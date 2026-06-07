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FeatureUltimate Preview Night
premium

'I'm definitely going to take on Bow Echo and Daryz - and a 20-1 shot catches my eye in the Commonwealth Cup'

Johnny Dineen with his betting insight for Royal Ascot

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Upping The Ante star

What’s your best bet of the meeting?

Royal Ascot is tough for punters, with the races run on the straight track usually the trickiest to solve. My biggest bets will be on the round course and my best one is Scandinavia in the Gold Cup. It looks a poor enough race this year and 6-4 looks more than fair to me in a race lacking depth.

Where’s your money going in the Queen Anne?

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Published on inThe Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night

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