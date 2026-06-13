- More
'He's an Ascot horse all over - and his runs this season have been close to his best'
Betting editor Keith Melrose gives his views in the final instalment in our series
What’s your best bet of the meeting?
Most of my bets are going to be at bigger prices, although I tend to think you shouldn't make a 40-1 shot your nap unless you really mean it. Of the shorter-priced ones, I'm really into Water To Wine. I think he could be better than anything that ran in the Derby.
Where’s your money going in the Queen Anne?
It's an open race, as usual, and I don't see why Docklands can't run well again. We know he's an Ascot horse all over – four of his five best efforts on Racing Post Ratings have come here – and his runs in 2026 have been close to his best. With three places and no more than ten runners, I might back him each-way before declarations.
Bow Echo, Gstaad or an upset in the St James’s Palace?
I probably won't be financially involved, and that might flavour why I want Bow Echo to turn out to be really good. The mile division needs a bit of star quality, as you can see from my previous selection in the Queen Anne.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
Last updated
- 'I think this horse is set for a big season - and you can still get 20-1'
- 'Odds of 66-1 severely underestimate his chance - he was progressive last year and the division is wide open'
- 'This horse is the real deal - and it's hard to fathom how you can still back him at this price'
- 'My money is already on him at a nice price - and I think he has a real shot'
- 'This horse is a monster - and the closest thing I’ve got to a Royal Ascot banker'
- 'I think this horse is set for a big season - and you can still get 20-1'
- 'Odds of 66-1 severely underestimate his chance - he was progressive last year and the division is wide open'
- 'This horse is the real deal - and it's hard to fathom how you can still back him at this price'
- 'My money is already on him at a nice price - and I think he has a real shot'
- 'This horse is a monster - and the closest thing I’ve got to a Royal Ascot banker'