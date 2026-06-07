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FeatureUltimate Preview Night
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'I'm definitely going to take on Bow Echo and Daryz - and a 20-1 shot catches my eye in the Commonwealth Cup'
Johnny Dineen with his betting insight for Royal Ascot
What’s your best bet of the meeting?
Royal Ascot is tough for punters, with the races run on the straight track usually the trickiest to solve. My biggest bets will be on the round course and my best one is Scandinavia in the Gold Cup. It looks a poor enough race this year and 6-4 looks more than fair to me in a race lacking depth.
Where’s your money going in the Queen Anne?
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Published on inThe Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
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more inThe Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
- 'He's the bet of the week and it's not even close' - our Ultimate Preview panellists give their Royal Ascot best bets
- 'She's pretty smart and could take a good bit of beating'
- 'I could see him taking his form to a different level back at this trip'
- 'She's done nothing but improve for her whole career - and she's still being underestimated'
- 'He did us a big favour in the ring when he got beaten at Newmarket - but I don't see the same happening here'
more inThe Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
- 'He's the bet of the week and it's not even close' - our Ultimate Preview panellists give their Royal Ascot best bets
- 'She's pretty smart and could take a good bit of beating'
- 'I could see him taking his form to a different level back at this trip'
- 'She's done nothing but improve for her whole career - and she's still being underestimated'
- 'He did us a big favour in the ring when he got beaten at Newmarket - but I don't see the same happening here'