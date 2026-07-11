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Racing Lives
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'He was a completely extraordinary person' - the acclaimed racing writer who became an invaluable friend to the stars

Lee Mottershead reflects on the life of Sean Magee, whose scope extended far beyond the sport he adored

Sean Magee, pictured with his friend Lester Piggott at the Curragh in May 2016
Sean Magee, pictured with his friend Lester Piggott at the Curragh in May 2016Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
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As Sean Magee's huge band of friends would testify, the highly respected and prolific racing writer was a remarkable man. More than that, he was actually singularly remarkable, having concurrently been a friend and confidant to Lester Piggott, Sir Peter O'Sullevan and 'Carry On' star Joan Sims.

Magee, who died aged 76 on July 6, worked with those three luminaries during a writing career in which he authored and edited countless books, some of which strayed far from racing. 

There was a glorious tribute to his beloved Arkle, the definitive history of Ascot racecourse and books penned in conjunction with O'Sullevan and Piggott. In addition, however, he helped David Blunkett with his memoirs, penned the seven-decade story of Desert Island Discs and ghosted Sims's autobiography High Spirits. With Magee, you never knew what would be next, nor who would be ringing his number.

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