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Kaiser Chiefs and Craig David at Newmarket, an Irish track celebrates its 300th year with a free raceday and the Ebor festival hits York
All the fixtures, best special offers and out-of-the-ordinary events in our essential monthly guide
York’s Ebor festival takes the top billing in August, with four Group 1s across the stellar four-day festival on the Knavesmire.
The Keeneland Phoenix Stakes is the sole top-level race in Ireland at the Curragh, but there are plenty of other fun meetings to enjoy in the summer holiday season, including a couple of tracks celebrating milestone racedays and Constitution Hill potentially making his return at Windsor.
Wherever you are planning to go racing, we've got all the information you need – including unique racedays and special ticket offers – to make the most of your trip.
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Published on inGo Racing
Last updated
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