of the gambling industry
Racing Lives
‘People thought I was off my rocker’ - remembering a TV legend who courted controversy while owning a leading Cheltenham hope
Racing Lives
‘He made me who I am’ - Rae Guest pays tribute to his Classic-winning uncle following his death at 93
Racing Lives
‘He was a lifelong friend’ - John Francome pays tribute to an unsung jump jockey who became a Group 1-winning trainer
Racing Lives
'By and large she left me to it, and that was why she was lucky. I hope she enjoyed it as much as I did'
Racing Lives
'She loved everything about racing' - owner-breeder Sarah Clifford remembered as 'the boss' in Cheltenham Festival-winning operation
Racing Lives
The 'good old-fashioned stable lad' who always kept a bit of info back for himself - however hard John Gosden tried
Racing Lives
'It was never about the money for him but the welfare of the horses' - Glamorous owner-breeder mourned
Racing Lives
'He was a good guy and he liked the job being done right' - successful trainer Albert Ennis mourned
Racing Lives
'She enjoyed the sport, the chat and the craic' - remembering a novelist and TV scriptwriter who had a passion for racing
Racing Lives
'Two of the sales circuit's best-loved participants' - Sir Mark Prescott on the loss of a pair of dear friends from the bloodstock world
Racing Lives
'They don't make them like him any more' - West Country legend Grant Cann mourned
Racing Lives
'He was my dad, but he was also my best friend and he made me who I am in the horse world'
Racing Lives
'Like all powerful businessmen, he liked to be in the winner's enclosure - and that's the type of owner any trainer wants!'
Racing Lives
'An astute judge and an excellent investigative journalist' - fond recollections of John Garnsey of the Daily Express
Racing Lives
'He loved racing and the job he did - and he was very good at it' - Timeform writer Geoff Greetham fondly remembered
Racing Lives
Sir Mark Prescott remembers his friend after death aged 88 - a much-loved amateur jockey who was a true daredevil
Racing Lives
'There was probably no part of the sport that wasn't touched by Fi's brilliance' - BHA's 'beating heart' remembered
Racing Lives
'He got where he did on his own merit' - hard-working jump jockey Des Briscoe remembered after death at 83
Racing Lives
1
2
3