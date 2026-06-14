'This 66-1 shot is my bet of the meeting - it's at the very minimum 50 points too big in my book'

What’s your best bet of the meeting?

Every time I study a race I seem to end up thinking a William Haggas horse has a chance, so the top trainer market is worth a look. Yes, a good few of his runners are in handicaps, but Valiancy, Opportunity and Binhareer are all going to be shortish prices and are supported by plenty of others including More Thunder in the opener. Four or five winners is often what's required to win this award, and it wouldn't surprise me if Haggas had at least that many winners this week. The 66-1 for him to be top trainer is at the very minimum 50 points too big in my book.

Where’s your money going in the Queen Anne ?

I think Opera Ballo has the best single piece of form when giving lots of weights away at Sandown and it wouldn't surprise me if he ran the finish out of his stablemate Notable Speech and More Thunder. Everyone seems to think that you need a hold-up horse in this race but loads of recent winners have raced prominently and Opera Ballo might actually have a positional advantage.

Opera Ballo: may prove effective from the front in the Queen Anne Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Bow Echo, Gstaad or an upset in the St James’s Palace ?

What a race, although it's a shame the French Guineas winner Rayif didn't make the gig. Bow Echo looked a superstar at Newmarket and I think he'll beat Gstaad again. However, Billy Loughnane will have to keep his wits about him because he doesn't want to concentrate on Team Ballydoyle and leave his chin out to be sucker-punched by Talk Of New York. I think Bow Echo will win but could be persuaded into backing Talk Of New York .