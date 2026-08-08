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Racing Lives

'He knew everybody, had a minute for everybody' - remembering the late trainer I knew as the most brilliant mentor

'He knew everybody, had a minute for everybody' - remembering the late trainer I knew as the most brilliant mentor

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Racing Lives
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He was the 'best judge of all of us' according to Willie Carson - before his career was cruelly cut short in his prime
He was the 'best judge of all of us' according to Willie Carson - before his career was cruelly cut short in his prime
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Racing Lives
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'He was a completely extraordinary person' - the acclaimed racing writer who became an invaluable friend to the stars
'He was a completely extraordinary person' - the acclaimed racing writer who became an invaluable friend to the stars
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Racing Lives
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'He kept me in one piece' - Jonjo O'Neill forever grateful to the surgeon who saved his leg and his career
'He kept me in one piece' - Jonjo O'Neill forever grateful to the surgeon who saved his leg and his career
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Racing Lives
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The world's most unlikely jockey - how a 'jumbo' journalist found moderation, lost 5st and achieved his life's dream
The world's most unlikely jockey - how a 'jumbo' journalist found moderation, lost 5st and achieved his life's dream
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Racing Lives
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Remembering Nicholas Coral - a maths whizz who became a giant of the gambling industry
Remembering Nicholas Coral - a maths whizz who became a giant of the gambling industry
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Racing Lives
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‘People thought I was off my rocker’ - remembering a TV legend who courted controversy while owning a leading Cheltenham hope
‘People thought I was off my rocker’ - remembering a TV legend who courted controversy while owning a leading Cheltenham hope
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Racing Lives
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‘He made me who I am’ - Rae Guest pays tribute to his Classic-winning uncle following his death at 93
‘He made me who I am’ - Rae Guest pays tribute to his Classic-winning uncle following his death at 93
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Racing Lives
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‘He was a lifelong friend’ - John Francome pays tribute to an unsung jump jockey who became a Group 1-winning trainer
‘He was a lifelong friend’ - John Francome pays tribute to an unsung jump jockey who became a Group 1-winning trainer
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Racing Lives
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'By and large she left me to it, and that was why she was lucky. I hope she enjoyed it as much as I did'
'By and large she left me to it, and that was why she was lucky. I hope she enjoyed it as much as I did'
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Racing Lives
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'She loved everything about racing' - owner-breeder Sarah Clifford remembered as 'the boss' in Cheltenham Festival-winning operation
'She loved everything about racing' - owner-breeder Sarah Clifford remembered as 'the boss' in Cheltenham Festival-winning operation
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Racing Lives
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The 'good old-fashioned stable lad' who always kept a bit of info back for himself - however hard John Gosden tried
The 'good old-fashioned stable lad' who always kept a bit of info back for himself - however hard John Gosden tried
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Racing Lives
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'It was never about the money for him but the welfare of the horses' - Glamorous owner-breeder mourned
'It was never about the money for him but the welfare of the horses' - Glamorous owner-breeder mourned
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Racing Lives
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'He was a good guy and he liked the job being done right' - successful trainer Albert Ennis mourned
'He was a good guy and he liked the job being done right' - successful trainer Albert Ennis mourned
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Racing Lives
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'She enjoyed the sport, the chat and the craic' - remembering a novelist and TV scriptwriter who had a passion for racing
'She enjoyed the sport, the chat and the craic' - remembering a novelist and TV scriptwriter who had a passion for racing
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Racing Lives
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'Two of the sales circuit's best-loved participants' - Sir Mark Prescott on the loss of a pair of dear friends from the bloodstock world
'Two of the sales circuit's best-loved participants' - Sir Mark Prescott on the loss of a pair of dear friends from the bloodstock world
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Racing Lives
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'They don't make them like him any more' - West Country legend Grant Cann mourned
'They don't make them like him any more' - West Country legend Grant Cann mourned
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Racing Lives
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'He was my dad, but he was also my best friend and he made me who I am in the horse world'
'He was my dad, but he was also my best friend and he made me who I am in the horse world'
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Racing Lives
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'Like all powerful businessmen, he liked to be in the winner's enclosure - and that's the type of owner any trainer wants!'
'Like all powerful businessmen, he liked to be in the winner's enclosure - and that's the type of owner any trainer wants!'
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Racing Lives
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'An astute judge and an excellent investigative journalist' - fond recollections of John Garnsey of the Daily Express
'An astute judge and an excellent investigative journalist' - fond recollections of John Garnsey of the Daily Express
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Racing Lives
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'He loved racing and the job he did - and he was very good at it' - Timeform writer Geoff Greetham fondly remembered
'He loved racing and the job he did - and he was very good at it' - Timeform writer Geoff Greetham fondly remembered
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Racing Lives
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Sir Mark Prescott remembers his friend after death aged 88 - a much-loved amateur jockey who was a true daredevil
Sir Mark Prescott remembers his friend after death aged 88 - a much-loved amateur jockey who was a true daredevil
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Racing Lives
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'There was probably no part of the sport that wasn't touched by Fi's brilliance' - BHA's 'beating heart' remembered
'There was probably no part of the sport that wasn't touched by Fi's brilliance' - BHA's 'beating heart' remembered
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Racing Lives
'He got where he did on his own merit' - hard-working jump jockey Des Briscoe remembered after death at 83
'He got where he did on his own merit' - hard-working jump jockey Des Briscoe remembered after death at 83
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Racing Lives
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'He knew everybody, had a minute for everybody' - remembering the late trainer I knew as the most brilliant mentor

'He knew everybody, had a minute for everybody' - remembering the late trainer I knew as the most brilliant mentor

icon
Racing Lives
padlock
He was the 'best judge of all of us' according to Willie Carson - before his career was cruelly cut short in his prime
He was the 'best judge of all of us' according to Willie Carson - before his career was cruelly cut short in his prime
icon
Racing Lives
padlock
'He was a completely extraordinary person' - the acclaimed racing writer who became an invaluable friend to the stars
icon
Racing Lives
padlock
'He kept me in one piece' - Jonjo O'Neill forever grateful to the surgeon who saved his leg and his career
icon
Racing Lives
padlock
'He was a completely extraordinary person' - the acclaimed racing writer who became an invaluable friend to the stars
icon
Racing Lives
padlock
'He kept me in one piece' - Jonjo O'Neill forever grateful to the surgeon who saved his leg and his career
icon
Racing Lives
padlock
The world's most unlikely jockey - how a 'jumbo' journalist found moderation, lost 5st and achieved his life's dream
The world's most unlikely jockey - how a 'jumbo' journalist found moderation, lost 5st and achieved his life's dream
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Racing Lives
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Remembering Nicholas Coral - a maths whizz who became a giant of the gambling industry
Remembering Nicholas Coral - a maths whizz who became a giant of the gambling industry
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Racing Lives
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‘People thought I was off my rocker’ - remembering a TV legend who courted controversy while owning a leading Cheltenham hope
‘People thought I was off my rocker’ - remembering a TV legend who courted controversy while owning a leading Cheltenham hope
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Racing Lives
padlock
‘He made me who I am’ - Rae Guest pays tribute to his Classic-winning uncle following his death at 93
‘He made me who I am’ - Rae Guest pays tribute to his Classic-winning uncle following his death at 93
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Racing Lives
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‘He was a lifelong friend’ - John Francome pays tribute to an unsung jump jockey who became a Group 1-winning trainer
‘He was a lifelong friend’ - John Francome pays tribute to an unsung jump jockey who became a Group 1-winning trainer
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Racing Lives
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'By and large she left me to it, and that was why she was lucky. I hope she enjoyed it as much as I did'
'By and large she left me to it, and that was why she was lucky. I hope she enjoyed it as much as I did'
icon
Racing Lives
padlock
'She loved everything about racing' - owner-breeder Sarah Clifford remembered as 'the boss' in Cheltenham Festival-winning operation
'She loved everything about racing' - owner-breeder Sarah Clifford remembered as 'the boss' in Cheltenham Festival-winning operation
icon
Racing Lives
padlock
The 'good old-fashioned stable lad' who always kept a bit of info back for himself - however hard John Gosden tried
The 'good old-fashioned stable lad' who always kept a bit of info back for himself - however hard John Gosden tried
icon
Racing Lives
padlock
'It was never about the money for him but the welfare of the horses' - Glamorous owner-breeder mourned
'It was never about the money for him but the welfare of the horses' - Glamorous owner-breeder mourned
icon
Racing Lives
padlock
'He was a good guy and he liked the job being done right' - successful trainer Albert Ennis mourned
'He was a good guy and he liked the job being done right' - successful trainer Albert Ennis mourned
icon
Racing Lives
padlock
'She enjoyed the sport, the chat and the craic' - remembering a novelist and TV scriptwriter who had a passion for racing
'She enjoyed the sport, the chat and the craic' - remembering a novelist and TV scriptwriter who had a passion for racing
icon
Racing Lives
padlock
'Two of the sales circuit's best-loved participants' - Sir Mark Prescott on the loss of a pair of dear friends from the bloodstock world
'Two of the sales circuit's best-loved participants' - Sir Mark Prescott on the loss of a pair of dear friends from the bloodstock world
icon
Racing Lives
padlock
'They don't make them like him any more' - West Country legend Grant Cann mourned
'They don't make them like him any more' - West Country legend Grant Cann mourned
icon
Racing Lives
padlock
'He was my dad, but he was also my best friend and he made me who I am in the horse world'
'He was my dad, but he was also my best friend and he made me who I am in the horse world'
icon
Racing Lives
padlock
'Like all powerful businessmen, he liked to be in the winner's enclosure - and that's the type of owner any trainer wants!'
'Like all powerful businessmen, he liked to be in the winner's enclosure - and that's the type of owner any trainer wants!'
icon
Racing Lives
padlock
'An astute judge and an excellent investigative journalist' - fond recollections of John Garnsey of the Daily Express
'An astute judge and an excellent investigative journalist' - fond recollections of John Garnsey of the Daily Express
icon
Racing Lives
padlock
'He loved racing and the job he did - and he was very good at it' - Timeform writer Geoff Greetham fondly remembered
'He loved racing and the job he did - and he was very good at it' - Timeform writer Geoff Greetham fondly remembered
icon
Racing Lives
padlock
Sir Mark Prescott remembers his friend after death aged 88 - a much-loved amateur jockey who was a true daredevil
Sir Mark Prescott remembers his friend after death aged 88 - a much-loved amateur jockey who was a true daredevil
icon
Racing Lives
padlock
'There was probably no part of the sport that wasn't touched by Fi's brilliance' - BHA's 'beating heart' remembered
'There was probably no part of the sport that wasn't touched by Fi's brilliance' - BHA's 'beating heart' remembered
icon
Racing Lives
'He got where he did on his own merit' - hard-working jump jockey Des Briscoe remembered after death at 83
'He got where he did on his own merit' - hard-working jump jockey Des Briscoe remembered after death at 83
icon
Racing Lives
padlock
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