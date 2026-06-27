Beer fests, orchestras and free entry: it's not all about the plethora of Group 1s and festivals in a sizzling July offering

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July begins with one of the highlights of the Flat season in the Coral-Eclipse and the treats just keep on coming.

Ascot's King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes and the Irish Oaks at the Curragh are other Group 1s to relish, while there are several top festivals to enjoy at Newmarket, Goodwood and Galway.

Wherever you are planning to go racing, we've got all the information you need – including unique racedays and special ticket offers – to make the most of your trip.

July racing highlights in Britain and Ireland

England

North

JOHN SMITH’S CUP, YORK: One of the main summer racedays on the Knavesmire headlined by the 67th running of the £200,000 John Smith's Cup on a card that also features the Group 3 Silver Cup and Listed City Walls Stakes. Saturday, July 11 (Tickets)

York: stages two big Saturday fixtures in July Credit: Getty Images

YORK STAKES, YORK: There is £165,000 on offer in the Sky Bet York Stakes on the track’s Music Showcase Weekend, while the Jump Jockeys’ Nunthorpe over 5f provides something different. Tom Grennan is the live music act post-racing. Saturday, July 25 (Tickets)

Midlands

SUMMER PLATE, MARKET RASEN: The highlight of the summer jumps season with the Summer Plate and Summer Hurdle taking centre stage on the Lincolnshire track’s ladies’ day fixture featuring style events and post-racing live music. Saturday, July 18 (Tickets)

South

CORAL-ECLIPSE, SANDOWN: It’s a clash of the generations as the three-year-olds take on the older horses in the prestigious Coral-Eclipse, a race won by stars such as Dancing Brave, Nashwan, Sea The Stars and Enable. Mark Wright is on post-racing DJ duty. Saturday, July 4 (Tickets)

LANCASHIRE OAKS, NEWMARKET: Yes, you read that right! Owing to Haydock’s turf troubles, the July course has stepped in to stage the Betway Lancashire Oaks – won by Estrange last year – and the Old Newton Cup. Saturday, July 4 (Tickets)

JULY FESTIVAL, NEWMARKET: All eyes are on Flat racing’s headquarters with the July course’s headline three-day meeting including two Group 1s in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes on day two and the feature Al Basti Equiworld Dubai July Cup on the final day. Thursday, July 9 – Saturday, July 11 (Tickets)

SUPER SPRINT, NEWBURY: The two-year-olds take centre stage with the Weatherbys Super Sprint worth a whopping £275,000. There are also Group 3 and Listed contests, with Ronan Keating performing after racing. Saturday, July 18 (Tickets)

Calandagan: won last year's King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

KING GEORGE, ASCOT: Japan Cup one-two Calandagan, who landed this race last year, and Masquerade Ball could clash again in one of the major summer highlights at Ascot worth a cool £2 million. Ella Eyre headlines the after party at the bandstand. Saturday, July 25 (Tickets)

GLORIOUS GOODWOOD: A fantastic five days awaits on the Sussex Downs including Group 1 contests in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup on the opening card, the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes on day two and Qatar Nassau Stakes on day three. The Coral Stewards’ Cup is the big sprint handicap for punters to solve on the final day. Tuesday, July 28 – Saturday, August 1 (Tickets)

Scotland

GLASGOW STAKES, HAMILTON: A centrepiece of Hamilton’s centenary year with the Listed Glasgow Stakes, boasting an honour roll of Defoe, Subjectivist and Kalpana in the last decade, headlining the evening fixture. Indie folk band Tide Lines play after racing. Friday, July 17 (Tickets)

Ireland

IRISH OAKS, CURRAGH: The leading fillies of the Classic generation meet in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks on day one, a race Aidan O’Brien has won a record eight times including with Minnie Hauk last year. The following day’s card features the Curragh Cup and Minstrel Stakes. Saturday, July 18 (Tickets) – Sunday, July 19 (Tickets)

GALWAY FESTIVAL: A unique mix of action under both codes across this popular week-long festival, including the Galway Plate on day three and the Galway Hurdle on ladies’ day on day four. Monday, July 27 – Sunday, August 2 (Tickets)

July racing fixtures in Britain and Ireland

Bargain hunt: this month's best offers for racing tickets

* Bellewstown is celebrating its 300th anniversary at its three-day July festival (Thursday, July 2 – Saturday, July 4), where tickets are €20 per adult or €30 for two adults and two children in a family pack. The track hosts a non-raceday country musical festival (Sunday, July 5) as part of the celebrations and admission is €30.

* Fancy some Classic clues? Doncaster is staging its first St Leger Trials day (Thursday, July 9), with the winner of the £80,000 Betfred St Leger Trial Novice Stakes receiving a free entry for the Town Moor Classic in September. Advance admission is £23 per adult, or if you are in a group of six-plus, it is £20 each until July 6.

Doncaster: hosts its first St Leger Trials day on July 9 Credit: John Grossick Racing

* The Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival (Friday, July 17 to Saturday, July 25) is back, with racing staged at eight of the nine tracks across the county in nine days. Among the meetings is Thirsk’s Summer Family Day (Friday, July 24), with advance grandstand tickets priced at £15 and a family ticket for two adults and accompanying children at £25.

* Naas hosts Listed evening action with the Marwell Stakes and Yeomanstown Stud Irish EBF Stakes (Wednesday, July 22) (Tickets ), and racegoers can enjoy a summer BBQ offering tasty food and live music from The Mixtape Band after racing. Early bird general admission is just €15 and BBQ packages start from €30.

* Free entry alert! Each household can gain four free tickets to Ffos Las’s evening meeting (Tuesday, July 28) when booked in advance online. Be quick, though, as there is a limited number.

Racecourses with special ticket offers and themed racedays in August can send details to goracing@racingpost.com

Out of the ordinary: five eye-catching events

SADDLE UP: Nottingham hosts its Shipstone’s Brewery Wild West Beer Fest evening meeting (Saturday, July 4), where you can test your balance on a rodeo bull, drink a selection of craft beers and listen to live music before racing by country band Near Nashville. (Tickets)

MUSIC MANIA: Back-to-back racedays at Chester have a music theme (Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11), with the Friday evening meeting including a set by the ten-piece orchestra Ibiza In Symphony. Bootleg Beatles will be getting the crowd going on the Saturday with all the classics by the famous Liverpool band. (Tickets)

Chester: stages music-themed racedays on July 10 and 11 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

FAMILY FUN: There’s plenty on offer for children at Sligo’s family fun day (Sunday, July 12), including a magic show, face painting and a kids’ club. A family ticket for the seven-race jumps card for two adults and two children, including goodie bags for the kids, is €50. (Tickets)

CARIBBEAN NIGHT: UB40 featuring Ali Campbell are playing after racing on Chepstow’s rum & reggae night (Friday, July 24). Expect a Caribbean-themed festival atmosphere, with rum cocktails and street food on offer. (Tickets)

FASHION FRENZY: It’s the height of ladies’ day season and Uttoxeter (Friday, July 24) and Newcastle (Saturday, July 25) host such fixtures on back-to-back days. Marvin Humes is playing a post-racing DJ set at the Staffordshire track, while Bongo’s Bingo, a bingo-rave phenomenon, takes over after racing at Newcastle – with some assistance from 90s group N-Trance. (Uttoxeter Tickets/Newcastle Tickets)

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