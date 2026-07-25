Kaiser Chiefs and Craig David at Newmarket, an Irish track celebrates its 300th year with a free raceday and the Ebor festival hits York

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York’s Ebor festival takes the top billing in August, with four Group 1s across the stellar four-day festival on the Knavesmire.

The Keeneland Phoenix Stakes is the sole top-level race in Ireland at the Curragh, but there are plenty of other fun meetings to enjoy in the summer holiday season, including a couple of tracks celebrating milestone racedays and Constitution Hill potentially making his return at Windsor.

Wherever you are planning to go racing, we've got all the information you need – including unique racedays and special ticket offers – to make the most of your trip.