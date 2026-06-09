'My money is already on him at a nice price - and I think he has a real shot'

What’s your best bet of the meeting?

It's a bit early for best bet of the meeting given there are so few entries, but I'm much more a believer in Night Raider as the best of the British for the King Charles III after his Temple Stakes win. It may not have been the plan to be held up last time as he dwelt at the start, but whether by design or not he proved himself tactically versatile, and he'll probably be better being held on to at Ascot than blasting off.

Where’s your money going in the Queen Anne ?

My money is already on More Thunder at a nice price and I think he's got a real shot at overturning Lockinge form with Notable Speech. You really can't argue with the latter being favourite on form, but two runs at Ascot have resulted in two disappointing efforts, so he has it to prove there for me. I'm not sure Opera Ballo's way of running – going off in front and racing keenly – is a great fit for Ascot either, whereas More Thunder can finish with a rattle.

Will More Thunder reverse the Lockinge from at Ascot? Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Bow Echo, Gstaad or an upset in the St James’s Palace ?

I think it's very hard to take issue with the market on this one. Whenever you see an impressive winner of the Guineas you wonder how strong the form is, but Gstaad, runner-up to Bow Echo at Newmarket, then bolted up in the Irish version. Given he'd been put firmly in his place by Bow Echo , it's hard to argue with the latter being a warm favourite again.