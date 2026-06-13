'He's an Ascot horse all over - and his runs this season have been close to his best'

What’s your best bet of the meeting?

Most of my bets are going to be at bigger prices, although I tend to think you shouldn't make a 40-1 shot your nap unless you really mean it. Of the shorter-priced ones, I'm really into Water To Wine. I think he could be better than anything that ran in the Derby.

Where’s your money going in the Queen Anne ?

It's an open race, as usual, and I don't see why Docklands can't run well again. We know he's an Ascot horse all over – four of his five best efforts on Racing Post Ratings have come here – and his runs in 2026 have been close to his best. With three places and no more than ten runners, I might back him each-way before declarations.

Docklands (right): no reason why he won't again run well in the Queen Anne says Keith Melrose Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Bow Echo, Gstaad or an upset in the St James’s Palace ?

I probably won't be financially involved, and that might flavour why I want Bow Echo to turn out to be really good. The mile division needs a bit of star quality, as you can see from my previous selection in the Queen Anne.